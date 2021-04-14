Can You Purchase a VehicleOne Warranty In 2021?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

VehicleOne is no longer selling warranty coverage, but it is servicing existing contracts.

You can purchase a vehicle service contract from VehicleOne’s new parent company, Ally Financial.

We recommend looking into vehicle coverage from more reputable extended warranty providers instead.

If you’re looking for a VehicleOne warranty, you should start considering other options. VehicleOne was owned by Universal Warranty Corporation until it was purchased by Ally Financial in 2000. Today, VehicleOne warranties are no longer sold, but Ally continues to service vehicles of customers who have already purchased a vehicle service contract or other coverage from VehicleOne.

In this article, we’ll talk about how to file a claim if you already have a VehicleOne warranty. We’ll also discuss Ally Premier Protection and other alternatives for coverage, including two of the best extended car warranty companies on the market.

VehicleOne Extended Warranties: What You Need To Know

VehicleOne warranty products – including vehicle service contracts and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage – are no longer available for purchase. In 2000, Ally Financial purchased Universal Warranty Corporation, which owns the VehicleOne brand. Existing VehicleOne extended warranty contracts are still honored by Ally, and the VehicleOne website currently directs customers to the Ally website. Ally Premier Protection is not a bad option for those looking for extended car warranties, but it’s not your only choice.

Previously, VehicleOne warranty contracts included four levels of coverage ranging from basic powertrain warranties to exclusionary contracts. Today, if an agent or mailer offers to sell a VehicleOne contract, it may be a scam, as VehicleOne is not currently accepting new customers. However, existing VehicleOne contracts continue to be honored by Ally.

How Do VehicleOne Extended Warranties Work?

If you’re in need of covered repairs, the first step is to take your vehicle to a licensed repair facility and contact your claims administrator. To contact VehicleOne claims service, call 800-631-5590. Service is available from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time. If a breakdown occurs outside of claim center hours, you can have the necessary repairs performed and call VehicleOne within five days for claim submission.

VehicleOne suggests that you take your vehicle to the dealership where you purchased your contract if possible, though any licensed repair facility is acceptable. Request that the mechanic performs a diagnosis so that VehicleOne can approve repairs.

If you need to call VehicleOne emergency roadside assistance, dial 866-215-7087.

VehicleOne contracts can be transferred, but you must fill out and return a transfer form. Call 800-631-5590 to begin the transfer process.

Ally Premier Protection Extended Warranty Coverage

The website for VehicleOne directs customers looking for an extended warranty to check out Ally Premier Protection. Ally has three plans to choose from, which can cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles.

Major Guard ® : Exclusionary coverage for over 7,500 vehicle components

Exclusionary coverage for over 7,500 vehicle components Value Guard ® : Comprehensive stated-component coverage for nine systems, including the powertrain, fuel delivery, suspension, and braking systems

Comprehensive stated-component coverage for nine systems, including the powertrain, fuel delivery, suspension, and braking systems Basic Guard®: Basic powertrain coverage for the engine, transmission, and drive axle

Ally Flex Coverage

Ally also offers month-to-month warranties through its Flex program. Flex plans start at $32 per month, and drivers have three coverage options to choose from:

Ultra: Exclusionary contract comparable to Major Guard

Exclusionary contract comparable to Major Guard Core: Mid-tier plan that covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, fuel delivery, brakes, electrical, and air conditioning

Mid-tier plan that covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, fuel delivery, brakes, electrical, and air conditioning Tech: Specialty high-tech component coverage

All Ally Premier Protection plans come with roadside assistance, towing coverage, trip interruption coverage, and rental car reimbursement. Read more about costs, plan details, and customer reviews in our full Ally Premier Protection review.

Our Top Picks for Extended Warranty Coverage

You can’t purchase a VehicleOne warranty anymore, but there are plenty of other reputable extended car warranty companies to choose from that will give you peace of mind on the road. Our review team has looked into cost information, customer reviews, and contract details of the industry’s best providers. Based on our research, two providers that we recommend are Endurance and CarShield.

Endurance: Best Overall

Positive Endurance warranty reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website show this provider gives customers exceptional service. There are six levels of Endurance coverage, and plans can extend as high as eight years or over 200,000 miles. Here’s a look at the provider’s plans:

Supreme: This exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty includes coverage for most mechanical and electrical parts.

This exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty includes coverage for most mechanical and electrical parts. Superior: This plan provides named-component coverage for hundreds of listed parts. Components covered by Superior coverage not included in the lower-tier Secure Plus plan are the cooling system, suspension, and fuel system.

This plan provides named-component coverage for hundreds of listed parts. Components covered by Superior coverage not included in the lower-tier Secure Plus plan are the cooling system, suspension, and fuel system. Secure Plus: This mid-level plan covers more repair costs than the lower-tier Secure plan. In addition to the drivetrain components, it includes coverage for air conditioning, brake components, and steering.

This mid-level plan covers more repair costs than the lower-tier Secure plan. In addition to the drivetrain components, it includes coverage for air conditioning, brake components, and steering. Secure: This vehicle protection plan covers parts of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

This vehicle protection plan covers parts of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Select Premier: This plan is designed especially for high-mileage vehicles. It covers most powertrain components.

This plan is designed especially for high-mileage vehicles. It covers most powertrain components. EnduranceAdvantageTM: This plan combines mechanical breakdown coverage with routine maintenance services like oil changes.

All Endurance plans come with additional benefits including trip interruption coverage, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance that covers things like battery jump-starts, lost key and lockout services, fuel delivery, and flat tire changes. Contract holders also get a free year of Endurance Elite Membership, which offers perks like identity theft protection, repair finance loans, and more.

CarShield: Most Affordable

CarShield sells five different levels of automotive coverage and offers plans that extend as high as 200,000 miles. CarShield even has contracts for motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Here are the five plans you can get for cars:

Diamond: This is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper extended warranty coverage plan.

This is an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper extended warranty coverage plan. Platinum: This offers comprehensive coverage for high-mileage vehicles that includes most mechanical and electrical parts.

This offers comprehensive coverage for high-mileage vehicles that includes most mechanical and electrical parts. Gold: This expanded powertrain plan includes coverage for the engine, transmission, drivetrain, alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows.

This expanded powertrain plan includes coverage for the engine, transmission, drivetrain, alternator, starter, air conditioning, and power windows. Silver: This is a basic powertrain coverage plan that includes all lubricated engine parts, the transmission, drivetrain, and water pump.

This is a basic powertrain coverage plan that includes all lubricated engine parts, the transmission, drivetrain, and water pump. Aluminum: This is specialty coverage for many electrical and computer-related parts, such as the engine control module, starter, alternator, and GPS.

CarShield plans offer generous financing terms and overall low prices. To read more, take a look at our full CarShield review.