2020 Guide to Subaru CVT Problems

Several older Subaru models commonly experience CVT problems.

Stalling, shuddering, and delayed acceleration can be signs of a transmission issue.

Subaru has a RepairPal reliability rating of 3.5 out of 5.0 and ranks 14th out of 32 brands surveyed.

Subaru CVT problems have cropped up for a number of Subaru owners. In fact, enough customers complained that Subaru even extended the powertrain warranty period for certain models.

Given the pattern of transmission issues, should you purchase a Subaru? This article will explain what a CVT is, how it differs from a typical transmission, and will help you decide if a Subaru is the right vehicle for you.

What Does CVT Mean?

CVT stands for “continuously variable transmission.” It is a vehicle transmission design that uses a pulley system and flexible drive belt rather than a gear train.

A typical transmission has a set number of gears, and shifting between them can increase or decrease output capacity. This results in a limited number of gears with fixed steps between them. In a CVT, two rotating cylinders are pulled further away or brought closer together to increase and decrease output capacity. There are no fixed steps with a CVT, and the engine can maintain a near-constant number of rotations per minute (RPMs).

The benefits of CVTs are that they accelerate more smoothly and provide superior fuel economy. The downsides are that they do not work as well for high horsepower vehicles and cost more to replace or repair.

The following current Subaru models use a continuously variable transmission:

2020 WRX

2021 Ascent

2021 Legacy

2021 Impreza

2021 Outback

2021 Forester

2021 Crosstrek

Several older models also have a CVT, including:

2010 and newer Legacy

2010 and newer Outback

2012 and newer Impreza

2013 and newer Crosstrek

2014 and newer Forester

How Do I Know If My Subaru CVT Is Going Bad?

Subaru CVT problems can cause several issues on the road. Look for the following signs that there may be something wrong with your continuously variable transmission:

Stalling

Shuddering

Fluid seepage

Knocks and jerks

Warning light illumination

Pause after you press on gas

Engine revs without accelerating

If you do experience one of these Subaru CVT problems, take your vehicle to a dealership or trusted mechanic for servicing.

Is the Subaru CVT Reliable?

Several older models have experienced Subaru CVT problems – enough so that Subaru has offered factory warranty extensions on these vehicles. Affected models include:

2010-2015 Legacy

2010-2015 Outback

2012-2015 Impreza

2013-2015 Crosstrek

2014-2015 Crosstrek Hybrid

2014-2015 Forester with 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine

2014-2015 Forester with turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine

2015 WRX 2.0

2015 Legacy and Outback with 3.6-liter V-6 engine

For these models, the manufacturer’s powertrain warranty has been extended from 5 years/60,000 miles to 10 years/100,000 miles.

Newer Subarus feature updated CVT technology and software. The chance that a newer model will encounter a Subaru CVT problem is less likely. Overall, Subaru earns high reliability ratings for its recent models. For example, RepairPal gives the brand a reliability rating of 3.5 out of 5.0 and estimates average annual Subaru repair costs to be $617.

How Long Does a Subaru CVT Last?

All new Subaru vehicles include powertrain warranty coverage that lasts for 5 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This means that Subaru guarantees your CVT will last at least that long and promises to pay for the cost to repair or replace the transmission should it fail before that time.

There is a fair chance your Subaru CVT will last well beyond 60,000 miles as long as you stick to the factory-recommended maintenance schedule and take care not to overfill your transmission fluid.

