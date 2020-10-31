Total Auto Protect: Reviews, Cost, and Coverage

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Total Auto Protect Review In Our Opinion: Total Auto Protect is an extended car warranty provider with three coverage options. Although its extended warranties are fairly standard, Total Auto Protect reviews make it stand out among other providers. We also like the company’s bonus services offered with every coverage plan. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Works directly with customers Positive customer service reviews Works with thousands of certified repair shops and dealerships nationwide Cons: No sample contracts online Only three coverage options Only covers cars with up to 150,000 miles 3.5

Total Auto Protect is one option for drivers looking to purchase extended car warranty coverage, but is it the right provider for you? We’ve read through many Total Auto Protect reviews, and in this article, we’ll give our expert opinion on the provider.

We’ll go over the ins and outs of Total Auto Protect’s three coverage plans as well as costs, added benefits, and warranty exclusions. We’ll also discuss the customer feedback the company has received via numerous Total Auto Protect reviews.

Our review team has thoroughly researched the extended warranty industry and found the best extended car warranty providers currently available. We recommend getting quotes from a few of these providers to compare against Total Auto Protect. You can get started by clicking below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Total Auto Protect Highlights

Total Auto Protect is an extended car warranty provider based in Wilmington, Delaware. Since it started working with dealers in 2011, the company has received mostly positive customer feedback. Total Auto Protect is also one of the few extended warranty providers that work directly with customers rather than through an administrator.

The provider covers vehicles with up to 150,000 miles on the odometer and offers three coverage plans. Total Auto Protect allows for repairs to be made by any facility certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®), including dealerships. This gives customers more than 1,500 options for covered repairs.

Total Auto Protect Extended Warranty Coverage

Total Auto Protect offers three protection plans, ranging from basic powertrain warranty coverage to a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan. The provider does not offer information about its term limits, so it’s best to ask what contract lengths are available for your vehicle when getting a quote.

Total Auto Protect extended car warranty plans, like any vehicle service contracts, guarantee to pay for the repairs or replacements of any defective parts or workmanship after your manufacturer’s warranty expires. Here’s an overview of Total Auto Protect’s coverage plans:

Covered Component Total Plus Total Convenience Total Premier Engine ? ? ? Transmission ? ? ? Drive Axles ? ? ? Electrical ? ? ? Cooling ? ? ? Brakes ? ? ? All-Wheel Drive ? ? Steering ? ? Heating ? Air Conditioning ? Fuel System ? Anti-Lock Brakes ? High-Tech Electronics ? Turbo/Supercharger ? Suspension ?

If you need a covered repair, you can have your car fixed by any ASE-certified mechanic nationwide. Total Auto Protect’s coverage plans are also transferable and cancelable. If you’re unhappy after purchasing a vehicle service contract, you can cancel it within 30 days for a full refund or for a prorated refund after that time period.

Additional Perks

Total Auto Protect includes a few added benefits with its plans, such as:

Towing service

Rental car service

Fuel delivery service

24-hour roadside assistance

Locksmith and lockout service

Trip interruption reimbursement

What’s Not Covered Under a Total Auto Protect Warranty?

Total Auto Protect doesn’t list any specific exclusions online, but like most extended auto warranty providers, it likely won’t cover certain parts and scenarios, including:

Misuse or abuse

Wear-and-tear parts

Accidents or collisions

Environmental damage

Routine maintenance services

Parts covered by a factory warranty

Coverage-specific exclusions also apply to each plan, so make sure you read over your Total Auto Protect contract carefully and understand what is and is not covered before signing on the dotted line.

Total Auto Protect Cost

Total Auto Protect does not offer upfront pricing on its website. This is likely because there’s no standard pricing for most auto warranties. A number of different factors will affect your Total Auto Protect coverage cost, including:

Deductible: Usually, a lower deductible leads to a higher overall coverage plan cost.

Usually, a lower deductible leads to a higher overall coverage plan cost. Coverage length and type: More comprehensive and longer contracts are usually more expensive.

More comprehensive and longer contracts are usually more expensive. Vehicle make and model: Luxury vehicles and those with many high-tech components typically cost more to cover.

Luxury vehicles and those with many high-tech components typically cost more to cover. Vehicle age and mileage: Older, higher-mileage vehicles are more prone to breakdowns, so they’re more expensive to protect.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote for a Total Auto Protect vehicle service contract, you can either call the provider directly or use its online form. Before you reach out for a quote, make sure to have your vehicle identification number (VIN) and current mileage handy.

To file a claim, the company provides an online claims tool as well as a phone number to call.

Total Auto Protect Reviews

Total Auto Protect customer reviews are mostly positive, with many noting helpful service representatives and affordable coverage plans. The provider boasts a 4.7 customer satisfaction rating on Trustpilot. However, Total Auto Protect is not listed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Here’s an overview of customer experiences with Total Auto Protect:

Positive Total Auto Protect Reviews

“Great experience so far! Transaction was easy, and my rep Jason was extremely attentive and informative. Looking forward to working with them on my car, and glad to be a customer.” – Angelito M. via Trustpilot

“They got me the best coverage on the market. Total [Auto Protect] was recommended to me by my dealer. I got quotes from some other companies, but Total [Auto Protect] offered me the best price, and they got me approved for a five-year plan.” – Jeffrey S. via Trustpilot

Negative Total Auto Protect Reviews

“Their onboarding process is lacking, and they should do a better job in answering emails. We will see how the claims/authorized process handles breakdowns and repairs when that time comes.” – Daniel G. via Trustpilot

Our Final Thoughts on Total Auto Protect

We rated Total Auto Protect 3.5 out of 4.0 stars. We like the provider’s positive customer feedback, which often mentioned the attentiveness of Total Auto Protect’s representatives. While the company only offers three coverage plans, we think that it’s still a decent choice for an extended car warranty.

Below, we’ve outlined a few of our top recommended providers so you can compare Total Auto Protect one-to-one.

Our Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

It’s always smart to get quotes from more than one provider. By getting multiple quotes, you can compare coverage and cost offers and ensure you’re making the best decision for your vehicle and budget. We recommend reaching out to Endurance and CARCHEX, two of our top picks for extended car warranty coverage.

Endurance: Best Direct Coverage

For drivers looking to work directly with a provider, we recommend Endurance. The company is available in all U.S. states except California.

Here’s an overview of Endurance extended warranty services:

Endurance offers five plans to choose from.

Contract term limits extend up to 15 years or 200,000 miles.

The company providers four deductible options: $0, $50, $100, and $200.

Endurance allows repairs to be made at dealerships and other ASE-certified repair facilities.

Endurance has online sample contracts for all of its plans so that you can review coverage before even speaking with a representative.

Read our comprehensive Endurance warranty review for more information, and get a free, personalized Endurance quote below.

Best Overall Get Quote (877) 374-1840 Industry veteran that handles your plan directly, from quote to claim

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is a reputable option for drivers looking to cover older, higher-mileage cars. The provider has received many positive customer reviews and is also backed by industry experts like Edmunds.com and RepairPal.

Here’s an overview of CARCHEX extended warranty coverage:

You can choose from five coverage options.

CARCHEX provides coverage for cars up to 20 years old.

Contract term limits extend up to 10 years or 250,000 miles.

CARCHEX also offers sample contracts online for prospective customers.

The company has been in business for over 20 years, making it one of the best-established car warranty companies in the industry.

Learn more about this provider in our full CARCHEX review, and click below to receive a free, personalized quote from the provider.