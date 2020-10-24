Is Autoplex Extended Services Worth It? (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Autoplex Extended Services Review In Our Opinion: Autoplex Extended Services is an extended warranty provider with three coverage plans to choose from. The company’s most comprehensive plan even covers your tires. However, it has received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and numerous customer complaints. Industry Standing: Coverage: Affordability: Customer Service: Pros: Three deductible choices Comprehensive protection plans Additional benefits with each plan Cons: Difficult quotes process Poor rating from the BBB No sample contracts available Negative customer experiences 2.5

Autoplex Extended Services may have come up on your radar when researching extended car warranty providers, but are its plans a sound financial investment?

In this article, we’ll discuss Autoplex Extended Services’ extended warranty coverage and costs, as well as customer experiences with the company. We’ll also go over alternative warranty providers that may be a better fit for your vehicle protection needs and budget.

As always, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers before settling on coverage.

Autoplex Extended Services Overview

Since 2010, Autoplex Extended Services has provided vehicle protection plans for drivers looking for added peace of mind on the road. The company is based in Saint Charles, Missouri, but offers extended car warranties nationwide.

The provider has three extended warranty plans that range from powertrain coverage to an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty. While its coverage is comprehensive, Autoplex Extended Services received an F rating from the BBB. This indicates it does a poor job of responding to and resolving customer complaints.

Autoplex Extended Services Coverage

Autoplex Extended Services’ three coverage plans – Diamond Coverage, Platinum Coverage, and Gold Coverage – have varying term limits. Its extended warranties guarantee to pay for the repair or replacement of defective parts or workmanship after your manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Here is an overview of Autoplex Extended Services plans:

Autoplex Extended Services Plan What It Covers Diamond Coverage This coverage tier is the most comprehensive plan the company offers. It is an exclusionary plan that protects nearly all mechanical systems and parts. It generally does not cover routine maintenance services and wear-and-tear components, but it does cover tires. Platinum Coverage This plan is advertised as the best option for cars with up to 100,000 miles on the odometer. It protects your engine, transmission, drive axle, electrical system, air conditioning, heating, suspension, high-tech electronics, fuel systems, seals and gaskets, alternator, starter, and water pump. Gold Coverage This coverage option protects the engine, transmission, drive axles, high-tech electronics, navigation system, audio system, air conditioning and heating, engine cooling system, and electrical systems. It has a $10,000 coverage cap.

Autoplex Extended Services also provides additional perks with its vehicle service contracts including 24-hour roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, rental car reimbursement, and towing.

The company’s plans are transferable if you decide to sell your vehicle before your coverage expires. Autoplex Extended Services plans are also cancelable. If you cancel your contract within 30 days, you can get a full refund. After 30 days, you can still cancel at any time for a prorated refund.

What’s Not Covered Under Autoplex Extended Services?

Autoplex Extended Services doesn’t explicitly state its coverage exclusions. However, most vehicle service contracts don’t cover:

Wear-and-tear parts

Environmental damage

Damage due to misuse

Damage due to accidents or collisions

Damage due to improper maintenance

Aesthetic damages like paint chips and upholstery stains

Routine maintenance services like oil changes or tire rotations

We recommend asking the company about additional plan-specific exclusions. It’s also important to thoroughly review your contract so that you know what is and is not covered before signing on the dotted line.

Autoplex Extended Services Cost

In a few online reviews, customers reported paying in the $3,000 range for Autoplex Extended Services contracts. However, your own coverage may differ, as warranty pricing depends on individualized factors such as:

Your vehicle’s age and mileage

Your vehicle’s make and model

The level of coverage you choose

The length of coverage you choose

The deductible you choose ($0, $50, or $100)

Autoplex Extended Services advertises that it offers monthly payment plans at no additional cost, but make sure to double-check this if you reach out for a quote. Sometimes, extended warranty providers charge interest when you finance coverage.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote from Autoplex Extended Services, you can either call or use the company’s online form. However, the online form has some technical issues, so it may be better to call. Make sure to have your vehicle identification number (VIN) and vehicle mileage handy when reaching out.

When your vehicle breaks down, you’ll need to obtain prior authorization from Autoplex Extended Services before any repair work occurs. Visit an authorized repair facility and give your contract to your mechanic. The repair shop will reach out to Autoplex Extended Services, explain the issue, and confirm your coverage.

After the covered repairs are completed, Autoplex Extended Services will pay the repair facility directly.

Autoplex Extended Services Customer Reviews

Customer reviews about Autoplex Extended Services are overwhelmingly negative. Many reviews mentioned scammy mailers and phone calls, rude service representatives, and long cancellation processes. Customers also felt that the coverage advertised by Autoplex Extended Services did not match the coverage they received.

Here’s an overview of customer experiences with Autoplex Extended Services:

“This is one company I would never recommend anyone doing business with. My daughter was manipulated into a contract for her car. The policy payments were more than her car payment.” – Maelyn R. via BBB

“This company sent ads to us in the mail constantly about our pickup that has an extended warranty from when we bought it from Chrysler. The ads stated ‘Immediate Response Is Required’ and ‘Our records indicate you have not contacted us.’” – Ms. Hamilton via BBB

Our Final Thoughts on Autoplex Extended Services

We rated Autoplex Extended Services 2.5 out of 5.0 stars based on its negative customer reviews, poor industry reputation, and lack of transparency. For what the company offers – three standard coverage plans with a few additional benefits – we recommend seeking out a different extended car warranty provider.

