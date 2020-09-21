Gold Standard Automotive Network Review (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Gold Standard Automotive Network has made a name for itself in the extended car warranty industry with positive reviews from industry experts and a variety of choices for coverage. But with all of the options out there today, should you go with Gold Standard for your extended warranty needs?

In this article, we’ll take a close look at Gold Standard Automotive Network coverage, pricing, and customer reviews. Then, we’ll compare the provider to some of the nation’s best extended warranty companies to see how it measures up. To go ahead and get free quotes from highly rated providers, click below.

Gold Standard Automotive Network Highlights

Gold Standard Automotive Network is an extended warranty provider based in Draper, Utah. Started in 2006, the company currently holds accreditation and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Gold Standard Automotive Network offers a variety of powertrain and exclusionary coverage options, which all include coverage for routine maintenance services.

The provider receives overwhelmingly positive customer reviews, which raises suspicion among other contract holders with negative experiences. Read more about this below.

Gold Standard Automotive Network Extended Warranty Coverage

Gold Standard Automotive Network offers two main plan levels – powertrain and bumper-to-bumper – with three separate plans to choose from at each level. If a mechanical breakdown occurs, these plans pay for any covered repairs or replacements listed under the contract’s coverage.

The company’s powertrain plans have term limits between one and seven years. Its bumper-to-bumper warranty plans have varying term limits.

Here’s an overview of each Gold Standard Automotive Network plan and its coverage details:

Plan Type Gold Standard Automotive Network Plan What It Covers Powertrain Powertrain Engine, transmission, turbo/supercharger, drive axles, cooling system, and fuel system 10K All items covered in the Powertrain plan, plus the air conditioning, steering, suspension, brakes, and electrical components 10K Plus All items covered in the 10K plan, plus the cruise control and additional cooling, suspension, and fuel system parts Bumper-to-Bumper Bronze Engine, transmission, drive axles, turbo/supercharger, cooling system, air conditioning, seals and gaskets, brakes, steering, suspension, electrical, fuel system, and cruise control Silver All items covered in the Bronze plan, plus additional parts of the cooling, electrical, fuel, and brake systems, as well as seals and gaskets Gold Exclusionary All factory-installed parts, aside from a short list of exclusions

A powertrain warranty covers the car components that make your car move – the engine, transmission, transaxle, transfer case, and drive axles. These types of contracts clearly state all covered parts. A bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most mechanical and electrical car components. The highest level of bumper-to-bumper coverage is called an exclusionary plan. These contracts will only list the parts of your vehicle that are not covered.

Gold Standard Automotive Network’s Powertrain plan comes with added protection if you choose a longer term limit. A contract that lasts between three and seven years will cover the parts listed above as well as certain parts of the air conditioning system, fuel system, seals and gaskets, and electrical system.

Additional Benefits with Gold Standard Automotive Network

All Gold Standard Automotive Network plans also come with free maintenance services, which is a major perk of this provider’s contracts. These services include:

Brake pads up to $85

Brake shoes up to $135

A new battery up to $100

An annual tire rotation up to $30

An annual alignment check up to $20

Cooling system maintenance up to $50

Front wiper blade replacements up to $20

An annual engine diagnostic test up to $40

State safety inspection reimbursement up to $50

30,000-mile scheduled maintenance service up to $20

60,000-mile scheduled maintenance service up to $40

90,000-mile scheduled maintenance service up to $60

Three oil and filter changes per year (up to $32 for oil and up to $45 for filters)

Along with these prepaid maintenance allowances, Gold Standard Automotive Network includes a few other perks with its coverage plans, including:

Roadside assistance nationwide

A $500 reimbursement of your insurance deductible

$2,000 for a replacement vehicle in the event of a total loss

Rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for a maximum of five days

What’s Not Covered by Gold Standard Automotive Network?

All car warranties have certain limitations, including Gold Standard Automotive Network’s plans. Its extended car warranty contracts exclude:

Body repairs

Sun damage

Factory recalls

Weatherstripping

Collision damage

Squeaks or rattles

Convertible repairs

Pre-existing conditions

GPS or satellite systems

Rust or corrosion damage

Damage not resulting from normal use

OnStar in-vehicle communications systems

Any items still covered under the factory warranty

Audiotech components (unless under specified add-on coverage)

Damage resulting from air or water leaks, as well as the leaks themselves

Gold Standard Automotive Network’s pre-paid maintenance has certain exclusions, too, such as:

Belts

Paint

Fuses

Filters

Hoses

Rotors

Drums

O-rings

Coolants

Batteries

Lubricants

Light bulbs

Brake pads

Glass or plastic

Manual clutches

Body components

Tires, wheels, and rims

All emissions components

System restraint sensors and airbags

Sparkplugs, glow plugs, or freeze plugs

All exhaust system components, including the catalytic converter

Read over your Gold Standard Automotive Network contract carefully for any plan-specific exclusions that may also apply.

Gold Standard Automotive Network Cost

Based on customer reviews, Gold Standard Automotive Network plans can range between $2,300 and $4,500. However, this price depends on your vehicle, type of coverage, and contract length.

For example, one customer reported paying $2,995 for an extended warranty that covered a 2009 Nissan Murano but didn’t specify their coverage level or contract length. Another customer paid $2,700 for a 3-year/30,000-mile comprehensive warranty from Gold Standard Automotive Network but didn’t specify what vehicle they covered.

These seem like reasonable prices, but you may end up paying more or less. Factors such as your location, your vehicle’s make and model, your vehicle’s age and mileage, the plan you select, and the length of that plan will all affect your overall cost.

All Gold Standard Automotive Network coverage plans come with a $0 deductible.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim

To get a quote from Gold Standard Automotive Network, you’ll need to reach out to a participating dealership or agent.

To file a claim with Gold Standard Automotive Network, use the company’s online claim form. When filling out the form, include your vehicle identification number (VIN), repair facility contact information, and an estimate from the repair facility.

If you don’t receive a call from Gold Standard Automotive Network within 24 hours, call the company directly to speak with a claims representative. The representative can authorize your claim, allowing the repair facility to start working on your vehicle.

Once repairs are completed, Gold Standard Automotive Network will pay your repair shop directly, so you won’t need to pay anything out of pocket.

Gold Standard Automotive Network Reviews

Gold Standard Automotive Network prides itself on its customer service, and for good reason. Both on the BBB and Google, Gold Standard Automotive Network reviews note the provider’s helpful customer service representatives and efficient claims processes. However, there were a few negative customer experiences that mention issues with repair coverage under comprehensive contracts.

Some customers also express concern over the validity of the provider’s positive customer feedback. With that in mind, it’s always a good idea to take customer reviews with a grain of salt.

Positive Reviews of Gold Standard Automotive Network

“Well worth the purchase price. Not only do they have great mechanical coverage, but they also help cover routine maintenance costs as well. I have [had] several auto extended warranties in the past, but their extended warranty is the best by far.” – Roland W. via BBB

“Each time I have called, there has been short hold times, and the fact that there is always a ‘live’ person is great! So far, this has been an awesome experience. We are looking forward to a long-term relationship with this company. Highly pleased!” – Georgie H. via BBB

Negative Reviews of Gold Standard Automotive Network

“They will find any loophole to try and deny anything being done on your car. Asked to talk to a supervisor, and he said he will see what they can do, only to call me back and tell me the same exact thing. Worst warranty company.” – Ali B. via BBB

“[Gold Standard Automotive Network] also would only replace the parts with used junkyard parts. I told the mechanic I’d pay another $1,000 over what they’d cover so that I could have new parts. They took forever to return calls to me and the mechanic.” – Chris S. via BBB

Conclusion: Is a Gold Standard Automotive Network Extended Warranty Worth It?

Overall, we rate Gold Standard Automotive Network 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The extended car warranty provider has multiple coverage plans available and reimbursements for scheduled maintenance repairs, which is a unique perk. Based on these factors and its A+ rating from the BBB, we think Gold Standard Automotive Network may be well worth the investment.

However, you can only purchase Gold Standard Automotive Network plans from dealerships, which means they won’t be available to all drivers. If you’re looking to purchase a car warranty directly from a provider, we recommend considering a few other options.

Our Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

It’s always a good idea to get quotes from multiple providers so you can be sure you’re getting the most comprehensive coverage at the best price.

Our review team has evaluated every major auto warranty company based on plan details, customer reviews, costs, and more. Based on this research, we’ve determined Endurance and CARCHEX are two high-quality companies that you can compare against Gold Standard Automotive Network.

Endurance: Best Direct Coverage

Endurance is our top recommended provider overall. In each of our review categories – industry standing, coverage, affordability, and customer service – the provider scored at least a 4.5 out of 5.0.

Here are a few highlights of Endurance’s plans:

There are five plan options to choose from.

Term limits are available up to 15 years/200,000 miles.

You can view sample contracts for each plan on Endurance’s website.

Endurance works with customers directly rather than through an administrator.

Under any Endurance plan, you’ll get added benefits including roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage, a $250 entertainment voucher, two free tire repairs or replacements, and more.

Read our full Endurance warranty review to learn more, and reach out to the provider for a free quote by clicking below.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX is another top recommended car warranty provider and has been endorsed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book and CARFAX. While CARCHEX is an excellent provider all around, we especially recommend its coverage plans to drivers with older, high-mileage cars.

Here are a few highlights of CARCHEX’s plans:

The provider covers vehicles up to 20 years old.

CARCHEX currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB.

CARCHEX has sample contracts online for each of its plans.

The company offers five coverage plans that can extend up to 10 years or 250,000 miles.

For more information, read our full CARCHEX review. You can also click below to receive a free, personalized quote from the provider.