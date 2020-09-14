Is the AutoNation Extended Warranty Worth It? (2020)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you purchase a car through AutoNation, you may be wondering whether the retailer’s vehicle protection plans are a good investment. In this article, we’ll discuss the AutoNation extended warranty in detail to help you make your decision.

In addition to taking an in-depth look at AutoNation’s coverage plans, costs, and customer service reviews, we’ll introduce you to the best extended car warranty companies that may offer better peace of mind.

AutoNation Overview

AutoNation is a U.S.-based car retailer that sells new and used vehicles. The company has been in business since 1996 and has risen to be a major player in the car-selling industry.

When you purchase a vehicle from this retailer, you’ll have the option to add on an AutoNation extended warranty, along with other additional coverage plans.

AutoNation Extended Warranty Coverage

There are five AutoNation extended warranty coverage options: Platinum, Gold, Silver, Powertrain, and Engine. Unfortunately, AutoNation doesn’t list its maximum term limits, so you’ll need to ask about how long these plans last when you speak to a representative.

Here’s an overview of what each AutoNation vehicle protection plan covers:

Platinum: A bumper-to-bumper warranty that protects most vehicle components

A bumper-to-bumper warranty that protects most vehicle components Gold: Protects high-tech car parts like the anti-lock braking system and power window motors, plus enhanced hybrid and electric components

Protects high-tech car parts like the anti-lock braking system and power window motors, plus enhanced hybrid and electric components Silver: Covers everything in the lower-tier Powertrain and Engine plans, plus the steering, suspension, braking, electrical, and air conditioning systems

Covers everything in the lower-tier Powertrain and Engine plans, plus the steering, suspension, braking, electrical, and air conditioning systems Powertrain: Protects your engine, transmission, front- and rear-wheel drive, and a few hybrid components

Protects your engine, transmission, front- and rear-wheel drive, and a few hybrid components Engine: Covers specific engine components

Additional Benefits

With every AutoNation extended warranty, you’ll receive a few different benefits at no extra charge, including:

Rental car reimbursement: Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days while your car is in the shop

Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 10 days while your car is in the shop 24/7 roadside assistance: Includes battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, towing services, flat-tire services, and more

Includes battery jump-starts, emergency fuel deliveries, towing services, flat-tire services, and more Travel interruption reimbursement: Up to $200 per day for a maximum of five days if you break down far from home and must stay overnight while your vehicle is being repaired

Another perk of choosing an AutoNation extended warranty is that coverage is honored at more than 70,000 authorized repair facilities nationwide. This is a much larger selection than most manufacturers and third-party warranty companies offer.

What’s Not Included?

Like any vehicle service contract, there are a few exclusions to AutoNation extended warranty plans. For example, the following components and damages are not covered:

Tires

Paint

Body panels

Normal wear and tear

Unauthorized modifications

Damage from accidents or collisions

Maintenance services like oil changes

Batteries, including hybrid and electric batteries

Damage due to negligence, abuse, or misuse

Additional Plans

If you want coverage for your tires and wheels, maintenance services, or vehicle appearance parts, AutoNation sells a number of add-on coverage plans to supplement your AutoNation extended warranty. These include:

Dent protection

Windshield protection

Tire and wheel protection plans

Prepaid maintenance coverage

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage

Excess wear-and-tear protection for leased vehicles

Appearance protection for items like exterior paint and interior upholstery

AutoNation Extended Warranty Cost

Because AutoNation sells vehicle service contracts to customers purchasing vehicles, it does not list sample prices online. The cost of an AutoNation extended warranty will vary based on a few different factors.

Here’s what you should consider when assessing cost:

Term length: A coverage plan that lasts longer will be more expensive.

A coverage plan that lasts longer will be more expensive. Coverage level: If you purchase a more comprehensive coverage plan, it will most likely cost more.

If you purchase a more comprehensive coverage plan, it will most likely cost more. Deductibles: AutoNation offers a number of deductible options, and choosing a higher deductible will lower your premium cost.

AutoNation offers a number of deductible options, and choosing a higher deductible will lower your premium cost. Vehicle make, model, and age: Luxury or high-end models and higher-mileage or older vehicles may have higher warranty costs than other cars.

How to Get a Quote & File a Claim with AutoNation

To get an AutoNation extended warranty quote, you must visit an AutoNation dealership. The provider doesn’t offer any online quotes and doesn’t let potential customers call to find out cost information. There are about 325 AutoNation dealerships in the U.S., and you can use the company’s online dealership locator tool to find your nearest retailer.

When filing a claim with AutoNation, you’ll need to first contact the provider to receive authorization for each repair. From there, AutoNation will confirm whether your claim is covered and work with your mechanic to figure out pricing.

AutoNation Extended Warranty Reviews

AutoNation’s customer reviews are mixed, which isn’t uncommon for an extended warranty provider. Some of the negative reviews mentioned price mark-ups and unexplained expenses, while positive reviews discussed pleasant customer service with little haggling.

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AutoNation has received about 200 complaints in the last three years. This number is small considering the size of the company. Plus, keep in mind that customers with overwhelmingly negative experiences are more likely to post reviews, and take their remarks with a grain of salt.

Our Final Thoughts on the AutoNation Extended Warranty

If you’re offered an AutoNation extended warranty, it may be a good investment. But you’ll need to take a thorough look at specific plan details, costs, and term limits before deciding whether to purchase coverage.

We like the additional benefits AutoNation provides and its many coverage options, but we don’t like the provider’s lack of online plan information. If you’re not well-versed in extended warranties, it helps to be able to read sample contracts before you meet with a salesperson.

