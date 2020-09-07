Is a Lincoln Extended Warranty Worth It?

There are four Lincoln extended warranty plans.

Coverage can last up to 8 years or 150,000 miles.

Explore third-party options if your vehicle is no longer eligible for Lincoln coverage.

As the luxury offshoot of Ford, Lincoln vehicles can rack up high repair costs after a mechanical breakdown. A Lincoln extended warranty can help you save on major repairs, but do you really need long-term protection?

In this article, we’ll discuss the coverage details, benefits, and eligibility requirements of the Lincoln extended warranty. We’ll also explain your third-party warranty options.

Lincoln Extended Warranty Overview

There are four Lincoln extended warranty options called Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans: PremiumCARE, ExtraCare, and BaseCARE, and PowertrainCare. Each warranty plan can protect your vehicle up to 8 years or 150,000 miles.

A Lincoln extended warranty must be purchased before your factory Lincoln warranty expires. Here’s a snapshot of what’s covered under each plan:

Lincoln Extended Warranty PowertrainCARE BaseCARE ExtraCARE PremiumCARE Total Parts Covered 29 84 113 1,000+ Engine ?* ?* ?* ? Transmission ?* ?* ?* ? Rear-Wheel Drive ?* ?* ?* ? Front-Wheel Drive ?* ?* ?* ? Steering ?* ?* ? Brakes ?* ?* ? Front Suspension ?* ?* ? Air Conditioning and Heating ?* ?* ? Electrical ?* ?* ? High-Tech Components ? Rear Suspension ? Emissions ? Audio ? Safety ?

*System is only partially covered.

Each plan pays for parts and labor for covered repairs. When a breakdown happens, you’ll only be responsible for paying your deductible.

If you sell your vehicle before your coverage expires, you’ll be able to transfer your Lincoln extended warranty to a subsequent owner. However, you may need to pay a transfer fee.

Lincoln Extended Warranty Benefits

The Lincoln extended warranty comes with a few extra perks, including:

Towing assistance

Destination assistance up to $75

Emergency travel interruption reimbursement up to $500

Rental car reimbursement up to $45 a day for a maximum of 10 days

24-hour roadside assistance including tire changes, lockout services, battery jump-starts, and fuel deliveries

In some states, Lincoln also offers an add-on key service with its vehicle protection plans, which will replace or repair your car key or fob if it’s lost, damaged, or locked in your car.

What’s Not Included in the Lincoln Extended Warranty?

Regardless of what Lincoln extended warranty plan you choose, there are a few things that won’t be covered, including:

Collision damages

Environmental damages

Unauthorized modifications

Maintenance parts and services

Wear-and-tear parts like brake pads and wiper blades

To get a complete list of Lincoln extended warranty exclusions, reach out to a local dealership or take a look at Lincoln’s online sample contracts.

It’s also important to note that you’ll need to take your car into a Lincoln dealership or Ford service center when covered repairs are needed. This can be a drawback if you live far from a dealership, but it does mean that your vehicle will only be worked on by factory-trained technicians using genuine parts.

Do You Need a Lincoln Extended Warranty?

A Lincoln extended warranty may be worth it if you can’t afford unexpected out-of-pocket repair costs or if you just want additional assurance on the road. A few other factors you should consider before deciding on warranty coverage are your Lincoln’s reliability and average repair cost estimates.

Lincoln Reliability

RepairPal gives Lincoln a 3.0 out of 5.0 rating for its overall brand reliability. This rating is considered average, but it places Lincoln 24th out of 32 car brands. When deciding reliability ratings, RepairPal takes into consideration average annual repair costs, the frequency of repairs, and the percentage of vehicle repairs that are considered severe.

Lincoln is on par with the industry average in terms of frequency of repairs, but the brand has a higher likelihood of needing major fixes, which drives up the annual cost of repairs.

It’s also worth noting that Lincoln hasn’t won a J.D. Power Quality or Dependability Award in a few years.

Lincoln Repair Costs

On average, Lincoln drivers pay $879 per year for repair costs. This is higher than the $652 an average driver pays per year, but it’s relatively reasonable for a luxury brand.

Different Lincoln models will incur different costs. Here are a few commonly reported Lincoln issues and their repair costs, according to RepairPal:

Lincoln Model Repair Cost Estimate Lincoln Aviator Blower motor replacement $368 to $389 Lincoln MKZ Powertrain control module replacement $1,118 to $1,144 Lincoln MKZ Window regulator motor replacement $158 to $205 Lincoln MKS Brake booster replacement $491 to $565

Depending on your budget, purchasing a Lincoln extended warranty could help you manage these repair costs.

Lincoln Extended Warranty Cost

The cost of a Lincoln extended warranty will vary depending on factors such as your vehicle age, mileage, model, the plan you choose, the deductible you choose, and your location. To find out what a Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plan would cost you, enter your vehicle information into the automaker’s online quote form.

Picking a more comprehensive plan like the PremiumCare package will have a higher price tag, as additional coverage means additional cost.

Lincoln offers a number of deductible options for its new car warranty and used car warranty. A new Lincoln comes with a standard $100 deductible or a $0 deductible, $50 deductible, or $200 disappearing deductible. A used Lincoln also has the standard $100 deductible, but only the $50 deductible and $200 disappearing deductible as alternative choices.

When you’re choosing your deductible, know that it directly impacts your monthly premium. A low deductible will generally result in a higher premium, and vice versa. A disappearing deductible refers to a plan that waives the cost of your deductible if you take your Lincoln to the selling dealership for a repair.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

If your Lincoln warranty has already expired, you will no longer be able to purchase a Lincoln extended warranty. Instead, you’ll need to look into third-party alternatives. Reputable extended car warranty companies are also a good option if you’re in the market for more flexibility and added peace of mind.

We recommend third-party providers like Endurance and CARCHEX because they offer low-priced coverage without compromising on value. Both companies offer five different coverage plans with maximum term limits extending to at least 10 years and 200,000 miles.

Another benefit of purchasing coverage from a warranty company is the ability to choose your start date. Manufacturers like Lincoln make extended warranty customers purchase their plan at the time of the vehicle’s purchase or before the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires. This doesn’t grant you a lot of time to figure out the necessity of additional coverage.

Below, we’ve compared the Lincoln extended warranty head-to-head with Endurance and CARCHEX extended auto warranties.

Lincoln Protect ESP Endurance Warranty CARCHEX Warranty Coverage Options 4 5 5 Maximum Term Limits 8 years/150,000 miles 15 years/200,000 miles 10 years/250,000 miles Coverage Waiting Period None 30 days and 1,000 miles 30 days and 1,000 miles Deductible Options Varies 4 3 Repair Facility Options Lincoln or Ford repair centers Any repair shop certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE®), including dealerships Any ASE-certified repair facility, including dealerships Get a Quote Contact a Lincoln dealership or visit Lincoln’s website Get Quote Get Quote

We encourage you to reach out to multiple providers for a quote before committing to any extended warranty purchase.