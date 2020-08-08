Audi Extended Warranty: Is It Worth the Money? (2020)

The Audi extended warranty offers three levels of protection.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

An increasingly popular luxury car brand, Audi has made a name for itself among Mercedes and BMW lovers alike. But is the Audi extended warranty a good option to consider?

Any Audi owners nearing the end of their factory warranties should check out Audi’s Vehicle Service Protection plans. Extended warranties can protect you from pricey repair costs, which only become more expensive with luxury brands like Audi, and give you peace of mind on the road.

Not sure if the Audi extended warranty appeals to you? We've reviewed the best extended warranty companies across the board for affordability, coverage options, and industry standing.

Does Audi Offer an Extended Warranty?

Known as Vehicle Service Protection (VSP), Audi offers three levels of coverage with the Audi extended warranty. Each Audi plan covers parts and labor up to 10 years/120,000 miles.

Platinum Exclusionary Coverage

The most comprehensive Audi extended warranty, Platinum Exclusionary Coverage combines the coverage offered in the lower-tier Powertrain and Gold plans, and then some. Coverage includes all mechanical parts of your vehicle in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

Since Platinum Exclusionary is exclusionary, common maintenance items like wiper blades and spark plugs will not be covered. Certain accessory items like upholstery are also not included.

Gold Coverage

Audi’s middle-of-the-road plan, Gold coverage includes powertrain protection along with the vehicle’s suspension systems, fuel system, and electrical system. This tier also protects your climate control and shocks.

Powertrain Coverage

The lowest level of protection, Audi’s Powertrain coverage includes the engine, transmission, transaxle or transfer case, drive axles, and certain hybrid and electric components.

Looking across commonly reported repairs and issues for Audi vehicles, there are a few that come up with different models’ engines. However, more often than not, typical repairs reported by RepairPal would not be covered by a Powertrain warranty. While it’s the least expensive Audi extended warranty option, a higher level of coverage will offer more protection.

Additional Perks

Along with three extended coverage options, the manufacturer offers perks with each Audi extended warranty purchase. Here’s what you can expect:

24-hour roadside assistance

Authentic Audi parts used in repairs

Service at Audi dealerships nationwide or authorized service facilities

authorized service facilities Rental car reimbursement up to $35 per day for up to 10 days after a covered breakdown

Trip interruption coverage up to $200 per day for up to five days after a covered breakdown

Towing service reimbursement up to $100 to the nearest Audi dealer or authorized repair shop

With a few of Audi’s perks, there are stipulations to keep in mind. 24-hour roadside assistance covers battery repairs, fluid or fuel delivery, flat tire services, and lockout services. However, each has a limit on the number of times you’re allowed to use the service or what max cost for the service Audi is willing to cover. In that same vein, the trip reimbursement coverage included with an Audi extended warranty is not available in either New York or California.

Audi promises speedy, quality repairs at any of its dealerships or authorized repair shops across the country. But, how accessible are they? According to our research, Audi has 300 dealerships and 190 authorized repair partners in the U.S. as of 2020.

Compared to other luxury car brands like Mercedes or BMW, this is about average. However, compared to more everyday car brands like Toyota or Ford, Audi’s dealership numbers look quite sparse. Depending on where you live, take a look at what repair options are closest to you.

What’s Excluded From Audi Extended Warranty Plans?

Now that we’ve discussed what can be covered by the Audi extended warranty, let’s talk about what’s not. With any of the three plans, these exclusions apply:

Theft

Accidents

Collisions

Vandalism

Lack of maintenance

Weather-related damages

Pre-existing issues with the vehicle

Breakdowns covered by the factory warranty

Is an Audi Extended Warranty Worth It?

It can be beneficial to look at typical repair costs and Audi’s overall reliability to give you a better idea of the value of an extended auto warranty. That way, you can gauge what out-of-pocket costs look like and if you can afford them.

Audi’s Reliability

Out of 32 car brands, RepairPal ranked Audi 28th in terms of reliability. What does this look like more generally? 3.0 out of 5.0 stars, or average. Like we mentioned at the beginning of this article, Audi didn’t always have the best track record for dependability, but it’s been slowly climbing out of that hole.

Looking at additional data from RepairPal, Audi cars sustain two times the number of repairs compared to the average car brand. While this doesn’t mean it’s time to sound the alarms, it does indicate that Audi’s extended car warranty, or coverage from a third-party provider, is worth considering.

Audi Repair Costs

On average, Audi annual repair costs are around $987 compared to the $652 industry average. Here are some common repairs reported by RepairPal for Audi cars and their respective prices.

Audi Model Repair Estimated Cost Audi A4 Throttle replacement $716 – $1,118 Audi A3 Quatro Ignition coil replacement $143 – $284 Audi Q7 Powertrain control module $1,458 – $1,469 Audi S4 Thermostat replacement $507 – $604

What Audi Coverage Do You Already Have?

Extended car warranties may or may not come into play after your Audi warranty expires, so figuring out what coverage you already have is the first step in deciding whether or not an Audi extended warranty is right for you.

Audi’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NLW) is a bit unlike other manufacturer warranties on the market. Audi offers four years or 50,000 miles of extended bumper-to-bumper coverage, but it does not have a powertrain warranty in place. According to Audi, its bumper-to-bumper warranty is comprehensive so there’s just no need.

On top of its core protection, Audi’s factory warranty includes your first scheduled maintenance appointment for free and 24-hour roadside assistance for four years. In addition, the coverage includes a 12-year limited warranty for corrosion perforation and Audi’s Accessory Limited Warranty.

Don’t have a new vehicle? Audi’s Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty covers the vehicle’s engine, cooling system, and fuel system as well as turbocharged direct injection (TDI) vehicles.

CPO-owners should note that a CPO warranty begins when the factory warranty expires. If the vehicle’s NLW has not expired after purchasing a CPO vehicle, your CPO warranted begins upon the NLW expiration date and extends for five years with no mileage limitation. If the vehicle’s NLW has already expired at the time of purchase, the CPO warranty extends for 12 months with no mileage limitation.

How Much is an Audi Extended Warranty?

Dealership prices are often difficult to estimate because they fluctuate so heavily. If you’re looking for an exact price of an Audi extended warranty, it’s best to call a local Audi dealer directly.

Regarding deductibles, Audi offers four options:

$0

$100

$250

$100 disappearing

If you have your vehicle repaired at the Audi dealership you purchased it from with the $100 disappearing deductible option, you won’t owe a deductible.

There are also a few specific fees that come along with an Audi extended warranty. The warranty is cancelable at any time after 30 days, but warranty owners are subject to pay a $50 fee. The same applies to transferring a warranty. You’re allowed to transfer an Audi extended warranty to a private party, but you’ll need to pay a $50 fee as well.

Benefits of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

Now that we’ve established the key details of Audi’s extended warranty, what other choices do you have? With any car brand, you have the option to purchase from a third-party provider rather than the manufacturer.

To show you the benefits of purchasing from a third-party provider, we’ve created a side-by-side comparison of Audi’s extended warranty versus plans from our highest-rated warranty companies, Endurance and CARCHEX. You can learn more about each provider in our complete Endurance review and CARCHEX review.

Audi Extended Warranty Endurance Extended Warranty CARCHEX Extended Warranty Start Date Date of purchase Anytime Anytime Term Length 10 years/120,000 miles 15 years/200,000 miles 10 years/250,000 miles Number of Plans 3 5 5 Deductible $0, $100, $100 disappearing, $250 $0, $50, $100, $200 $0, $50, $100, $200 Transferable Yes, with $50 fee Yes Yes Repair Locations 300 dealerships, 190 authorized repair facilities Over 350,000 covered repair shops Over 30,000 covered repair shops Quotes Process Contact your local dealership Get Quote Get Quote

No matter what route you choose to pursue, Audi extended warranty or otherwise, it's best to get free, personalized quotes from multiple providers.