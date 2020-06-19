Protect My Car Reviews, Cost, Coverage, & Service (2020)

Protect My Car Review In Our Opinion: Protect My Car reviews indicate this company has a positive reputation for customer service, maintenance plan options, and fair rates for extended car warranties. Industry Standing Coverage Affordability Customer Service Pros Oil changes and tire rotations included Warranty and maintenance combo plans available Long payment terms Options for older vehicles Cons Not available in AK, CA, HI, MO, OK, or WA Not available for vehicles older than 10 years 4.5 Best Maintenance Plans

Protect My Car has underwritten extended car warranty vehicle protection plans for nearly 15 years. This provider is headquartered in Florida but administers vehicle service contracts in almost every state, and Protect My Car reviews are very positive.

Protect My Car is neither rated nor accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) but has over 600 customer reviews on the BBB that result in an average of 4.8 out of 5.0 stars. This is a positive indication that Protect My Car reviews are largely in favor of the company’s extended warranty services.

Below, we’ll take a close look at Protect My Car’s coverage, cost, processes, and customer service. To find the right plan for your vehicle, we suggest getting a quote from Protect My Car, as well as a from a few of the best extended car warranty companies.

Protect My Car Highlights

Protect My Car is known for having the best maintenance plans for extended car warranty coverage. We rate this provider a 4.5 out of possible 5.0-star rating, which makes Protect My Car tied for second place alongside CarShield and autopom!.

Protect My Car extended warranties are available in all states except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington.

If you’re looking for a provider with good customer service and comprehensive coverage at affordable rates, Protect My Car could be a good fit for you. Protect My Car reviews very well with customers.

Protect My Car Coverage

Protect My Car offers customers three coverage plans: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. Here’s a breakdown of coverage for each plan:

Plan Name Maximum Length of Coverage Type of Coverage Best For Supreme 5 years/100,000 miles Bumper-to-bumper coverage New or low-mileage vehicles Select Varies Highest level of stated-component coverage Vehicles over 50,000 miles that don’t qualify for Supreme coverage Driveline 5 years/125,000 miles Powertrain coverage Vehicles 4 to 10 years old with over 80,000 miles

You can also see sample contracts online, which bodes well for Protect My Car’s transparency.

Additional Benefits

Benefits that come with every Protect My Car extended warranty include:

Tire rotations

Free oil changes

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Protect My Car offers above average benefits and a 30-day money-back guarantee for customers that cancel policies.

Warranty & Maintenance Combo Plans

Protect My Car also has Ambassador Maintenance Plans that provide vehicle service coverage. These Ambassador plans come in three levels of coverage: Ambassador Platinum, Ambassador Pro, and Ambassador Elite. According to Protect My Car reviews, these plans are one of the reasons why many drivers prefer Protect My Car for maintenance.

The plans cover most car components, however, none cover navigation systems. Ambassador Platinum and Ambassador Elite both come with roadside assistance, although the Ambassador Pro plan does not.

Some benefits to all Ambassador policies by Protect My Car include:

Flat tire service

Lockout services

Rental car reimbursement

Free oil changes and tire rotations

Guaranteed 25 to 50 percent off repairs

These benefits are impressive, but the Ambassador Policy does not cover every repair. Some items that the Ambassador plan won’t cover include:

Rotors

Brake pads

Spark plugs

Wear-and-tear items

Protect My Car includes tire rotations and oil changes in its extended warranty plans – a rare bonus.

Protect My Car Quotes & Claims

To get a quote from Protect My Car, call 888-430-0227. Protect My Car also has an online quote tool that could get you in touch with a customer service representative that will sell you coverage.

When you need to file a claim, Protect My Car reviews indicate that it could be difficult to get coverage and claims approval. Take measures to make sure your car won’t incur further damage after a mechanical breakdown occurs.

Call roadside assistance if you need a tow or other mechanical first aid that can be conducted roadside. Then take your car to the nearest licensed repair facility of your choice. The repair facility will get the claim approved by your extended warranty provider, but Protect My Car reviews show that mechanics have had trouble getting in touch with the company to payout claims.

Protect My Car Reviews

Despite having been in business for almost 15 years, Protect My Car reviews and ratings don’t reflect the long history that the company has had. Protect My Car is not rated or accredited by the BBB. Protect My Car has over 600 customer reviews on the BBB, rating the company an average of over 4.5 stars.

Positive Protect My Car reviews on the BBB detail the company’s knowledgeable customer service representatives, excellent customer service, and great coverage. Negative Protect My Car reviews detail trouble getting coverage for repairs under warranty, difficulty getting a prorated refund upon cancelation, and complaints by mechanics having trouble getting through to representatives to approve claims.

A mix of positive and negative customer reviews is to be expected with any extended car warranty company. Protect My Car reviews are largely positive and bode well for an above-average customer service experience.

Protect My Car Costs

Our research team found that Supreme coverage from Protect My Car costs about $58 to $96 a month for 48 months for four years of coverage. There is also sometimes a down payment for activating coverage, ranging from $50 to $100.

Flexible payment plans are available and break up the overall cost of Protect My Car extended warranties into 36 to 48 monthly installments to pay off coverage.

Low-mileage cars will qualify for the Supreme plan from Protect My Car. If your car has over 50,000 miles, you most likely will not qualify for the highest level of coverage.

On average, extended car warranty coverage costs between $400 to $1,500 a year. Protect My Car quotes we received were above average compared to other providers.

All Protect My Car plans come with a $100 deductible, which is the price you’ll pay the repair shop when you bring your car in for a covered repair. Protect My Car will cover the rest of the cost of a covered repair.

Conclusion: Maintenance Coverage May Be Worth The Extra Cost

Protect My Car offers comprehensive extended warranty coverage at average prices. However, your plan includes oil changes and tire rotations, which are rarely contracted in a vehicle protection plan. These perks may increase the overall cost of coverage.

Protect My Car reviews largely favor the business and bode well for the company’s ethical business tactics and positive customer service reputation.

Protect My Car reviews largely favor the business and bode well for the company's ethical business tactics and positive customer service reputation.

We'd recommend getting quotes from Protect My Car and other reputable extended car warranty companies found below. This way, you can compare quotes and be sure you're paying the best rates for the most comprehensive coverage.