CARCHEX vs. Endurance Extended Warranty (2019 Review)

CARCHEX and Endurance offer extended auto warranties for new and pre-owned cars.

We compare CARCHEX vs. Endurance and their available plans.

Why buy an extended warranty? An extended warranty can increase resale value and save you thousands in repair costs.

We recommend CARCHEX for extended auto warranties.

When it comes to customer service, CARCHEX has a higher customer satisfaction rating than its competitor, Endurance.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Should you choose CARCHEX or an Endurance warranty for your car, and why does it matter?

According to a study by AAA, the average annual cost of owning and operating a vehicle in 2018 was $8,849. That price includes insurance, repairs, maintenance, and even depreciation. When you buy a new (or used) car, you’re thinking primarily about the best deal at that moment. However, it’s important to consider the increasing annual costs as the car ages and accrues miles. An extended auto warranty can cover the cost of expensive repairs once the manufacturer’s warranty expires, but choosing the right provider can make all the difference.

We compare CARCHEX vs. Endurance – two of the leading providers of extended warranties – including their coverage, cost, and customer service, to show you why we recommend CARCHEX plans for your vehicle.

To get a free, customized quote, call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website.

Is An Extended Car Warranty Really Worth It?

Before you even start comparing providers, you may be wondering about the benefits of having an extended warranty. The answer to this question depends on your vehicle and your driving habits. Is your car an ultra-reliable brand? Do you expect to put more than 100,000 miles on your vehicle? Does your vehicle’s manufacturer offer a shorter warranty than you expected?

Here are a few reasons why an extended warranty is a good option:

An extended warranty can increase your car’s resale value and give you peace of mind.

Extended warranty companies help you in the event of a breakdown, so you don’t have to negotiate price or repairs with the mechanic on your own.

Manufacturer warranties don’t last forever. In fact, many only last three years or 36,000 miles. An extended warranty continues your coverage sometimes up to 10 years.

Vehicles are lasting longer and going greater distances, meaning you may be more likely to need a major, costly repair. A service contract can save you thousands on replacement parts.

There is an added benefit to choosing a third-party warranty company. Edmunds explains:

“The only benefit to getting an extended warranty as you purchase a car is the ability to wrap the warranty’s cost into your financing. But unless you’ve shopped in advance and can negotiate a lower price for the extended warranty on the spot, this route could cost you more in the long run.”

Head-to-Head Comparison: Endurance & CARCHEX

Two key players in the industry, Endurance and CARCHEX, have provided vehicle service contracts for over 10 years. While they both offer extended car warranties, an Endurance warranty and a CARCHEX warranty are different in terms of coverage and benefits.

Let’s break it down.

Endurance Warranty Overview

Who is Endurance?

Endurance offers five levels of coverage, from powertrain to exclusionary coverage.

All Endurance plans come with Endurance Elite Membership.

Endurance handles all claims, so you only communicate with one company.

Endurance has relatively positive reviews, though it is not BBB accredited.

Plans

Endurance offers five coverage plans:

Secure: The Secure plan covers powertrain components, including the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. It is the most basic and affordable plan.

The Secure plan covers powertrain components, including the engine, drivetrain, and transmission. It is the most basic and affordable plan. Select Premier: This plan is a step up from the Secure plan with additional coverage for cooling system components, fuel delivery systems, and electrical components. This plan is best for high-mileage vehicles.

This plan is a step up from the Secure plan with additional coverage for cooling system components, fuel delivery systems, and electrical components. This plan is best for high-mileage vehicles. Secure Plus: Slightly more comprehensive than Select Premier, this plan also covers steering components. It has a short waiting period of 30 days or 1,000 miles.

Slightly more comprehensive than Select Premier, this plan also covers steering components. It has a short waiting period of 30 days or 1,000 miles. Superior: With the highest stated component coverage, the Superior Plan covers almost all vehicle system components, except for seals and gaskets.

With the highest stated component coverage, the Superior Plan covers almost all vehicle system components, except for seals and gaskets. Supreme: The Supreme plan is a “bumper-to-bumper” or exclusionary plan, meaning the service contract only lists items that are excluded from coverage. This is the most extensive plan and therefore the most expensive.

While Endurance offers coverage up to 200,000 miles under certain plans, some coverage information and terms are not readily available or easy to find on their website. Though sample contracts are available for each plan, customers may find it difficult to obtain important information.

Additional Benefits

Endurance warranties include additional “coverage” for drivers under their Endurance Elite Membership, a one-year program that comes with all plans and includes:

Key locator.

ID theft protection.

Key fob replacement.

Endurance Protect app.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Up to two annually replaced tires.

Repair finance loans up to $5,000.

$250 in member rewards with partnered merchants.

Live personal concierge for reservations, directions, emergencies, etc.

Exclusions

Like many extended warranties, Endurance coverage excludes repairs and replacements due to wear and tear, neglect, weather, and accidents.

Cost

One of the advantages of having an Endurance extended warranty is that all processes are handled by Endurance itself. Unlike some other providers, Endurance doesn’t simply promote plans offered by other companies.

Unfortunately, this means only one contract is available under each level of coverage: an Endurance contract. This can limit your competitive pricing options. Currently, a deductible with Endurance is typically between $100 – $200.

Endurance Reviews

Endurance has an overall positive reputation among third-party warranty companies, but the company’s BBB (Better Business Bureau) rating is not the highest among its competitors. They have a current BBB rating of B+.

This is what one Endurance customer said on Trustpilot:

“My issues have been resolved with Endurance. Initially the process was stressful, but ultimately they resolved my vehicle’s damages and fully covered the repairs for both parts and labor.” – Daniel R.

The majority were pleased with the service, though some customers complained they could not immediately download their policy or had to wait longer periods for reimbursement.

Quick Facts

Started in 2006.

Coverage up to 20 years or 200,000 miles.

Official name is Endurance Warranty Services, LLC.

Located at 400 Skokie Boulevard, Suite 105, Northbrook, IL 60062-7937.

Pros:

Excellent coverage.

Directly handles claims.

Long terms for high-mileage vehicles.

Cons:

Higher number of complaints from customers.

Fewer contract options (in other words, fewer pricing options).

CARCHEX Warranty Overview

Who is CARCHEX?

CARCHEX is endorsed by many reputable companies, including Edmunds, CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and more.

The company is BBB accredited and has the highest satisfaction rating among competitors, including Endurance.

CARCHEX offers five coverage levels, including powertrain and bumper-to-bumper coverage, from several plan providers.

All plans are insured, so you know repairs will be paid.

Plans

With terms ranging from five to 10 years, CARCHEX offers five coverage levels with several plan options under each tier:

Bronze: Bronze powertrain coverage cuts the cost of repairs on your engine, drivetrain, transmission, and cooling system. This is the most basic and affordable coverage plan.

Bronze powertrain coverage cuts the cost of repairs on your engine, drivetrain, transmission, and cooling system. This is the most basic and affordable coverage plan. Silver: This coverage plan includes the powertrain, fuel delivery system, air conditioning, and electrical components.

This coverage plan includes the powertrain, fuel delivery system, air conditioning, and electrical components. Gold: This plan is best for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all components under the Bronze and Silver plans, as well as steering and braking components.

This plan is best for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all components under the Bronze and Silver plans, as well as steering and braking components. Platinum: Like Endurance’s Superior plan, this plan is the one with the highest stated component coverage. It also includes coverage for heating/cooling, advanced electrical components, and suspension.

Like Endurance’s Superior plan, this plan is the one with the highest stated component coverage. It also includes coverage for heating/cooling, advanced electrical components, and suspension. Titanium: This is CARCHEX’s exclusionary coverage plan, and therefore it is the most comprehensive and expensive option.

In addition to the components stated above, CARCHEX Care Gold, Platinum, and Titanium plans offer seal and gasket coverage.

Their website provides sample contracts and makes it easy to find terms and information for each contract.

Additional Benefits

CARCHEX offers the following “coverage” for all of its customers:

Key lock-out service.

Battery jump service.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Rental car reimbursement.

Towing and wrecker services.

Emergency gas delivery service.

Limited trip interruption reimbursement for hotels, food, etc.

Exclusions

Coverage plans limit repairs and replacements in a similar manner to Endurance. Damages caused by wear and tear, weather, neglect, and accidents are excluded from coverage. In addition, CARCHEX plans do not cover replacements for tires, brake pads, windshield wiper blades, and other routine maintenance items.

Cost

Though CARCHEX is not the direct provider, it has a larger number of available contracts to choose from based on the number of reputable providers it markets. Therefore, you have more competitive pricing options.

The cost of an extended warranty will depend on the model and year of the car, as well as your current mileage. CARCHEX plan deductibles can range from $0 to about $200, which can be less expensive than Endurance.

CARCHEX Reviews

With 20 years of experience in the industry, CARCHEX has mastered customer service, thanks to their easy claims process, direct payments to repair facilities, and prompt responses from specialists. They are BBB accredited with a current BBB ranking of A+.

Here’s what one CARCHEX customer said about their service on Trustpilot:

“My alternator went out on my 2011 Nissan Maxima. I called CARCHEX to set up a claim within minutes they told me it was covered under warranty. CARCHEX saved me a lot of money!” – Jackema W.

The majority of CARCHEX customers were satisfied with their service and the claims process, especially the low pressure to buy.

Quick Facts

Started in 1999.

Coverage up to 10 years.

Located at 118 Shawan Road, Suite 210, Hunt Valley, MD 21030-1318.

Pros:

Greater number of available contracts.

Bumper-to-bumper coverage available.

Higher customer satisfaction and fewer complaints.

Cons:

Company does not handle all processes directly (claims are handled by contract providers).

Endurance vs. CARCHEX: Our Pick

Sometimes your vehicle fails regardless of how well you take care of it. Brandon Grade, Service Advisor at Findlay Toyota in Las Vegas, states, “Regular maintenance and inspections can help a problem be caught before a catastrophic failure happens. But I don’t believe you are going to be able to prevent a window motor failure, regardless of how well you maintain your car.” In cases like this, you need an extended car warranty.

When it comes to Endurance vs. CARCHEX extended warranties, we believe CARCHEX is your best bet for affordable protection, easy claims procedures, and no-nonsense customer service.

A Direct Competitor Comparison

When choosing the best extended warranty provider for your specific vehicle, there are several factors you should take into account:

Competitive prices.

Ease and convenience.

Plan flexibility and customization.

Transparency (understanding the fine print).

Both companies offer high-level service, but it’s the details that matter. It’s a close race, but you can see for yourself with this head-to-head comparison of Endurance vs CARCHEX.

Endurance CARCHEX Coverage Levels 5 5 Contracts Available 5 16 Deductibles $100 – $200 $0 – $200 BBB Rating B+ A+ BBB Complaints 428 86 Years of Experience 13 20 Accepted Repair Sites 30,000+ 30,000+ Transferable Plans Yes Yes Cancellable Plans Yes Yes 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee Yes Yes Endorsements Courtney Hanson, Katie Osbourne, and Vehicle Protection Association CARFAX, SiriusXM, RepairPal, DMV.org, CarAdvise, AutoBlog, Zubie, Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and more

Our Top 5 Reasons For Choosing CARCHEX

With a more transparent site and easy-to-navigate plans, you know exactly what you’re getting with a CARCHEX extended warranty. Endurance extended warranty plans and CARCHEX extended warranty plans have very similar coverage, but CARCHEX offers the most customizable plans and options, including windshield repair options and more. CARCHEX offers deductibles as low as $0, as well as convenient payment plan options. With more contracts, you have more options and flexibility. Reputation is important. With multiple endorsements and a long history in the industry, you can trust CARCHEX to meet your standards. Getting a quote is easy and instant. A representative is ready and available to help.

Protect Your Car: Receive a CARCHEX Quote

Your car isn’t getting any younger. To find the most affordable prices and the best level of coverage for your specific vehicle, speak with a CARCHEX expert. A specialist will contact you promptly to discuss plan options without the pushiness of other warranty companies.

Call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website to get a free, customized quote.