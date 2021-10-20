The 10 Biggest GM Engines In History (Infographic)

Back in 2016, GMPartsCenter.net made an infographic that highlights the 10 biggest GM engines in history. The graphic ranks the “big ten” engines in cubic inches, horsepower, and torque with a pre-war Cadillac V16 and Chevy 572 crate engine serving as the bookends. Since the original infographic was published, GM has given us a lightning-fast Camaro, a mid-engine Corvette, and a newly redesigned Silverado.

“We thought it would be fun to republish this infographic on the biggest GM engines again,” said Carl Anthony, Managing Editor here at Automoblog. “GM’s big displacement production dates back to the 1930s when Cadillacs featured V12 and V16 engines, which is where this infographic starts.”

“In 1938, the 7.1-liter V16 Cadillac Series 90 engine was state of the art, producing 185 horsepower. Three decades later, the Olds 455 was producing 400 horsepower with eight fewer cylinders,” explained Matt Mylan, GMPartsCenter.net Director. “Three more decades and Chevy’s 572 crate motor can produce 720 horsepower, nearly twice the power of the Olds 455.”

What is your favorite big displacement GM engine? Let us know on Twitter.