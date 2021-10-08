Bite-Size Podcast: How GM’s New Ultra Cruise Technology Works

General Motors has announced a new driver-assist system called Ultra Cruise. According to GM, the system is designed to enable hands-free driving 95 percent of the time and will eventually be available on every paved road in the U.S. and Canada. Not to be confused with Super Cruise, Ultra Cruise is the next step for GM regarding hands-free driver-assist features, though it is not an outright replacement.

Our editor Carl Anthony explains how Ultra Crusie works in this short podcast, including what sensor technologies it employs to generate a 360-degree view around the vehicle. “We believe that the combination of different sensors, or sensor fusion, leads to the most robust hands-free driver-assist system for our customers,” said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing, and Supply Chain. “It’s been developed completely in-house.”