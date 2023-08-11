Porsche 911 S/T: Celebrating 60 Years With a Lighter Construction, Heritage Design Package & a Screaming Engine

Porsche commemorates 60 years of the legendary 911 sports car by combining the 911 GT3 RS’ naturally-aspirated 518-horsepower 4.0-liter Boxer engine and the 911 GT3 Touring Package’s aggressive body design. The result is the Porsche 911 S/T, a birthday gift to enthusiasts pining for the vintage driving feel of the original 911 in a modern 992-series package.

Porsche claims the 911 S/T is the lightest 992-series 911, responding with “pinpoint precision” to driver inputs. It also has jaw-dropping power from one of the best street-legal racing cars to sign-off from Porsche’s Weissach Development Center.

Setting The Stage

The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is not the first 911 to wear the “S/T” nomenclature. The original air-cooled 911 spawned a high-performance racing model called the 911 S in 1969, and the vehicles were referred to internally by Porsche as the 911 ST. The racing variants were lighter and faster than a standard 911 and had modified underpinnings, body panels, and powertrain components.

2024 Porsche 911 S/T: Lighter Is Better

Porsche is harking back to the past by shedding most of the 992-series 911’s body weight to create the 911 S/T. With a lithe 3,056 lbs. (1,386 kg) curb weight, the 911 S/T is 70 lbs. lighter than the lightest modern 911, the GT3 Touring. Thanks to carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) body panels for the hood, roof, front fenders, and doors, the 911 S/T can extract every ounce of potential from its high-strung powerplant.

There are more weight-saving measures in store. The 911 S/T has Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) anchors, lightweight glass, 20-inch front and 21-inch rear center-locking magnesium wheels, a lithium-ion starter battery, carbon fiber seats, and less sound-deadening insulation. The S/T is also the only new 911 with a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with deleted rear-axle steering (the latter also helps cut weight).

Porsche 911 S/T. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Naturally-Aspirated Goodness

Now that every automaker has turbocharged engines, getting a taste of some naturally aspirated, high-revving internal combustion power refreshes the palate. Powering the 911 S/T is the same 4.0-liter Boxer six-cylinder paired with a proprietary clutch developed explicitly for the S/T.

The single-mass flywheel in the model-exclusive six-speed manual transmission reduces the rotating mass by about 23 lbs., enabling it to respond better to pedal inputs. Combined with the shorter gear ratios, the hair-raising note of the standard exhaust, and the engine’s astronomical 9,000 rpm redline, the 911 S/T is a driver’s car to the core, possibly even more so than the hardcore 911 GT3 RS.

How Fast Is The Porsche 911 S/T?

Porsche claims the 911 S/T can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and achieve a 186 mph top speed. It’s not as quick as the 911 GT3 RS, but it’s fast enough for the streets, that’s for sure.

Heritage Design Package

The 911 S/T is available with Porsche’s Heritage Design Package, infusing retro-themed decals and colorways. The package includes Shore Blue Metallic paint, Ceramica white wheels, numbered decals on the doors, and a classic-style Porsche crest front badge. Moreover, the vintage badging adorns the steering wheel, headrests, wheel center caps, and car keys for good measure.

Meanwhile, the cabin features a perforated Dinamica roof lining, two-tone semi-aniline leather seats with cloth centers, black pinstripes, and Gold Porsche badges.

Porsche 911 S/T: Pricing & Availability

The Porsche 911 S/T starts at $291,650, including the $1,650 delivery charge. The first deliveries will arrive in the spring of 2024, but Porsche said only 1,963 cars are slated for production (which that number makes sense given its a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the 911). Potential buyers could also get the $13,500 “Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T,” a unique watch with a bare titanium case and fancy detailing.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.