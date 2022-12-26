Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Nitto tires are a strong option for drivers who take their cars or trucks off-road.

The company offers a relatively standard warranty on most of its tires.

Nitto tires are relatively affordable compared to many of its competitors.

Nitto Review In Our Opinion: Nitto offers strong options across the board, but we particularly like its performance models. The company is owned by Toyo tires, a tire and rubber company based in Japan. Nitto is Toyo’s North American subsidiary and an affordable choice for many drivers. Industry Standing: Tire Variety: Affordability: Customer Satisfaction: Pros: Affordable tire models Strong industry standing Good tire variety across the board Cons: Limited winter tire options Average tread life warranties May be difficult to find through online retailers 4

Nitto tires may not be the most well-known in the industry, but the company makes quality products worth considering. In this review, we’ll take an in-depth look at Nitto tires, including industry ratings, popular models, costs, customer reviews, and more.

We’ll review the Nitto brand as a whole to see how the company compares to the best tire manufacturers in the industry today. Keep reading to see what we learned.

About Nitto Tires

Established in 1949 in Japan, Nitto initially specialized in truck and passenger tires. After facing significant financial challenges in the 1970s, Nitto was eventually bought by Toyo Tires in 1979. Since then, the company has become known for its variety of high-quality tire models.

Nitto has also created a niche in the performance tire space, hence the reason for its tagline, “Fueled By Enthusiasts.” Nitto Grappler tires, for example, have a strong reputation for off-road performance.

Nitto car tires are only distributed in the North American market, and the company is headquartered in Cypress, California, under Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA). Like its parent company, Nitto is dedicated to forward-thinking sustainability.

Nitto Tires Cost

Compared to other top-quality brands, Nitto tires are relatively affordable. Across all Nitto tires available on DiscountTire.com, prices range from $82 to $1,300 per tire. The brand’s lowest-priced model, the Nitto Neo Gen, costs between $82 and $302, but this may vary depending on the retailer. Nitto tires aren’t as cheaply priced as Cooper tires, but they’re much less expensive on average than those from Michelin or Goodyear.

We’ve listed a few popular Nitto tires’ prices from DiscountTire below.

Nitto Industry Ratings

Nitto tires adhere to an evaluation system created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This system is called Uniform Tire Quality Grading (UTQG), and it grades tires – except specialized tires – based on their treadwear, traction, and temperature resistance.

UTQG Grading Criteria

Here’s an explanation of the UTQG grading system:

Treadwear

This grade estimates the longevity of your tires. To calculate treadwear, tires are measured against a control tire given a rating of 100. If a tire has a 500 treadwear rating, that means it lasted five times longer than the control. Most passenger tires have between a 300 and 500 treadwear rating, according to data from SaferCar.gov .

Traction

This grade measures how well your tires “grip” a wet road. Traction grades are given on a scale of AA, A, B, or C. Good day-to-day passenger tires typically receive A ratings.

Temperature

This grade evaluates a tire’s heat resistance on a scale of A, B, or C. Tires need to withstand different temperatures based on their specialization. Performance tires, for example, usually move at much higher speeds than all-season tires, and in turn, have higher temperature ratings.

It’s important to note that the NHTSA does not oversee UTQG tests. Manufacturers and independent companies hired by brands are responsible for tire testing and reporting.

Nitto Tires UTQG Scores

Below, we’ve listed a few top-rated Nitto tire models and their treadwear, traction, and temperature scores using data from NHTSA.gov (formerly hosted at SaferCar.gov).

Nitto Tire Model Tire Type Treadwear Score Traction Score Temperature Resistance Nitto NT555 G2 Passenger

Ultra-high performance 200 AA A Nitto Motivo Passenger

Ultra-high performance

All-season 560 A A Nitto Ridge Grappler Truck/SUV

All-terrain 500 A B Nitto Terra Grappler G2 Truck/SUV

All-terrain 600 A A Nitto Recon Grappler A/T Light truck

All-terrain 600 A A Nitto Dura Grappler Truck/SUV

Highway 600 A A

If you want to know the UTQG scores for your current tires, they can be found on the tires’ sidewalls.

Most Popular Nitto Tires

Nitto makes high-quality replacement and original manufacturer (OE) tire models for coupes and sedans, light trucks and SUVs, crossovers, and more. Like all tire brands, there are some Nitto tires that are better choices than others, but the manufacturer doesn’t produce any particularly poor models. Below, we’ve detailed the most popular Nitto models currently available.

Nitto Neo Gen : A sporty passenger Nitto tire designed with speed, handling, and stability in mind

: A sporty passenger Nitto tire designed with speed, handling, and stability in mind Nitto NT555 G2 : An ultra-high performance tire with exceptional handling, wet and dry traction, and superior cornering abilities at high speeds

: An ultra-high performance tire with exceptional handling, wet and dry traction, and superior cornering abilities at high speeds Nitto Motivo : An all-year passenger tire backed by a 60,000-mile tread life warranty and made with an asymmetric tread pattern for maximum performance in wet and dry conditions

: An all-year passenger tire backed by a 60,000-mile tread life warranty and made with an asymmetric tread pattern for maximum performance in wet and dry conditions Nitto Terra Grappler G2: An all-terrain tire for light trucks and SUVs with a long-lasting 65,000-mile tread life warranty and full-depth sipes for traction even in the toughest road conditions

These Nitto models each have a 4.0-star rating or higher on DiscountTire.com and are well-regarded in the tire industry. However, it can be difficult to find many Nitto models from online retailers.

Nitto Tires Buying Guide

Even the best tires in the world won’t do their job properly if they’re not the right tire for your car and how you use it. When you’re shopping for new car, SUV, van, or truck tires, it’s important to consider not only how well a certain model fits your vehicle, but also how it fits your driving style and the climate you drive in.

Nitto Tires Factors To Consider

Tires have several factors that differentiate them from each other and make some better for certain applications than others. In order to find the right tire for your vehicle and your driving needs, it’s important to consider each factor carefully. These include:

Tread pattern: The design of the treads on a tire affects how it performs in different situations. The most common tread patterns are diagonal, symmetrical, asymmetrical, and combined patterns.

The design of the treads on a tire affects how it performs in different situations. The most common tread patterns are diagonal, symmetrical, asymmetrical, and combined patterns. Tread life: All tires have a limited lifespan. Manufacturers typically list the expected tread life in terms of miles.

All tires have a limited lifespan. Manufacturers typically list the expected tread life in terms of miles. Tire build: The majority of tires are built using radial, bias-ply, or bias-belted construction. Radial tires tend to offer more overall durability, while bias-built tires have stiffer sidewalls and are typically more affordable.

The majority of tires are built using radial, bias-ply, or bias-belted construction. Radial tires tend to offer more overall durability, while bias-built tires have stiffer sidewalls and are typically more affordable. Weather rating: These days, many tires are rated for all weather conditions. However, some tires are built for more specific conditions, such as winter tires with studs that help grip icy surfaces.

These days, many tires are rated for all weather conditions. However, some tires are built for more specific conditions, such as winter tires with studs that help grip icy surfaces. Speed rating: Every tire has a maximum safe speed determined and listed by the manufacturer. Drivers of sports cars who like to go fast should especially pay attention to this rating.

Every tire has a maximum safe speed determined and listed by the manufacturer. Drivers of sports cars who like to go fast should especially pay attention to this rating. Noise rating: Tires can create a lot of noise that’s audible to drivers and passengers inside the cabin. Some tires are designed to run more quietly than others, and the difference can be significant.

How To Read Nitto Tire Sizes

Tire manufacturers use a standard format to describe the several dimensions that make up tire sizes and other information. This format can be hard to understand without knowing what each element indicates. To help break that down, we’ll use a P225/65R17 tire – one of the most common sizes – as an example.

P: The first letter in the series indicates the type of vehicle the tire is intended for. The “P” in our example tire stands for passenger, meaning this tire is designed for a private passenger car.

The first letter in the series indicates the type of vehicle the tire is intended for. The “P” in our example tire stands for passenger, meaning this tire is designed for a private passenger car. 225: The first number in the format provides the width of the tire in millimeters, meaning our example tire is 225 millimeters wide.

The first number in the format provides the width of the tire in millimeters, meaning our example tire is 225 millimeters wide. 65: The second number in the series gives the aspect ratio of the tire’s height compared to its width as a percentage. This means that the height of our example tire is 65% of its width.

The second number in the series gives the aspect ratio of the tire’s height compared to its width as a percentage. This means that the height of our example tire is 65% of its width. R: The second letter in the label indicates the tire build. The “R” in our example tire stands for radial construction. You might also find some tires that use “B” for bias-ply and bias-belted tires.

The second letter in the label indicates the tire build. The “R” in our example tire stands for radial construction. You might also find some tires that use “B” for bias-ply and bias-belted tires. 17: The last number in the series gives the diameter of the wheel that the tire is designed for in inches. Therefore, you can tell that our example tire is meant to fit a 17-inch wheel rim.

Nitto Tire Warranties

Nitto offers a limited warranty for all replacement tires. The warranty covers any defective materials and workmanship for the model’s first 1/32-inch wear.

This coverage is standard across the industry, but some manufacturers will also include a six-year limited warranty. As for tread life warranties, Nitto tires average around 50,000 miles of use.

Nitto Tire Reviews

Overall, Nitto tires’ reviews are positive. As mentioned, on DiscountTire.com, most Nitto tires hold a 4.0-star rating or higher. Similarly high scores can be found across other tire retailers as well. However, in the 2020 J. D. Power Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction StudyTM, Toyo, Nitto’s parent company, only scored 697 out of a possible 1,000 points in the passenger tire category. This score was below the segment average of 712.

To give you a better idea of Nitto tires reviews, here are examples of positive and negative customer feedback from DiscountTire.com

Positive Nitto Tires Reviews

“[The Terra Grappler G2 is a] great tire for the money and long-lasting. [I] drove over 50,000 miles and [the] tread was only worn down a little over 1/2 way. [The] all-terrain tread is not too big for clay and snow to get trapped in [the] wheel. [It’s the] best tire for the money.”

– Ignacio B. via DiscountTire.com

“[The Nitto Motivo has a] great lateral grip in the wet and dry. [The] rear end will break loose if you over do it… but what do [you] expect with a modded GT. [They have a ] nice response when pushing hard in the corners; [I’ve] never had the front end give up any grip.”

– Paul B. via DisountTire.com

Negative Nitto Tires Reviews

“…at some point after 10 [or] 12K, [the Nitto NT555 G2] tires became super noisy. [They] cupped and feathered while the car was balanced and properly aligned. I even had one of the side walls blow out on the highway at 65 mph.”

– via DiscountTire.com

“The sidewalls [of the Nitto NT05] are crazy stiff as well, but to no benefit that I can see. Little bumps transmit much harder into the car. Grip potential is lower too as evidenced in cornering speeds.”

– via DiscountTire.com

Nitto Tires: Conclusion

Overall, we rate Nitto 4.0 out of 5.0 stars for its tire variety, affordability, and wide selection. Nitto tires are a strong choice for performance tires, and other specialty models. People who drive their cars over rough, unpaved surfaces for work or fun will especially appreciate the company’s selection of off-road tires.

However, the manufacturer offers only average tread life warranties. People who want more extensive coverage for their tires may want to consider other options.

Nitto Tires: Recommended Competitors

If you’re looking to compare Nitto tires to other top-notch tire manufacturers, we recommend Michelin and Cooper. Both brands ranked highly in our industry-wide tire review. We named Michelin tires the Best Tires Overall and Cooper tires the Most Affordable.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

Michelin has been a leader in the tire market for years. The company received a 4.5-star rating in our review based on its tire variety and durability. Regardless of the Michelin model you choose, you’re guaranteed to get a high-quality, long-lasting tire. The company offers tread life warranties up to 80,000 miles, some of the longest in the industry.

To start comparing Michelin tires, visit DiscountTire.com.

Cooper Tires: Most Affordable

Cooper tires are an affordable option for many drivers. We rate the manufacturer 4.0 out of 5.0 stars based on its average price point and positive customer reviews. While Cooper is considered the new kid on the block, the company is already building a name-brand reputation for itself, offering cheap tires that don’t compromise on quality.

To start comparing Cooper tires, visit DiscountTires.com.

Nitto Tires: FAQ

Are Nitto tires a good brand? Nitto tires are a good brand, especially for off-road enthusiasts. The company’s specialty models like the Nitto Trail Grappler and Dune Grappler are popular choices for people who take their cars and trucks over rough terrain. Who is Nitto tires made by? Nitto tires is now owned by Toyo Tires. Toyo purchased the company in 1979. Is Nitto tires a Japanese company? Nitto is owned by the Japanese company Toyo Tires. However, Nitto serves as a North American subsidiary for Toyo and manufactures many of its tires in the U.S. It also has plants in Japan, China, and Malaysia. Are Nitto tires good in snow? Some Nitto tires are excellent in the snow. The Nitto Exo Grappler, for example, is rated with the three-peak mountain snowflake for winter driving conditions.

Our Methodology

Our research team is committed to providing the most accurate, thorough, and unbiased information possible to help people make informed decisions about the tires they purchase. We use a standardized set of criteria to ensure the consistency and comparability of our reviews.