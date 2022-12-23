Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Buying cheap tires can be a gamble. While a low-price option may be the best for your wallet initially, you could end up needing to purchase replacements more frequently. In this article, we’ll discuss the best cheap tires that don’t compromise on quality or performance and how they compare to the industry’s best tires.

We’ll also review what factors affect a tire’s price tag as well as the long-term costs of tires. Keep reading to learn what you should look for in an inexpensive car tire and how to choose the best one for your vehicle.

The Best Cheap Tires

In our most recent tire study, Cooper picked up the award for Most Affordable due to its low prices on quality tires. However, several other tire brands also offer serviceable tires at competitive prices.

The table below shows our rankings for this year’s best cheap tire companies.

These tire companies provide tires that are both affordable and quality products. As you can see in the table below, you can find tires for as little as $43.

Tire Brand Average Price Range Per Tire* Longest Tread-Life Warranty Cooper $65 to $478 80,000 miles Kumho $43 to $320 75,000 miles Hankook $60 to $480 100,000 miles Toyo $61 to $789 75,000 miles General $68 to $473 75,000 miles

*Based on data from DiscountTire.com.

Cooper Tires

In our 2021 review of the industry’s best tires, we named Cooper tires the Most Affordable tire brand. While Coopers aren’t the lowest-priced tires on the market, they are a cost-effective option with similar quality to big-name brands like Michelin and Goodyear. The tire company operates as an independent manufacturer, which makes it easiest to purchase models online.

We particularly like the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tire for all-season traction and its 80,000-mile tread-life warranty. This model costs between $85 to $154 per tire.

Kumho Tires

A South Korean tire company with a U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Kumho offers tire models for as low as $43 per tire. The tire company produces original equipment (OE) tires as well as replacement tires for passenger cars, light trucks, and SUVs. While its tread-life warranties aren’t the longest in the industry, they’re long enough considering the low price.

We like the Kumho Solus models, an agile grand touring all-season tire with low noise and high comfort. This model costs between $72 and $184, depending on the size and speed grade.

Hankook Tires

Boasting one of the longest tread life warranties in the tire industry, Hankook is a relatively new tire company offering cheap tires. The manufacturer is based in Seoul, Korea, and accounted for 3.5 percent of North American tire sales in 2019. Hankook produces both OE and replacement tires, even signing a contract with Audi in 2019 to supply the newest Audi Q8’s OE tires.

We’re impressed by the Hankook Kinergy PT H737. This highly rated all-season model offers a 90,000-mile tread-life warranty as well as excellent traction in dry and wet conditions. The model costs between $74 and $150 per tire.

Toyo Tires

Toyo is a Japanese tire manufacturer with a U.S. headquarters in Cypress, California, that’s known for its all-terrain tires and traction. It also developed fuel-efficient Nano Balance technology that changes Toyo rubber at a molecular level. The tire company, though smaller than competitors like Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Michelin, made up 3.4 percent of North American tire sales in 2019.

For off-roading enthusiasts, we like the Toyo Open Country A/T II, a flexible all-terrain tire capable of navigating asphalt, mud, and snow. The tire comes with a 65,000-mile tread-life warranty and costs between $119 and $551.

General Tires

Purchased by Continental in 1995, General is a German tire brand with a number of cheap tires. Offering both OE and replacement tires, General tires are a cost-effective option for many drivers. The company offers a variety of options, including performance, all-terrain, and winter tires.

We like the General AltiMAX RT43 model, a grand touring all-season tire with a 75,000-mile tread-life warranty. These tires cost anywhere from $68 to $181 each.

Cheap Tires Buying Guide

When you want to find cheap tires, it’s helpful to know what you’re looking for and what to expect. There simply is no single “best cheap tire” for everyone. Understanding how tires are priced, what factors to consider, and how to find good tire prices is essential to finding the right tires for you at the right price.

How To Read Tire Sizes

Companies use a standard format to describe the several dimensions of the size of a tire. To help break down what each letter and number means, we’ll use a P225/65R17 tire – one of the most common sizes.

P: The first letter indicates the type of vehicle a tire is meant for. Our example tire starts with “P” which means it is designed for a passenger automobile.

The first letter indicates the type of vehicle a tire is meant for. Our example tire starts with “P” which means it is designed for a passenger automobile. 225: The first number on the label lists the width of the tire in millimeters, meaning our example tire is 225 millimeters wide.

The first number on the label lists the width of the tire in millimeters, meaning our example tire is 225 millimeters wide. 65: The second number that follows the slash in the listing describes the ratio of the tire’s height to its width as a percentage. That means our example tire’s height is 65% of its width.

The second number that follows the slash in the listing describes the ratio of the tire’s height to its width as a percentage. That means our example tire’s height is 65% of its width. R: The second letter indicates the way a tire is constructed. In this case, the “R” stands for radial.

The second letter indicates the way a tire is constructed. In this case, the “R” stands for radial. 17: The last number listed provides the diameter of the wheel the tire fits in inches. Therefore, you can tell that our example tire is made to fit a 17-inch wheel rim.

The Cost of Tires and Longevity

Just because a tire has a low sticker price doesn’t mean it’ll be the least expensive option in the long run. As low-quality discount tires need to be replaced more frequently, it’s important to consider tire longevity along with the initial cost.

Often, tire models with a higher tread life – the estimated number of miles you can drive before needing to replace the tire – come with a higher price tag. In the long term, however, these tires may be the more cost-effective option, as they will need to be replaced less often.

In a 2016 study, Consumer Reports compared all-season tire models based on their initial cost versus their cost per tread life mile. Here are the top five cheap tires using data from the study:

Tire Model Initial Price Tread Life Warranty Cost Per Mile Pirelli P4 Four Seasons Plus $100 90,000 miles $0.10 Yokohama Avid Ascend (T) $93 85,000 miles $0.10 Sumitomo HTR Enhance L/X (T) $78 90,000 miles $0.11 Cooper CS5 Grand Touring $92 80,000 miles $0.13 Toyo Extensa A/S $80 65,000 miles $0.13

How To Find Cheap Tires

Finding cheap tires is a combination of knowing where to look and how to shop. Understanding your options and a few shopping strategies is key to getting a good deal on high-quality cheap tires.

Where To Buy Cheap Tires

There are many options when it comes to places to buy tires. However, some methods are better than others. Let’s explore some of the top places to look for good tire deals.

Tire Shops

One obvious option is, of course, a tire shop. Companies like Discount Tire and their local equivalents can simplify the process because they can sell you the tires and install them for you. Many of these shops offer discounts and specials throughout the year.

The main disadvantage of tire shops is that they can be limited in their selection. While they can often order tires that they don’t have in stock, this means you’ll have to wait.

Online Tire Stores

Online tire shops such as Tire Rack typically offer the largest selections of tires available. You can typically find almost any type of tire you want, often at competitive prices. Shopping for tires online also gives you the opportunity to compare different options without the pressure of shopping in person.

There are a few drawbacks to going this route. When you buy tires online, you’ll have to wait for them to be delivered. You’ll also have to arrange to have them installed yourself in most cases.

Used Tire Vendors

If you’re looking for the cheapest tires available, used tires are always an option. You should be able to find a local vendor in your area, but there are also online shops that sell used tires. The main advantage here is obviously price, as used tires are usually significantly cheaper than new ones.

The main drawbacks are probably obvious. Used tires will have a much shorter lifetime than new ones, meaning you might end up paying more per mile than you would for new tires. Another concern is that used tires may have unusual wear and tear or have been repaired, making them not as dependable or safe as new ones.

Big Box Stores

Large retailers like Walmart and Costco are popular places to shop for tires. These stores often have low prices and can install your tires for you.

However, big box stores often limit their selection to keep prices down. You may have a hard time finding exactly the tire you want at these retailers.

How To Get Cheap Tires: Shopping Tips

It’s not just about where you shop, it’s also about how you shop. There are a few things you can do to have a better chance of getting the best price on tires. These include:

Use rebates: Many tire manufacturers offer rebates on tires, often when you buy them in sets of four. Once you’ve found a tire you like, do a quick internet search to see if the company offers any rebates online.

Many tire manufacturers offer rebates on tires, often when you buy them in sets of four. Once you’ve found a tire you like, do a quick internet search to see if the company offers any rebates online. Look for discounts: You may be able to find discount coupons for brick-and-mortar shops or codes for online vendors. Most online shops have a place to enter discount codes at checkout, so it’s a good idea to search the internet for any discounts that may be available.

You may be able to find discount coupons for brick-and-mortar shops or codes for online vendors. Most online shops have a place to enter discount codes at checkout, so it’s a good idea to search the internet for any discounts that may be available. Shop around: If you find a tire you like, take the time to look around for the best price. You can use tools like the Google shopping tab to look for online deals, but it’s also worth checking with local shops for their prices.

If you find a tire you like, take the time to look around for the best price. You can use tools like the Google shopping tab to look for online deals, but it’s also worth checking with local shops for their prices. Consider additional warranties carefully: Many tire companies and shops offer tire protection packages at an additional cost. These warranties cover damages from road hazards that are not typically covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. Some even offer roadside assistance to help with flat tires and other emergency situations. These plans do add to the cost of your tires, but if you are buying cheap tires the extra protection may be worth it.

Many tire companies and shops offer tire protection packages at an additional cost. These warranties cover damages from road hazards that are not typically covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. Some even offer roadside assistance to help with flat tires and other emergency situations. These plans do add to the cost of your tires, but if you are buying cheap tires the extra protection may be worth it. Use the return policy: Many companies offer a return policy that allows you to try out your tires and return them if you’re not happy. This is a good way to see if cheap tires are worth the savings, or if you’re better off spending more. Make sure to check the time and mileage limits on the return policy before you buy.

Cheap Tires: Conclusion

There are many cheap tires that still offer long-lasting performance. While you shouldn’t expect cheaper tires to compete with more expensive options, you can still get high-quality tires that are adequate for your needs – especially if you mainly drive on good roads.

However, it’s worth considering whether or not cheap tires will actually save you money over more expensive ones in the long run. Cheaper tires may not last as long and need replacing sooner and could be more likely to suffer damage that requires replacement.

Ultimately, finding the right tires for you and your car should be your first priority. Getting the lowest-price option that meets those needs should be a close second.

Our Top Recommendations for Tires

Shopping for tires can be difficult, especially with such a large number of brands to choose from. It’s best to compare different tire models available to your vehicle before committing to a purchase. That way, you ensure you’re getting the best deal as well as the best tires.

For top-notch quality tires, we recommend Michelin and Goodyear.

Michelin: Best Tires Overall

In our 2021 review of the industry’s best tires, we named Michelin tires best overall. The tire manufacturer produces quality tires across the board, specialty tires included. The Michelin Defender is a budget-friendly option for car owners looking to save on their next set of tires. This model retails as low as $105 and comes with a 90,000-mile tread-life warranty.

Compare Michelin tires online at DiscountTire.com.

Goodyear: Best for Durability

Goodyear tires are built to last. While its tires are pricier than most other brands, they may be the smarter financial investment in the long run. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Goodyear is world-renowned for its quality tire products. The company’s Wrangler series is a strong all-terrain option.

Compare Goodyear tires online at DiscountTire.com.

Cheap Tires: FAQ

Who has the cheapest price for new tires? The vendor with the cheapest price for new tires really depends on the tire. Online retailers like Tire Rack often have some of the best deals. Tire specialists like Discount Tire also have competitive prices. You can also find some of the cheapest prices for tires at big box stores like Walmart and Costco. Where is the cheapest place to buy tires online? Based on our research, Tire Rack and Discount Tire are often the cheapest places to buy tires online. How much should four tires cost? The average price for four tires is around $600. However, there are good options that are cheaper. You can find many high-quality tires for less than $100 each, meaning you can get all four tires for $400 or less. Where to get the best deals on tires? The best deals on tires can change depending on the tire you want and other factors. To find the best deals on tires, you should shop around for local and online options after deciding which tire you want.

Our Methodology

Our research team is committed to providing the most accurate, thorough, and unbiased information possible to help people make informed decisions about the tires they purchase. We use a standardized set of criteria to ensure the consistency and comparability of our reviews.