Nitto Launches Recon Grappler A/T Light Truck Tire

Nitto Tire U.S.A. Inc. has announced the launch of a new all-terrain light truck tire, the Nitto Recon Grappler A/T. The new Recon Grappler is an all-terrain option for ½- and one-ton trucks and SUVs, as well as compact models.

“Nitto Tire prides itself on continuously pushing to improve our line of tires for all levels of enthusiasts,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire U.S.A.’s Manager of Product Planning and Development. “The Recon Grappler is the perfect tire for enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their trucks and SUVs.”

Recon Grappler A/T Features

According to Nitto, the Recon Grappler A/T tires offer an aggressive tread pattern for maximum off-road performance. Deep sidewall lugs extend five to seven millimeters for better traction in both wet and dry conditions. In addition to off-road performance, Recon Grappler A/T tires are also designed to reduce excessive road noise. “It provides truly a great balance of performance and comfort,” Ngo said.

Availability & Warranty

The Recon Grappler will be available in 11 sizes at launch, ranging from 20 to 24 inches and covering a wide range of applications (66 sizes ranging from 17 to 24 inches are planned in total). The new tires come with a limited treadwear warranty of 55,000 miles.

Are Nitto Tires Good Quality?

Nitto offers a number of affordable tires, but we particularly like the performance models. A testament to company quality, most Nitto tires featured on DiscountTire.com hold a 4.0-star rating or above. Similar ratings are found on competitor sites as well. To learn more, see our full review on Nitto tires. Likewise, our research team recently ranked and reviewed the best tires and brands on the market today. If Nitto tires are not the right fit for your needs, we highly recommend considering a few of our top picks.