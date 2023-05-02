circle k nhra four wide nationals zmax sunday james kiefer 13 scaled
Photo by James Kiefer

Photo Gallery: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

David StraughanEdited by: Stephen Kenney
Published:
A three-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Austin Prock from taking home his first Wally of the 2023 NHRA season on April 30 at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, North Carolina. Nor could it stop photographer James Kiefer from capturing the sights of the event for Automoblog.

‘Fast, Loud, and Proud’

Kiefer and others from the Automoblog team traveled to zMax Dragway outside of Charlotte to watch the action live in person. Despite the threat of rain that loomed over the weekend, an enthusiastic crowd still gathered at zMax to cheer on favorite racers in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and other categories.

When asked about his experience, Kiefer said that the high-octane event was full of excitement and emotion.

“It was fast, loud, and proud,” Kiefer said. “The work racing teams put into those hot rods is a feat of ingenuity and determination all for a driver to risk their reputation and health on a quarter-mile dragway.”

You can see Kiefer’s photos from the weekend in the gallery below.

  • the inflatable entrway arch for zmax dragway with a sign that says "welcome to nitro alley!"
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • cars in motion in a "four-wide" race at zmax dragway at charlotte motor speedway
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • racing motorcycles lined up at zmax dragway
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • four fans lean against a fence to watch an nhra drag race with a lucas oil sign in front of them
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • a top fuel dragster jumping off the start line with flames in the back of the vehicle
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • nhra drag racer in a torquoise suit and helmet that says RYAN in black letters
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • cars racing at the circle k nhra four-wide nationals
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • an nhra drag racing crew member shouting during a race
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • a golf car with lots of stickers on the hood at an nhra race
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • an nhra racer sitting in the cockpit of their black vehicle
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • two nhra fans watching a race. one is shouting.
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • a black car racing at the circle k nhra four-wide nationals at zmax speedway
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • an nhra drag race driver talks to crew members
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • workers at zmax dragway clean and prepare the track for the next race
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • an nhra motorcycle racer in motion
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • nhra circle k four wide nationals z max james kiefer 17
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • nhra drag racers in motion. a black car is in the foreground
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • four nhra drag racing cars in motion at zmax speedway in a four-wide race
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • two nhra drag racing fans talk to each other, one with a white shirt and another with a black shirt, green headband and makeshift horns
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • nhra pro stock cars racing with a red car blurred in the foreground
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog
  • a racing fan wears an nhra hat with flames on the side
    Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

What’s Next for NHRA Racing

Follwing the Four-Wide Nationals, Justin Ashley currently leads the win total for 2023 Top Fuel category with two wins – one at the NHRA Arizona Nationals and one at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Mike Salinas, Antron Brown, and now Austin Prock each have one win on the season.

Drivers and their teams get an almost three-week break following the Four-Wide Nationals. NHRA action resumes on May 19 at the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, set to take place outside of Chicago at the Route 66 Raceway in Elwood, Illinois.

Like other events on the NHRA schedule, fans can grab tickets to catch the races live at the raceway or watch from home. Fox Sports will again broadcast the races live and offer several rebroadcasts through its FS1 and FS2 channels.

The country’s top drag racing league returns to Charlotte on September 22 for the 2023 NHRA Carolina Nationals. Once again, zMax Dragway will host the action as the 2023 season winds to a close.

