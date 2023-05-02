Photo Gallery: Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

A three-hour rain delay couldn’t stop Austin Prock from taking home his first Wally of the 2023 NHRA season on April 30 at the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Concord, North Carolina. Nor could it stop photographer James Kiefer from capturing the sights of the event for Automoblog.

‘Fast, Loud, and Proud’

Kiefer and others from the Automoblog team traveled to zMax Dragway outside of Charlotte to watch the action live in person. Despite the threat of rain that loomed over the weekend, an enthusiastic crowd still gathered at zMax to cheer on favorite racers in the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and other categories.

When asked about his experience, Kiefer said that the high-octane event was full of excitement and emotion.

“It was fast, loud, and proud,” Kiefer said. “The work racing teams put into those hot rods is a feat of ingenuity and determination all for a driver to risk their reputation and health on a quarter-mile dragway.”

You can see Kiefer’s photos from the weekend in the gallery below.

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

Photo by James Kiefer for Automoblog

What’s Next for NHRA Racing

Follwing the Four-Wide Nationals, Justin Ashley currently leads the win total for 2023 Top Fuel category with two wins – one at the NHRA Arizona Nationals and one at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals. Mike Salinas, Antron Brown, and now Austin Prock each have one win on the season.

Drivers and their teams get an almost three-week break following the Four-Wide Nationals. NHRA action resumes on May 19 at the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, set to take place outside of Chicago at the Route 66 Raceway in Elwood, Illinois.

Like other events on the NHRA schedule, fans can grab tickets to catch the races live at the raceway or watch from home. Fox Sports will again broadcast the races live and offer several rebroadcasts through its FS1 and FS2 channels.

The country’s top drag racing league returns to Charlotte on September 22 for the 2023 NHRA Carolina Nationals. Once again, zMax Dragway will host the action as the 2023 season winds to a close.