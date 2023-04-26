NHRA Schedule: How to Watch the 2023 Four-Wide Nationals

Friday, April 28 marks the start of the 2023 Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. Fans can watch the fifth event in the 2023 Camping World Drag Racing NHRA schedule in person and live on Fox Sports FS1.

The Circle K Four-Wide Nationals come as the 2023 NHRA season is beginning to take shape. In the Top Fuel category, Justin Ashley currently leads the win tally, having notched two victories already in the first four races of the season. So far in 2023, Mike Salinas and Antron Brown each have one victory – which is known as a “Wally.”

You’ll find all the ways to take in the action of the Four-Wides in the article that follows. For quick reference, here’s the event schedule for the weekend:

Round Date Time Qualifying Show 1 Friday, April 28, 2023 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM EST Qualifying Show 2 Sunday, April 30, 2023 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST Finals Sunday, April 30, 2023 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

NHRA Schedule: How to Watch the Circle K Four-Wide Nationals

If you’re looking to watch the Circle K Four-Wide Nationals, you have a few options on how to do so. Taking in an NHRA event live is always an option if you live close to Charlotte or are willing to travel. If you can’t make it to the dragway in person, you can also catch the races live on TV and streaming, or on one of several re-broadcasts.

How to Watch the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Person

You can watch the Four-Wides in person at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina – just outside of Charlotte. Events are spread across the weekend from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30, with qualifying rounds taking place on Friday and Sunday and the Finals also taking place on Sunday.

If you plan to attend the event in person, you’ll need to buy tickets. You can click this address to bring it up in your GPS and get directions to zMax:

zMax Dragway

6570 Bruton Smith Blvd

Concord, NC 28027

How to Get Tickets to an NHRA Event

Tickets for the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals start at $50, with children under 12 admitted for free with a ticket-holding adult. You can purchase tickets at the gate when you arrive at zMax, but to avoid long lines, it’s advisable to buy them online before the day of the event you want to attend. With the popularity of the NHRA on the rise, the event may sell out, especially the day of the Finals on April 30.

How to Watch the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on TV

If you aren’t able to attend the Four-Wides in person, you can catch the action live on TV. The table below shows the entire broadcast schedule for the weekend.

Round Date Time TV/Streaming Channel Qualifying Show 1 Friday, April 28, 2023 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM EST FS1 Qualifying Show 1 (Re-Air) Saturday, April 29, 2023 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM EST FS1 Qualifying Show 1 (Re-Air) Saturday, April 29, 2023 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM EST FS2 Qualifying Show 1 (Re-Air) Saturday, April 29, 2023 11:30 PM – 1:00 AM EST FS2 Qualifying Show 2 Sunday, April 30, 2023 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM EST FS1 Finals Sunday, April 30, 2023 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST FS1 Qualifying Show 2 (Re-Air) Sunday, April 30, 2023 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST FS2

NHRA Live Broadcast Schedule

Fox Sports will air the primary broadcasts on FS1, beginning with Qualifying Show 1 at 7PM on April 28. Qualifying Show 2 begins at noon on April 30, and the Finals start at 6PM on the same day.

NHRA Re-Air Schedule

If your schedule prevents you from watching the events on TV live, don’t worry. You can still catch the action. Fox Sports will also broadcast several re-airs of each qualifying round and the Finals on FS2.

How to Stream the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Cord-cutters can still watch the Four-Wides live without a cable subscription. You can also stream the events on the Fox Sports app, which is available for most platforms.

Which Streaming Services Carry FS1 and FS2?

Fox Sports has special arrangements with several select streaming providers, so not every service can offer access to the channel. You can use the Fox Sports app to watch FS1 and FS2 if you have service with any of the following providers:

While these are paid services, each offers a free trial period of varying lengths. If you haven’t used your trial yet, you can start one to watch the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals for free. Visit the provider websites to find details about how to start your free trial.

NHRA Schedule 2023: What’s Next

With the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, the 2023 NHRA schedule is just getting started. Following the Four-Wides, there are still 16 events left in the racing calendar. Racing fans in the Carolinas will get another chance to catch the action live when it returns to zMax on September 22-24 for the NHRA Carolina Nationals. The already-dramatic season comes to a finish November 9-12 when the 2023 In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals are held in Pomona, California.