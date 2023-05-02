2024 McLaren 750S: Revamped 720S Goes Faster, Harder, & Looks Better Than Ever

The 2024 McLaren 750S is a fitting sendoff to the iconic 720S supercar that debuted in 2017. It wouldn’t be heresy to call the 750S an improved version of the 720S because that’s what it is: faster, lighter, more focused, and better-looking than its predecessor. However, look elsewhere if you want dramatic styling changes, but the improvements McLaren made to the 750S could make you reconsider buying a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or Aston Martin.

“We set ourselves an extremely difficult challenge with the 750S, namely bringing a significant degree of McLaren ‘Longtail’ agility, feel, and feedback while ensuring that comfort and usability are not compromised,” said Jamie Corstorphine, Director of Product Strategy, McLaren Automotive. “The result is a huge breadth of abilities for benchmark supercar dynamic performance.”

2024 McLaren 750S: What’s New?

The 750S is the last non-hybrid McLaren to enter production. Although based on the 720S, McLaren claims the rear-wheel drive 750S is 30 percent new and surpasses the former in all performance aspects. It retains a carbon fiber monocoque construction that enables the 750S to have a dry weight of 2,815 lbs., about 66 lbs. lighter than before.

Like the 720S, the 750S is available as a hardtop coupe or Spider. However, McLaren adds that the latter is only 108 lbs. heavier than the coupe thanks to its composite retractable hardtop and carbon fiber upper structure.

McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

Lightest & Most Powerful McLaren

Being lighter than the 720S is one thing, but the 750S has a more potent 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Whereas the 720S has 710 horsepower and 569 lb-ft. of torque, the 750S has 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque, enough to make it the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren in history.

The re-engineered twin-turbo V8 has a flat-plane crankshaft, dry sump lubrication, electronic turbochargers, and lightweight connecting rods to keep the party going.

How Fast Is The McLaren 750S?

The 2024 McLaren 750S puts its high-strung turbo V8 and seven-speed sequential automatic gearbox to good use. McLaren states it goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, zero to 124 mph in 7.2 seconds, and zero to 186 mph in under 20 seconds. So no matter how you put it, the 750S is bloody quick. And since it weighs less than the 720S, it has an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 579 horsepower per ton.

Hardcore Performance Hardware

Everything about the McLaren 750S is about optimizing performance and usability. It has a six-millimeter wider front track and lighter suspension components. In addition, McLaren’s latest Proactive Chassis Control (PCM III) utilizes semi-active dampers, new coil springs, and a hydraulic roll circuit (instead of conventional mechanical anti-roll bars). The result is a compliant yet driver-focused ride, qualities McLaren supercars are known for.

“All McLarens are precisely engineered and remarkably rapid, but with the new 750S, we have focused on enriching the full range of characteristics that deliver the exhilaration experienced when driving the car, that pure emotional connection so sought after by enthusiasts,” said Ben Gulliver, Head of Vehicle Development, McLaren Automotive.

Meanwhile, the 750S has anchors borrowed from the track star Senna, while an optional “track brake” upgrade delivers carbon ceramic discs and monobloc front calipers. McLaren claims its carbon brakes are up to 60 percent stronger and have four times the thermal conductivity, a recipe that diminishes brake fade and pad wear rates.

At the back of the 750S is an active rear wing with a 20 percent greater surface area, ensuring mountains of downforce pushing on top of those featherweight wheels and sticky Pirelli P Zero tires. Moreover, the centrally-mounted exhaust weighs 4.8 lbs. less and, McLaren promises, sounds better at higher speeds. Finally, the standard front lift system reacts faster (four seconds versus 10 seconds in the 720S).

Enhanced Styling

We still think the 720S is one of the best-looking modern McLaren supercars, but the 750S is a notch or two above its predecessor in the looks department. It may have the same narrow A-pillars, broad windshield, and a canopy-like cabin that affords an almost 360-degree view of the driving environment. But subtle changes like a reshaped and body-color lower front end, an extended front splitter, and glazed flying buttresses are enough to keep it fresh to the eyes.

On the other hand, the interior is like a driving laboratory, which is a good thing. Bravo, McLaren, for resisting the urge to pepper the steering wheel with innumerable and finicky buttons! Furthermore, the Alcantara and leather cabin look pleasant, while the seven-inch infotainment screen houses most of the in-vehicle controls.

Features such as ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 360-degree camera, and a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Continuum cone speakers are standard fare.

McLaren 750S Warranty Info

The McLaren 750S leaves the factory in Woking with a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty with no mileage limits and three years of scheduled maintenance. Other applicable warranties include a three-year guarantee for the paint, a five-year corrosion warranty, and a 10-year perforation warranty. McLaren’s extended warranty offers 12 to 24 months of extra coverage from purchase until the car turns 15.

McLaren 750S interior layout. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

2024 McLaren 750S: Pricing & Availability

The 750S is available to order now, with base prices starting at $329,500 for the coupe and $350,500 for the Spider. The MSRPs include the $5,500 destination charge. From here on, all McLaren supercars will be hybrids, and the 750S will be the shining beacon of McLaren’s internal combustion prowess.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: McLaren Automotive.