Enjoy This Cool Photo Gallery of The Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder

The Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder is officially on our list of dream cars! Maserati’s new open-top MC20 Cielo made its debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, as part of Monterey Car Week 2022 in California. Cielo, which means “sky” in Italian, is the spyder version of the MC20 supercar. MC is short for Maserati Corse, or racing, while 20 is a nod to 2020, when the supercar debuted.

Powerful Nettuno Engine

The MC20 was envisioned over two years by a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, designers from the Maserati Style Center, and technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab. The Nettuno engine that powers the MC20 Cielo is a three-liter, six-cylinder twin-turbo with a 90-degree architecture. Complete with a pre-chamber combustion system with twin spark plugs, a technology derived from Formula 1, the Nettuno pumps out 621 horsepower (7,500 rpm) and 538 lb-ft. of torque (3,000 rpm).

Key features of the Maserati Nettuno engine include a fully variable oil pump on a dry-sump system with scavenge pumps, an external oil tank, and a double overhead camshaft with variable valve timing. Photo: Maserati S.p.A

Smart Glass Roof

What sets the Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder apart is the retractable, electrochromic glass roof that can go from clear to opaque via a button on the touchscreen display. Maserati uses Polymer-Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) technology to accomplish the clear to opaque transition. If you want the wind in your hair, the roof will open in just 12 seconds. And make sure to cue up all your favorite jams because the Maserati MC20 Cielo Spyder has a Sonus faber audio system with 12 speakers.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.