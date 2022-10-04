Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Arrives With High-Capacity Intercooler & New Engine Management Tuning

If the Hennessey V8 Raptor or Velociraptor 6×6 isn’t your thing, perhaps the VelociRaptor 500 Bronco will whet your appetite for horsepower. This is the eighth VelociRaptor model from team Hennessey, and the Texas hypercar manufacturer has pulled out all the stops. Hennessey’s engineers went to work on the Bronco Raptor’s factory 3.0-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, increasing the engine’s power by 20 percent.

“Our customers are big fans of the new Bronco, but they’ve been asking us for more power and greater performance capabilities from day one,” said company CEO John Hennessey. “Ford’s Raptor version is a big improvement, but the engine has even more potential. Our engineering team has released its potency to create the ultimate all-powerful off-road SUV.”

Performance & Styling

The VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is complete with a new high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve, enhanced air induction system, proprietary engine management system tuning, and low-flow exhaust modifications. The changes boost the factory output to 500 horsepower and 550 lb-ft. of torque.

Styling treatments include unique exterior badges, front and rear bumper upgrades, LED lights, electronic fold-out steps, and serial numbered plaques in the engine compartment and cabin. Also inside are embroidered head restraints and all-weather floor mats.

Pricing & Availability

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is available now through authorized Ford retailers or directly from Hennessey. Starting MSRP for the package is $32,950 (which does not include the initial purchase of the standard Bronco Raptor). Every Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco is road-tested at the company’s private track and comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

Photos & Source: Hennessey Performance.