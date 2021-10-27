Compare Car Insurance Quotes for the Best Rates (2021)

Compare car insurance quotes from at least three providers to find the best rates.

Everything from your age and zip code to your credit score and type of vehicle can affect your rates.

You can use the quote tool on this page to compare prices from leading auto insurance companies in your area.

If you compare car insurance quotes from a dozen companies, you won’t see the same price twice. That’s because each provider evaluates you in a different way when setting car insurance premiums. The important thing is to compare enough quotes to see the range of premiums available to you.

You can compare car insurance quotes as often as you like. If you don’t find a cheaper rate, then you know you have the best option with your current insurance provider. Even if you do, it could still be time to make a change. But comparison shopping auto insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in your area is the only way to find out and know for sure.

How To Compare Car Insurance Quotes

There are a few ways you can get car insurance quotes: in person, over the phone, or online. If you go in person, you can see a captive agent who works for one company or an independent agent who can represent multiple companies. You’ll get personal service working with an agent, but it can be a slower process to compare multiple quotes. You could also work with a broker who represents you as a buyer, but some brokers can charge fees.

Working with an agent or insurance representative over the phone is more convenient. An agent can help you choose the right level of car insurance coverage, which can be confusing to do on your own. However, it also takes some time to compare rates from multiple companies this way.

If you’re looking to compare car insurance quotes in the most efficient way, shopping online is the way to go. In about 10 to 15 minutes, you can get a free quote based on your driver profile. You can do this for multiple providers, or you can use a quote comparison tool to send your info to multiple companies at once.

All major providers offer car insurance quotes online, and after you choose which insurer to go with, you can get your ID card and other documents emailed to you or delivered in a mobile app, which makes things easy.

5 Steps to Comparing Car Insurance Quotes

Here’s what you need to do to get quotes and purchase car insurance coverage:

Choose your desired coverage: Decide if you want to get minimum coverage, full coverage, or something in between. If you’re financing your vehicle, your lender may require you purchase full coverage. Also, think about any extras you might need, like roadside assistance or rideshare coverage. Gather your information: You’ll need to include your social security number and the birthdays, driver’s license numbers, addresses, and employment information of anyone who drives your vehicle. You’ll also provide your driving record, basic contact information, vehicle identification number (VIN), and vehicle make, model, and mileage. Get quotes: With your information handy, pick your top choices for providers and go online, call, or visit an office location to get a quote. Compare car insurance quotes side by side: The key to finding the best rate is to get at least three quotes and compare them side by side. Make sure to pick the same deductibles, coverage, and limits for each. Check out what extras the companies offer as well. Choose the best plan: Lastly, pick the car insurance policy that offers the best prices, discounts, and extra options for your situation.

What Factors Affect Insurance Rates?

Car insurance companies use complex methods to determine how likely drivers are to file claims, so no two drivers find exactly the same prices. As you compare car insurance quotes, you’ll find different rates from each provider. The secret recipe of car insurance pricing involves a number of ingredients:

Coverage options: The types of insurance you add to your auto insurance policy play a large role in your premiums. Plans that only fulfill your state's requirements will have the lowest auto insurance rates. Additional insurance like collision coverage and comprehensive coverage will cost more.

Coverage limits: The amount of coverage you have on your plan also drives the price of your premiums. Higher coverage limits mean higher premiums, and vice versa.

Driving record: Your driving history is a big factor in your insurance premiums. A recent car accident or speeding ticket can cause your rates to spike. Serious offenses like a DUI can cause them to go up exponentially.

Age: Young drivers and especially teen drivers pay the most for car insurance coverage. Senior drivers also pay higher rates than middle-aged drivers.

Credit history: People with bad credit scores will have to pay more for car insurance than those with good credit scores.

Vehicle information: The type of car you drive affects your rates. Larger vehicles and more expensive vehicles typically cost more to insure.

The type of car you drive affects your rates. Larger vehicles and more expensive vehicles typically cost more to insure. Location: Different states have different average rates for insurance. For example, the average rate for car insurance in California is more than twice what it is in Maine. Rates vary within states too, as urban drivers often pay more than rural ones.

Ways to Keep Car Insurance Low

You can do a few things to keep the rates on your car insurance low. Maintaining a clean driving record, improving your credit score, or switching to a smaller, less expensive vehicle can all help you save.



However, one of the best ways to save on car insurance is to look for discounts. When you compare car insurance quotes, look for companies that offer discounts that apply to your individual situation. Common car insurance discounts include:

Multi-policy: You can often get a discount for bundling homeowners, renters, life, or other insurance products with your car insurance.

Multi-vehicle: If you cover more than one vehicle on the same policy you can often get a discount.

Good student: Students who maintain good grades in school can sometimes get a policy discount.

Student away at school: Insurance companies sometimes offer a discount to students who live away from home while in school.

Defensive driving course: You may be eligible for a discount if you take an approved defensive driving class.

Military: Several of the top car insurance companies offer discounts to active duty and retired military members. That discount often extends to their families.

Good driver: Insurers will sometimes reward you for staying accident-free and avoiding any speeding tickets or other violations for a specified period of time.

Homeowner: Some insurance companies offer discounts to those who own their homes instead of rent.

Vehicle safety features: If you have safety features like daytime running lights or additional airbags you can often save money on your car insurance policy.

New car: Some insurance companies offer discounts to new car owners.

Low mileage: Your insurer may offer you a discount if you don't drive many miles each month.

You can also try usage-based programs for more discounts. Usage-based programs like Progressive’s Snapshot track your driving for safety and mileage. These programs can be useful if you have points on your license, because the discounts depend on current driving habits, not your past driver profile. However, some programs put more emphasis on driving fewer miles, so a safe driver who commutes every day might not get as good of a discount.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes by State

Location is one of the biggest factors in what insurance providers charge. Simply moving across state lines can drastically change your rate. States work closely with insurance companies to regulate prices, and states can require very different levels of coverage. For example, until July 1, 2020, Michigan required its drivers to have unlimited personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. This drove up prices for Michigan car insurance and made it one of the most expensive states for many years.

Louisiana is another expensive state. Drivers are more likely to file auto injury lawsuits in Louisiana than in many other states. Louisiana’s legislation also encourages attorneys to sue companies on behalf of drivers. Insurance companies pay out more in the state for court settlements, so they charge drivers more overall.

Other things that affect costs in a particular state include highway conditions, average commuting distances, and weather that damages vehicles. States with high levels of uninsured motorists can also have high costs, because drivers with uninsured motorist coverage pick up the tab.

So, which states are expensive and which are cheap? Here are the top 10 most and least expensive states for car insurance and what drivers in the states pay on average per year, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC):

Most Expensive States Average Annual Cost Least Expensive States Average Annual Cost #1 Louisiana $1,545.82 #1 North Dakota $686.08 #2 Michigan $1,469.73 #2 Maine $686.25 #3 District of Columbia $1,429.43 #3 Iowa $700.71 #4 Florida $1,426.46 #4 South Dakota $721.67 #5 New York $1,425.00 #5 Idaho $722.06 #6 New Jersey $1,385.61 #6 North Carolina $734.06 #7 Rhode Island $1,333.12 #7 Wisconsin $755.97 #8 Delaware $1,291.39 #8 Wyoming $765.81 #9 Nevada $1,260.43 #9 Indiana $767.72 #10 Connecticut $1,216.55 #10 Vermont $778.29

Compare Car Insurance Quotes from Top Providers

Whether you want basic liability coverage or full coverage with high policy limits, it’s important to compare car insurance quotes to find the best price. Insurance rates change periodically, so you should also compare rates each time your policy is up for renewal.

You don’t have to spend hours calling different companies and remembering quotes if you don’t want to. Instead, you can use an easy, free online quote comparison tool. You can see many quotes at once and choose which provider to move ahead with in just a few minutes.

Our Recommendations for Car Insurance

While it’s important to find a good price for car insurance, it’s equally as important to shop from providers that are reliable and that offer good service. After thoroughly analyzing the biggest car insurance companies, we recommend GEICO, State Farm, and Progressive for affordable and high-quality coverage.

GEICO: Best Overall

GEICO is one of the cheapest car insurance companies, and it offers plenty of discounts to help drivers find affordable rates in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.. The company has been around since 1936 and is the second-largest car insurance provider in the U.S. GEICO’s highly rated mobile app makes it easy to view your ID card, start a claim, or pay your bill from your phone. GEICO auto insurance has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial rating from AM Best.

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

If you’re under the age of 25, it’s a good idea to look into State Farm auto insurance. That’s because the company has the best good-student discount in the industry – you can save up to 25% for having good grades. State Farm’s Steer Clear® educational app can help drivers under 25 save up to an additional 20%. And, if you’re a good driver, you can enroll in the Drive Safe & SaveTM program to stack another discount on the pile. State Farm is the largest provider in the U.S. and has an A++ financial strength rating.

Progressive: Best for High-Risk Drivers

In our research, we found that Progressive car insurance is the best option for drivers with a less-than-perfect record. Drivers with recent at-fault accidents tend to find cheaper rates from Progressive than from other companies. The same goes for teen drivers and drivers with poor credit. Progressive’s features include the Name Your Price® tool, which lets you choose your desired budget and shows you auto insurance coverage within your price range. Founded in 1937, Progressive has an A- rating from the BBB and an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best.