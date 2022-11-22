Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

A driving under the influence (DUI) conviction can significantly raise insurance rates.

State Farm is the cheapest mass-market auto insurance company for drivers with a DUI.

It’s a good idea to compare car insurance quotes from many providers to find the best rates.

Getting a driving under the influence (DUI) conviction can make your car insurance rates rise significantly, but some companies are much cheaper than others on average. Our team analyzed the best car insurance companies for drivers with DUIs and will highlight the cheapest providers below.

How Does a DUI Affect Insurance Rates?

Depending on your location, insurance company and driving history, a DUI can double or even triple your car insurance rates. Our rate estimates show 35-year-old male drivers pay about $273 per month or $3,277 per year on average for car insurance after getting a DUI. This is about 80% more than the average rate for someone with a clean driving record.

A driving while intoxicated (DWI) conviction or DUI stays on your insurance record for three to five years or even more depending on the state. During this time, insurance companies see you as a high-risk driver. You’ll pay elevated rates during those years, which is why it’s important to find an affordable provider.

Cheapest DUI Insurance Companies

According to our data, State Farm is the cheapest mass-market auto insurance company for drivers with a DUI, as it has average rates of roughly $182 per month or $2,180 per year for this group. Some small local companies, like Virginia Farm Bureau and NJM Insurance, are affordable, too. That means it’s a good idea to compare rates from large providers and local companies in your area.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost Average Annual Cost Indiana Farmers Insurance $106 $1,274 Virginia Farm Bureau $112 $1,342 Redpoint Insurance Group $147 $1,767 NJM Insurance $152 $1,823 Missouri Farm Bureau $163 $1,961 Texas Farm Bureau $166 $1,990 Southern Farm Bureau $180 $2,165 State Farm $182 $2,180 American Family Insurance $184 $2,211 USAA $186 $2,236 Erie Insurance $194 $2,326 Progressive $194 $2,328 Travelers $194 $2,332 Farmers Mutual of Nebraska $230 $2,760 Nationwide $239 $2,867 Auto-Owners Insurance $248 $2,971 Iowa Farm Bureau $259 $3,113 National General Insurance $264 $3,164 Georgia Farm Bureau $265 $3,175 Farm Bureau Financial Services $268 $3,212 Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance $270 $3,245 Farmers $272 $3,260 Geico $281 $3,376 The Hartford $282 $3,382 Mercury Insurance $288 $3,461 Louisiana Farm Bureau $291 $3,492 Allstate $299 $3,582 American Farmers & Ranchers $313 $3,759 Oklahoma Farm Bureau $363 $4,356 Plymouth Rock $375 $4,504 North Carolina Farm Bureau $383 $4,599 Auto Club Enterprises $424 $5,087 Kentucky Farm Bureau $475 $5,694 CSAA Insurance $512 $6,146 Michigan Farm Bureau Insurance $759 $9,102 The Hanover Insurance Group $772 $9,259 Auto Club Group Michigan $884 $10,604

Cheapest Insurance for a DUI in Each State

Location is one of the biggest factors that influences car insurance. Rates for the same type of driver may be hundreds of dollars higher in one state than another. Below, you can see each state’s cheapest car insurance company for drivers with DUIs and each provider’s average annual rate for this group.

State Cheapest DUI Insurance Average Annual Cost Alabama State Farm $1,763 Alaska State Farm $1,460 Arizona Progressive $1,644 Arkansas State Farm $1,309 California Mercury Insurance $2,741 Colorado State Farm $1,738 Connecticut State Farm $1,604 Delaware State Farm $1,491 Washington, D.C. State Farm $1,925 Florida State Farm $2,251 Georgia State Farm $1,951 Hawaii USAA $2,254 Idaho State Farm $772 Illinois Progressive $1,325 Indiana Indiana Farmers Insurance $1,274 Iowa State Farm $970 Kansas State Farm $1,471 Kentucky Progressive $1,673 Louisiana State Farm $2,290 Maine State Farm $1,011 Maryland Geico $1,451 Massachusetts Progressive $2,579 Michigan Progressive $1,988 Minnesota State Farm $1,408 Mississippi National General $1,326 Missouri USAA $1,470 Montana Progressive $1,240 Nebraska State Farm $1,891 Nevada State Farm $1,685 New Hampshire USAA $1,258 New Jersey Palisades Insurance $1,767 New Mexico State Farm $1,296 New York Progressive $1,408 North Carolina Nationwide $4,045 North Dakota State Farm $1,306 Ohio State Farm $1,048 Oklahoma State Farm $1,382 Oregon State Farm $1,164 Pennsylvania State Farm $1,511 Rhode Island USAA $1,978 South Carolina American National $927 South Dakota State Farm $1,555 Tennessee State Farm $1,190 Texas Redpoint Insurance $1,767 Utah Progressive $1,688 Vermont State Farm $880 Virginia State Farm $1,217 Washington State Farm $1,581 West Virginia State Farm $1,295 Wisconsin State Farm $1,127 Wyoming State Farm $1,628

Recommendations for Cheap DUI Insurance

Our top picks for the cheapest DUI insurance are State Farm, USAA, and Southern Farm Bureau.

Cheapest National DUI Insurance: State Farm

Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating: A+

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

Because of its low average rates for drivers with DUIs and its nationwide availability, State Farm is our top recommendation for the cheapest DUI insurance. According to our research, DUI insurance rates are about $182 per month or $2,180 per year on average with State Farm. The provider has been in business since 1922 and offers a wide variety of coverage options to drivers today.

Drivers with DUIs may find State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save™ program useful. It awards discounts based on your current driving habits. So if you maintain safe habits, you could get a break on your rate even with a DUI on your record.

State Farm is known for reliable customer service. The company scored 885 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study?, earning the top ranking among large insurers. Our team surveyed nearly 7,000 car insurance customers on their experiences. Nearly 20% of those polled were State Farm customers, and they rated the company an average of 4.2 out of 5.0 for overall satisfaction.

State Farm Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Cheap rates for DUI insurance Mixed customer reviews Offers programs for teens and students to save money A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Our review team reached out to State Farm for a comment on its mixed reviews but did not receive a response.

Cheapest DUI Insurance for Military: USAA

BBB rating: Not rated

AM Best financial strength rating: A++

Our data shows drivers with a DUI pay an average of $186 per month or $2,236 per year with USAA, which makes it affordable compared to the national average of $3,277 per year. However, USAA isn’t available to everyone. Only members of the military, veterans, and children of military members or veterans can qualify. If you fall into one of these groups, get a free quote from USAA.

Not only is USAA cheap, but it also has a good customer service reputation. The company scored 975 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study, which was the second-highest score. And in our insurance survey, customers rated their overall satisfaction with USAA 4.3 out of 5.0.

USAA Pros and Cons

Pros Cons High customer service ratings Only available to military members, veterans and their families Usage-based insurance in 41 states 13 car insurance discounts

Cheap Regional Insurance for a DUI: Southern Farm Bureau

BBB rating: A+

AM Best financial strength rating: A+

Southern Farm Bureau is our top local pick for the cheapest DUI insurance. Our estimates show the company’s rates are slightly cheaper than State Farm’s at $180 per month or $2,165 per year on average. Southern Farm Bureau car insurance is available in the following six states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Louisiana

Mississippi

South Carolina

Southern Farm Bureau offers a variety of coverage options and can cover ATVs, motorcycles, and classic cars depending on the state.

One thing that makes Southern Farm Bureau unique is its DriveDown program. It’s an app that rewards safe driving habits with a discount on your deductible. It doesn’t affect your car insurance premium, which makes it different from other usage-based programs.

Southern Farm Bureau Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Affordable DUI insurance in Southern states Requires annual Farm Bureau membership Offers a deductible discount program Large network of local agents

How To Get Cheap Car Insurance With a DUI

Getting a DUI doesn’t mean you have to go bankrupt to pay for car insurance. Our estimates show rates rise about 80% on average, but you may have a different experience. It’s possible for your rates to rise less, especially if it’s your first DUI. But if you feel like you can find cheaper rates, keep the following tips in mind:

Shop Around

If you find your rates rising with your current insurance company, it may be a good time to compare car insurance quotes from other providers. We recommend comparing as many companies as you can.

Quotes are free, and the more companies you compare, the better chance you’ll have of finding the lowest rates. Get quotes online, and consider working with insurance agents that can compare coverage for you.

Downgrade Your Ride

If you’re paying an auto loan, you’ll likely need to carry full-coverage insurance. However, you can drop that coverage if you’re able to sell your car or trade it in. With a loan, you can do this if you owe less than your car is worth.

Then, use cash to get a cheap used car. You’ll just need liability insurance with minimum coverage limits, which is much cheaper than full coverage.

Try Usage-Based Programs

Usage-based insurance tracks your driving habits in real time and rewards you with discounts based on safe driving. You could save money if you avoid late-night driving and you handle acceleration, cornering and stopping smoothly. Low average mileage can help you get a better discount, since many programs reward drivers who spend less time on the road.

Usage-based programs don’t analyze your past driving record, which would include any DUIs or other convictions. They just analyze how you drive now.

Find the Best Discounts

Different companies offer different types of car insurance discounts. Qualifying for more discounts will help you save on your premium. While you won’t be able to get a good driver discount because of the DUI offense, other discounts can help you find the cheapest rates. Look out for discounts that apply to you, like these:

Military discount

Student discount

Multi-car discount

Low-mileage discount

Driver education discount

Bundling/multi-policy discount

Will My Insurance Find Out About My DUI?

If you’re caught driving under the influence, be honest with your insurance company. Your provider will periodically check with the DMV to get your updated driving history. This typically happens when you renew your car insurance policy, but it might happen at other times as well.

If your insurance costs don’t go up after a DUI, the company will still find out about the DUI eventually. It’s best to let your company know about the DUI because the provider could cancel your car insurance coverage when it finds out after the fact.

Many states require DUI offenders to file SR-22 forms through their insurance companies. This form testifies the convicted driver will maintain insurance for a period of time. If this is the case, your insurance company would find out about your DUI during the SR-22 insurance process.

Cheap DUI Insurance: Conclusion

DUI insurance is more expensive than standard car insurance, but it doesn’t have to be astronomically high. We encourage you to compare car insurance quotes from many providers to find the best rates.

Cheapest DUI Insurance: FAQ

Will Geico drop me after a DUI? Geico isn’t known for dropping drivers who get DUIs, and it’s typically an affordable provider for these motorists. However, any car insurance company has the right to drop drivers after certain events – like DUIs – if they become too risky to insure. How long does a DUI affect insurance in Pennsylvania? A first-time DUI can cause a rate increase for three years in most cases, but companies are allowed to consider DUIs for longer than that. Subsequent DUIs within 10 years can affect your rates for a long period of time. How much is DUI insurance in Florida? According to our rate data, 35-year-old males pay about $383 per month or $4,601 per year on average for DUI car insurance in Florida. That’s about 50% more than the average cost for a Florida driver with a clean record. How long does a DUI affect insurance in Texas? Texas requires drivers who are convicted of DUIs to file SR-22 forms for two years, which raises rates. Most car insurance companies take three to five years of driving history into consideration, but Texas allows companies to consider up to 10 years of history for serious DUI convictions.

Our Methodology

Our expert review team takes satisfaction in providing accurate and unbiased information. We identified the following rating categories based on consumer survey data and conducted extensive research to formulate rankings of the best car insurance providers.

Affordability : A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score.

: A variety of factors influence cost, so it can be difficult to compare quotes between providers. Our team considers auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services and discount opportunities when giving this score. Coverage : Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.

: Because each consumer has unique needs, it’s essential that a car insurance company offers an array of coverage options. We take into account types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Industry Standing : Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score.

: Our team considers Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings, financial strength, and years in business when giving this score. Availability : Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs.

: Auto insurers with greater state availability and few eligibility requirements are more likely to meet consumer needs. Customer Service : Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback.

: Reputable car insurance providers operate with a certain degree of care for consumers. We consider complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), J.D. Power claims servicing scores, and customer feedback. Online Experience: Insurers with easy-to-use websites and highly rated mobile apps scored best in this category.

*Data accurate at time of publication.