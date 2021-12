Cadillac engineers recently completed the “80 percent” validation drive for the 2023 LYRIQ, a critical milestone for the automaker’s first EV. By confirming all components and technologies are at or beyond 80 percent, engineers can now focus on fine-tuning the LYRIQ before production (scheduled for early 2022 at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee, assembly plant).

Play the video to see how Cadillac engineers go about testing the LYRIC.