2025 Volvo EX30: Affordable EV Debuts With Sustainable Design & Loads of Tech

Volvo has unleashed its electric car for the masses with the newest EX30. Who would have thought that Swedish automaker Volvo and parent company Geely would beat the Tesla Model 3 and its base price? It appears the 2025 Volvo EX30 has done so. Volvo promises a base price of $34,950 (before the applicable destination fee) for the single-motor EX30, a magnanimous feat for an entry-level option in the brand’s growing family of electric SUVs.

And when you think about it, the sub-$35k MSRP is not bad for what is conceivably Volvo’s quickest accelerating production car. “The fully electric EX30 might be our smallest ever SUV, but it’s a big deal for our customers and a big deal for us as a company,” said Jim Rowan, Volvo CEO. “We like to say the EX30 is small yet mighty because it delivers on everything you’d want from a Volvo but in a smaller package.”

2025 Volvo EX30: What’s New?

The EX30 is a new nameplate for Volvo, joining the seven-seat EX90 as the brand’s latest all-electric small SUV. Based on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) shared with other Chinese-made EV crossovers under the same umbrella, the Volvo EX30 has some real muscle that belies its compact footprint. Volvo claims zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds for the 422-horsepower EX30 twin-motor variant, officially making it the fastest-accelerating Volvo production car.

Meanwhile, the single-motor EX30 has 268 horsepower, 253 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 275 miles of range. The dual-motor variant achieves 265 miles of range per full charge. Both variants share a 64 kWh battery pack that accepts up to 153 kWh of DC fast charging, replenishing the juice in under 30 minutes.

2025 Volvo EX30. Photo: Volvo Car USA LLC.

Sustainable Construction

We forgive Volvo for keeping it safe with the EX30’s styling. The long wheelbase, short overhangs, and low center of gravity are necessary for a smashing good time behind the wheel. But we got more excited upon learning that the EX30 has the lowest carbon footprint of any Volvo car. The automaker claims the EX30 should have a carbon footprint of under 30 tons after 124,274 miles (200,000 km) of driving based on the EU27 charging mix.

However, the 2025 Volvo EX30 has enough quirkiness in the cabin to keep things interesting. For instance, the interior is resplendent in Earth-friendly materials derived from recycled polyester, byproducts of recycled denim, flax, and sustainable wool. The glove box is now under the infotainment screen and is easier to reach from the driver’s perspective. Moreover, the cupholders fold away neatly to maintain the cabin’s minimalist vibe, and the EX30 does away with speakers on the door panels. Instead, it has a soundbar in the dashboard to play your favorite driving tunes.

Loaded With Tech

The 2025 Volvo EX30 has a 12.3-inch vertically-oriented infotainment touchscreen similar to a Tesla. It has a Google interface with your usual Google apps and wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Typical of a Volvo, the EX30 has a few nifty safety features. It has a new door alert to warn of approaching cyclists, motorcycle riders, or pedestrians. Meanwhile, Park Pilot Assist automatically enables parallel, curved, diagonal, and perpendicular parking while helping find a suitable parking spot. Finally, it has a digital key and five-color ambient lighting.

Coming Soon: Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Volvo will release a more rugged Cross Country variant of the EX30. It will come with higher ground clearance, 18- or 19-inch wheels, protective skidplates, a custom front bumper, and a Swedish flag hood ornament. Volvo will begin accepting U.S. orders for the EX30 Cross Country in 2024.

Meanwhile, the regular EX30 will arrive at dealerships in the summer of 2024. Customers can pre-order the 2025 Volvo EX30 with a $500 refundable fee. The official specs and pricing remain forthcoming and will be available soon, but the $34,950 base price still stands.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volvo Car USA LLC.