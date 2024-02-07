2024 Porsche Macan EV: Powertrain Options, Battery & Charging Specs, Starting MSRP & More

2024 Porsche Macan EV Summary Points

The 2024 Porsche Macan is a follow-up to the magnificent Taycan and is the German automaker’s second battery-electric vehicle in North America.

All Macan EVs get dual electric motors and a 100 kWh battery.

The all-new Porsche Macan EV will be sold in mid-2024 with an $80,450 starting MSRP.

2024 Porsche Macan EV: What’s New?

The 2024 Porsche Macan is not merely an all-electric version of the automaker’s popular crossover SUV. It leverages a bespoke Premium Platform Electric (PPE) 800-volt architecture and comes equipped with proven performance merits, like dual electric motors, active aerodynamics, and optional rear-wheel steering.

“In many ways, we are taking a very successful SUV to a new level,” said Jörg Kerner, Vice President of the Macan product line at Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “We aim to offer the sportiest model in its segment with the all-electric Macan.”

2024 Porsche Macan Electric Powertrain

The 2024 Porsche Macan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in two flavors: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, both with dual electric motors. The Macan 4 has 402 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the hotrod Macan Turbo generates 630 horsepower and 833 lb-ft. of torque, more than a BMW iX M60.

Porsche set the bar high in the performance electric segment with the Taycan. It’s doing the same with the Macan EV. For perspective, the Macan Turbo has more horses than the Lotus Eletre, an electric vehicle that Lotus calls a hyper SUV.

2024 Porsche Macan 4 (left) and Macan Turbo (right). Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

How Fast Is The 2024 Porsche Macan EV?

The 2024 Macan EV can scamper like a hyper SUV. Porsche claims the Macan 4 can hit 60 mph from a dead stop in 4.9 seconds and reach a 136 mph top speed. Conversely, the range-topping Macan Turbo goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and tops out at 161 mph.

In addition, the Macan Turbo features Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). The system functions like an electronic differential lock on the rear axle to improve traction, handling, and stability.

Porsche Macan EV Towing Capacity

The Porsche Macan EV has a max tow rating of 4,409 lbs., which is nearly as good as the Tesla Model X (5,000 lbs.) and Volvo EX90 (4,850 lbs.).

Battery, Charging & Range

Standard in the 2024 Porsche Macan is a 100 kWh battery, possibly enough to deliver a sufficient driving range that rivals industry bigwigs like the Tesla Model Y. However, Porsche did not mention the official range numbers in its press release on the 2024 Macan as the EPA ratings are forthcoming.

Still, a little bird told us Porsche is targeting up to 380 miles of total range for the Macan 4 and an impressive 360 miles for the Macan Turbo thanks to regenerative braking of up to 240 kW.

The Macan EV’s 800-volt electric architecture unlocks DC fast-charging up to 270 kW, replenishing 10 percent to 80 percent in about 21 minutes. The battery has a high-voltage switch, enabling efficient charging at 400-volt charging stations up to 135 kW. Meanwhile, it has a built-in AC recharger that delivers up to 11 kW of juice.

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Grown-Up Styling

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV is slightly bigger than its gas-only brethren. Moreover, it has a 3.4-inch longer wheelbase, magnified by shorter front and rear overhangs. The fascia resembles the Taycan with a smoother front bumper and two-part headlights, while Porsche’s Matrix Design LED headlamps are available.

“The design makes it clear: The Macan remains the sports car in its segment, even in electric form,” said Michael Mauer, Vice President of Style, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The new Macan is recognizable by its brand identity as part of the Porsche product family.”

The refined styling is not merely for show. The Macan features Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA), including active cooling flaps on the front intakes, flexible covers on the sealed underbody, a rear diffuser, and an adaptive rear spoiler. The active and passive aero kits result in an impressive 0.25 drag coefficient.

Optional Rear Wheel Steering

Every Porsche Macan EV has an electronic air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and two-valve dampers to deliver greater adjustability between firmness and comfort. Meanwhile, the optional rear-wheel steering unlocks a turning circle of 36.4 feet by tilting the rear wheels up to five degrees when turning.

Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Cargo Space & Tech Features

A larger body means more interior room, and the new Porsche Macan delivers. It offers 18 cubic feet of luggage room behind the second row and up to 46.5 cubic feet by folding the second-row chairs. The Macan EV also has a “frunk” or front trunk with 2.8 cubic feet of storage space.

Front and center is a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster running Android Automotive OS. Optional is a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger and a Porsche Driver Experience system with an augmented reality heads-up display. The system supports Apple CarPlay despite its Android-based origins.

The 2024 Macan EV offers a customizable interior for buyers. Options include materials made from sustainable sources like leather-free seats and recycled Econyl nylon for the floor and the mattings.

2024 Porsche Macan Starting MSRP

The 2024 Porsche Macan EV starts at $80,450 (Macan 4) and $106,950 (Macan Turbo). Both figures include the $1,650 destination fee. Porsche’s factory warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.