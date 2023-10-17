2024 Nissan Sentra: Refreshed Styling, Better Fuel Economy, Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Nissan Sentra has received a few critical updates to keep it fresh in the styling and performance departments. Improvements include a new continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that will help achieve better fuel economy than the 2023 Sentra. The Sentra was never about delivering sports car-like performance, but it tops the compact segment in affordability and family-friendly comfort.

2024 Nissan Sentra: What’s New?

Just when you thought compact cars were mere afterthoughts, Nissan has sprinkled the 2024 Sentra with a few mindful updates to make it more appealing to those not sold on an SUV or crossover. It has a new face with updated headlights that bears the latest iteration of Nissan’s V-motion grille, one of its best in a while. The Sentra also has updated wheel designs for 2024.

Moreover, the top-of-the-line Sentra SR grade has new 18-inch wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, red SR badges, a redesigned rear bumper, optional two-tone paint, and red-orange interior stitching.

For 2024, every Nissan Sentra is standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes-Free, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, and a hands-free text messaging assistant.

2024 Nissan Sentra. Photo: Nissan North America.

Efficient Gasoline Powertrain

The 2024 Nissan Sentra receives a solitary update under the hood with a brand-new Xtronic CVT automatic gearbox, a unit the automaker said provides more seamless shifts and better fuel economy. The 2023 Sentra’s EPA-estimated 33 combined mpg is already one of the best among compact sedans, and its new Xtronic hardware makes it more economical.

The 2024 Nissan Sentra returns an EPA-estimated 30 in the city, 40 on the highway, and a combined of 34 mpg, one mpg higher across the board than the 2023 Sentra. For those who want efficient transportation, compact sedans like the 2024 Sentra offer fuel economy numbers that even the best late-model small crossovers will struggle to match.

The standard 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder gas engine also has a new idle stop-start system to help the efficiency cause. The engine produces 149 horsepower and 156 lb-ft. of torque, not exactly stellar but not insufficient, either.

2024 Nissan Sentra Cargo & Trunk Space

The 2024 Sentra offers 14.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the trunk, with a standard 60/40 split-folding back seat to accommodate longer items.

2024 Nissan Sentra MSRP & Trim Levels

The 2024 Nissan Sentra comes in S, SV, and SR trim models. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures below are inclusive of the $1,115 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Sentra S

The base Nissan Sentra S delivers a solid value with its $21,725 base MSRP. It has 16-inch wheels, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, remote keyless entry, push-button start, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, a four-speaker stereo, and smartphone connectivity.

Sentra SV

The mid-tier Nissan Sentra SV starts at $22,655. It gets a seven-inch digital driver’s display, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, satin-chrome door handles, 16-inch wheels, and the all-weather package with goodies such as dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, heated mirrors, a heated leather tiller, and remote engine start.

The SV Premium Package is available for 2024. If you select that option, Nissan will throw in 17-inch alloy wheels, a power driver’s seat, a moonroof, quilted leather upholstery, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a surround-view monitor, and turn signals on the wing mirrors.

Sentra SR

The range-topping Nissan Sentra SR starts at $24,815 and has all the standard features of the SV trim. However, it has upgrades like 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, dark chrome exterior trim, red SR badges, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and more.

Meanwhile, the SR Premium Package adds a tilt-and-sliding moonroof, a surround-view monitor, a power driver’s seat, a heated steering wheel, an eight-speaker Bose audio system, and NissanConnect services with a Wi-Fi hotspot.

2024 Nissan Sentra interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2024 Nissan Sentra Safety Ratings & Features

The current model Nissan Sentra earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA.

All 2024 Nissan Sentras leave the Smyrna, Tennessee, manufacturing facility with Nissan Safety Shield 360, a comprehensive package of advanced driving assistance technologies. It includes automatic emergency braking (with pedestrian detection), blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic rear braking, high beam assist, and intelligent forward collision warning.

Nissan Sentra Warranty

The 2024 Nissan Sentra has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Nissan vehicle, including the Sentra. This comprehensive guide outlines the Nissan Security+Plus Extended Protection Plans and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.