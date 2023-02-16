2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter to Feature Battery-Electric Powertrain, High Load Capacity & Intelligent Navigation

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter may not be as iconic as other models from the three-pointed star, but it’s a versatile and roomy workhorse nonetheless. In addition, the German automaker is among the first to electrify its commercial vehicle lineup with the 2024 eSprinter, an all-electric variant of the brand’s bestselling full-size van. Mercedes-Benz unveiled the very first eSprinter in 2018, but eSprinter v2.0 is an entirely different van underneath.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: What’s New?

The 2024 eSprinter is part of the automaker’s strategy to have only electrified vans in its lineup, something Mercedes aims to achieve earlier than the official EU legislation. “The new Mercedes-Benz eSprinter consistently follows our strategy of being the leader in electric mobility with the most desirable vans while achieving profitable growth worldwide,” said Mathias Geisen, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Unlike the first eSprinter and its front-wheel-drive architecture, eSprinter v2.0 has a rear-wheel drivetrain via a bespoke electric rear axle. It also has a three-module body assembly, allowing Mercedes-Benz engineers “the greatest possible freedom in the development and design of various conversions and superstructures.”

Furthermore, the eSprinter will initially go on sale in a single high-roof, long-wheelbase, cargo van body style, although it’s not far off to expect a low-roof, standard wheelbase variant to follow soon.

Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: Battery & Charging

The North American eSprinter electric van has a 113 kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery pack resting between the front and rear axles. It feeds electrons to a rear-mounted electric motor that churns out 100 to 150 kilowatts or 202 horsepower and up to 295 lb-ft. of torque. Mercedes promises a load capacity of up to 488 cubic feet and a gross vehicle weight of up to 9,300 lbs. (4.25 tons)

The power figures may look so-so on paper, but the battery and motor combo yields stellar range numbers. Mercedes is not yet discussing the official EPA range figures, but simulation testing has resulted in about 300 miles of range on a full charge. Moreover, the Mercedes eSprinter has a standard onboard charger that accepts DC fast charging up to 115 kW, enough to replenish the battery from 10 to 80 percent in around 42 minutes.

“With the new eSprinter, we are taking the electric large van segment to a new level,” Geisen added. “The triad of efficiency, range, and load capacity makes the new eSprinter the most versatile Mercedes-Benz eVan ever.”

MBUX Infotainment

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter is the first in its lineage to receive the MBUX infotainment system. Previously reserved for the brand’s posh luxury offerings, the eSprinter features standard navigation with “electric intelligence” that calculates the best charging strategy and route planning to maximize the range. It also has the “Hey Mercedes” voice control assistant to make life easier behind the wheel.

2024 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter Availability

Mercedes will produce the 2024 eSprinter at its Charleston, South Carolina, manufacturing facility, with the first deliveries arriving at commercial dealerships by mid-2023. The MSRP figures remain forthcoming, but we estimate the base price to start at about $53,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.