2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Combines Luxury, Style & Mild Off-Roading Prowess With Practical Utility

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is the German automaker extending an olive branch for not offering the wagon variant of the sixth-gen Mercedes E-Class in America. As it turns out, American buyers get a better bargain than Euro-bound Mercedes wagons with the new E-Class All-Terrain, a mild off-roader with luxurious accouterments and a practical cabin.

In other words, the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain is the anti-SUV of the modern age, a testament to the station wagon body style’s staying power in the realm of odd-shaped crossovers and lookalike SUVs. The E-Class has always been a lovely thing to behold (barring the second-gen W210 four-eye E-Class with the atrocious build quality; sorry, Mercedes), but the All-Terrain version has an air of superiority with its tasteful body claddings, larger body, and terrain-ready hardware.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: What’s New?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is essentially the off-road-ready version of a standard E-Class sedan. Despite sharing styling cues with its three-box sibling, the All-Terrain has a substantially larger body that is taller, wider, and has a longer wheelbase while retaining the same length, giving it more room in the second row.

Equipped with 40:20:40 rear seats, the E-Class All-Terrain has an expandable cargo area that begins at 21.7 cubic feet and expands to 64.6 cubic feet by folding the back chairs. The roomy cargo area has a push-button tailgate, a retractable luggage cover, and a dividing net to help organize your stuff.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain. Photo: MBUSA.

Potent Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Mercedes will offer the E-Class All-Terrain in a solitary E 450 4MATIC trim variant. That gets you a 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine and a mild-hybrid powertrain with a single electric motor and an updated battery pack. The gas engine produces 375 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. of torque, but the battery increases the output of the electric motor, adding 23 more horsepower and an additional 151 lb-ft. of torque when needed.

Mercedes claims zero to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds with a top speed of 130 mph, not bad for a stylish family wagon. The hybrid powertrain also enables a 4,600 lbs. max towing capacity.

Self-Leveling Air Suspension

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain has a standard AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive dampers and self-leveling technology. Controlling the damper settings are algorithms and eagle-eye sensors to govern the compression and rebound characteristics. Moreover, the suspension can rise to 0.8 inches in off-road driving or lower by 0.6 inches on the highway.

The E-Class All-Terrain is not a hardcore off-road machine despite having an extra 1.8 inches of ground clearance over a regular E-Class sedan. However, it has underbody skid plates and a 4MATIC all-wheel drive system to handle loose or grassy terrain.

Refined Yet Rugged Style

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is a more substantial E-Class sedan with a twin-louver front grille, a custom front bumper with a chrome underride guard, a unique rear bumper, and dark gray body claddings. Furthermore, the interior receives AMG stainless steel pedals and floor mats.

Typical of a Mercedes, the cabin is brimming with new-age technology. The MBUX Superscreen features separate high-definition screens for the driver and infotainment, while an optional front passenger display is in the menu. The MBUX Entertainment Plus Package is standard fare and includes a digital key, music sound visualization, and third-party app capabilities like Angry Birds, TikTok, or Zoom. It even has a selfie camera for video conferencing or making social media reels.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Standard Safety Features

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain comes with advanced driving technologies like active brake assist, attention assist, and a parking package with a reverse camera. Optional features include the Driver Assistance Package that adds active steering assist, lane-keeping assist, speed limit assist, and more. Moreover, the All-Terrain features driver and front passenger airbags, side curtain airbags, and a driver’s side knee airbag.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain MSRP

Mercedes-Benz failed to divulge the starting MSRP for its 2024 E-Class All-Terrain, but we reckon the base price to start as high as $90,000. The first deliveries will arrive in early to mid-2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.