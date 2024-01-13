McLaren GTS: Updated Hyper Grand Tourer Has More Power, Luxury Features & Race-Bred Technology

McLaren GTS Summary Points

British supercar maker McLaren has unveiled the GTS to replace the GT that first debuted in 2019.

The McLaren GTS features revamped styling, more horsepower from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, an adaptive suspension, and a lightweight monocoque architecture.

The McLaren GTS is available to order with an expected $200,000-plus base price.

2024 McLaren GTS: What’s New?

McLaren has updated its GT grand touring supercar for 2024, now calling it the GTS. Apart from a revamped hammerhead façade and updated aero enhancements, the GTS gets a more potent rendition of McLaren’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine.

With more power comes more speed, and the GTS delivers with its lightweight construction and a class-beating power-to-weight ratio of 412 horsepower per ton.

But unlike its Bentley, Porsche, and Aston Martin compatriots, the GTS remains a two-seat hyper-touring car with no 2+2 seating option, which leads us to believe the GTS is more oriented towards performance than long-distance driving comfort (although the original GT in 2019 seemed to be focused on long-distance driving).

However, McLaren was kind enough to equip the GTS with a modest 14.8 cubic foot trunk and a 5.2 cubic foot “frunk” for travel bags and grocery items.

At times, it almost feels like the McLaren GTS is after the Porsche 911’s supercar-for-all-seasons crown despite the wide price gap.

McLaren GTS. Photo: McLaren Automotive.

McLaren GTS Engine & Transmission

The McLaren GTS has a retuned 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged M840TE V8 engine with revised ignition timing and new combustion phasing. The changes resulted in 626 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque, 14 more horses than the McLaren GT.

Power goes exclusively to the rear wheels using a seven-speed SSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and Comfort, Sport, and Track shift modes. Built on top of McLaren’s MonoCell II-T carbon fiber monocoque architecture, the GTS tips the scales at 3,351 lbs. thanks to a recycled composite roof and carbon-ceramic brakes.

How Quick Is The 2024 McLaren GTS?

A lightweight body and a 626-horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine could only yield wonders in the top speed and acceleration department. McLaren claims the all-new GTS could scoot to 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds and reach a 203 mph top speed.

The GTS’ aero-optimized body with sculpted air intakes, a front splitter, more prominent rear air scoops, and a redesigned rear diffuser enhances the propensity for speed.

You don’t buy a McLaren for its fuel economy, but the GTS returns agreeable numbers. It delivers an EPA-estimated 15 in the city, 22 on the highway, and 18 combined, not bad for a car of this magnitude. The GTS has a 19-gallon fuel tank.

Enhanced Underpinnings

The new McLaren GTS has an aluminum double wishbone suspension with twin-valve Monroe hydraulic shock absorbers and McLaren’s Proactive Damper Control software. The system offers Comfort, Sport, and Track modes to deliver a plush or sportier ride.

Moreover, the suspension has a vehicle lift function that could raise or lower the nose of the car from the stock 4.3 inches up to 5.1 inches of ground clearance in four seconds – twice as fast as the McLaren GT.

Posh Interior

As if having a potent engine, adaptive suspension, and a lightweight architecture is not enough, the GTS boasts a premium two-seat cabin with machine-polished and knurled aluminum switchgear, glossy black trim, and optional carbon fiber décor.

Meanwhile, the GTS receives standard comfort seats wrapped in Nappa cowhide. At the same time, the Performance and TechLux package adds niceties like soft grain aniline leather, Alcantara, heated and memory seats, and double piping.

Standard Equipment & Paint Colors

McLaren GTS has a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch infotainment portrait touchscreen powered by a 10-core processor, satellite navigation with HERE mapping, six-color interior ambient lighting, 10-spoke forged alloy wheels (in silver, gloss black, gloss black diamond cut, or tungsten), and Bluetooth connectivity.

The optional features include a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system (with carbon fiber subwoofers and Kevlar mid-range drivers), an electrochromic panoramic glass roof, and custom 10-spoke Turbine forged alloy wheels with titanium locking bolts and Pirelli Pzero high-performance tires.

Available paint colors include Mantis Green, Ice White, Tanzanite Blue, and a model-exclusive Lava Grey hue.

McLaren Warranty

The McLaren GTS leaves the Woking factory in Surrey, England, brandishing a three-year/unlimited mileage bumper-to-bumper warranty, a three-year paint warranty, and a 10-year anti-perforation and corrosion warranty. Also included is the McLaren Service Plan, which comprises three years of vehicle servicing.

McLaren GTS Price

As of January 2024, the order books are open for the GTS. While McLaren did not mention the exact cost of the car, we expect things to start at a minimum of $200,000 to $210,000 and go upward from there.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: McLaren Automotive.