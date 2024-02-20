2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Unique Kinematic Posture Control, DSC-Track Feature & Starting MSRP

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Summary Points

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a refreshing sight in a sea of crossovers and remains the quintessential two-door, soft-top (or hardtop) sports car that won’t break the bank.

New for 2024 is an updated electric power steering system with a new steering rack and optimized software.

Mazda’s Kinematic Posture Control software is standard to all Miatas and enhances handling and stability via computerized braking.

2024 Mazda MX-5: What’s New?

With roots that hark back to the onset of the post-Cold-War decade, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a cultural icon. Mazda has kept the existing fourth-generation fresh with mindful updates since debuting in 2015, including an RF (Retractable Fastback) body style with a folding hardtop roof.

For 2024, the Miata receives a new lower-friction power steering rack and updated software to improve the tiller’s overall precision and “on-center” feel, be it for casual driving or while cornering on the track.

Meanwhile, Mazda included reshaped headlights with new LED daytime running lights, LED taillamps, redesigned wheels, and optional Aero Gray paint.

Other premium paint colors for 2024 include Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, and Zircon Sand Metallic.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Powertrain

The Miata retains the familiar recipe of what makes a great sports car: Less weight, an engine in the front, a manual gearbox in the middle, and a rear-wheel drivetrain.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine that generates 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque, all of which goes to the rear wheels using a six-speed manual (Sport and Club) or an optional six-speed automatic (Grand Touring) with paddle shifters.

Fuel Economy

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a fuel miser despite its fun-to-drive nature. Manual transmission models return an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 29 combined. The automatic achieves an EPA-rated 26/35 city/highway and 30 combined.

Kinematic Posture Control

Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) is a software-based suspension technology developed by Mazda that gives the MX-5 Miata its reputation for being a blast to drive. KPC manages different vehicle systems to improve the Miata’s overall performance in high-g situations.

In terms of the driver, Mazda designed KPC to serve as a “harmonious extension of the driver’s body without adding a single gram of weight.”

In essence, KPC works with the existing rear suspension geometry to apply a slight amount of brake force to the inner rear wheel during hard cornering. This action pulls down on that specific corner, suppressing the body roll and giving the driver a more linear feel with regard to the steering.

Slightly stronger braking is applied when accelerating through a corner, enhancing the limited slip effect.

Asymmetric LSD & DSC-Track

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club receives an asymmetric limited-slip differential (LSD) with a conical clutch and a reconfigured cam mechanism.

The LSD delivers a stronger lockup under engine braking to mitigate oversteer while reducing lockup when accelerating to reduce understeer. Part of the package includes top-notch Bilstein shock absorbers and a front shock tower brace.

Moreover, the Miata Club receives a new update integrated into its dynamic stability control program. Called “DSC-Track,” the feature allows the driver to engage or disengage the traction control on the track, which might be nice if you want more tail-happy action when exiting a corner.

Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Starting MSRP

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is available as a soft top or RF folding hardtop in Sport, Club, and Grand Touring trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,165 destination charge.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

MX-5 Miata Sport

The base Miata Sport is only available as a soft top with a manual gearbox.

It starts at $30,150 and includes a black fabric roof, a leather three-spoke steering wheel, cloth bucket seats, climate control, keyless entry, dual USB ports, a six-speaker stereo, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and a rear glass window with a defogger.

In addition, the MX-5 Sport gets an 8.8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa connectivity.

MX-5 Miata Club

The Club is only available with a manual stick, but you can have a soft top ($33,650) or an RF hardtop ($41,285).

The standard features include a rear lip spoiler, a gloss black air dam, black cloth seats with suede inserts, 17-inch wheels, a vinyl leather interior, a nine-speaker Bose stereo with a subwoofer and headrest speakers, and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Meanwhile, the Brembo BBS Recaro package is an extra $4,800 on soft top models and standard for RF variants. The package includes 17-inch BBS forged wheels, heated Recaro seats, a rear bumper skirt, black side sills, and Brembo front brakes with red front and rear calipers.

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring

The range-topping Grand Touring is available as a soft top with a manual ($35,450) or automatic ($36,370) or as an RF with a manual ($38,175) or automatic ($39,145).

Standard features include black leather upholstery (optional tan Nappa leather seats), heated seats, navigation, automatic climate control, a frameless rearview mirror with HomeLink and auto-dimming, silver interior trim, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic on/off headlights, and heated mirrors.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Safety Features

Every MX-5 Miata has Mazda’s i-Activsense package of advanced driver assistance features. The package includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.

The MX-5 Grand Touring has more driving aids like high beam control, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive headlights.

Mazda MX-5 Miata Factory Warranty

The Mazda Miata has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also included is three years or 36,000 miles of 24/7 roadside assistance.

Mazda offers additional warranty coverage through its Extended Confidence program. This comprehensive guide goes over what’s included in the program and whether you need the extra coverage.

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata Conclusion

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the ideal steed for those who love driving, and the option of a soft top or retractable hard top has made it more enticing as an affordable sports car. Get one while you still can!

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.