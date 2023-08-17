2024 Mazda CX-5: Standard AWD, Updated Trim Levels, Better Fuel Economy, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 remains steadfast in its commitment to offering style, sporty handling, and a posh interior without breaking the bank. While its slightly bigger and more rugged CX-50 stablemate made it to our list of the best midsize SUVs and crossovers for 2023, we highly recommended the CX-5 for buyers wanting a used SUV. But even if bought new, there’s much to love in the CX-5.

2024 Mazda CX-5: What’s New?

The Mazda CX-5 is the Japanese automaker’s top-selling vehicle in North America. The 2024 CX-5 came as a pleasant surprise and will help tide things over until the all-new, third-gen CX-5 appears sometime in 2025. On the flip side, rumors are circulating that the existing CX-5 could probably be the last we’ll see of the marque, so we’re happy to see it return to U.S. dealerships.

Whether or not Mazda continues the CX-5’s lineage, the 2024 model gets updated packaging, a new Carbon Turbo trim, and better fuel economy for CX-5 variants equipped with the naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

2024 Mazda CX-5 Powertrain & Fuel Economy

All Mazda CX-5 S variants have a naturally-aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft. of torque. It pairs to a slick six-speed automatic gearbox and an i-Active all-wheel drivetrain. Moreover, Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus is standard for better handling and balance while driving around corners.

Mazda gave the base engine a new cylinder deactivation system to help it sip less fuel, and it worked: The EPA-estimated fuel economy is now 26 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 28 combined, a two mpg improvement over the outgoing variant.

Meanwhile, CX-5 Turbo variants have a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-banger with 256 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on 93 octane gas. But if you feed it with 87 octane juice, it still provides 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo engine shares the non-turbo powerplant’s six-speed automatic transmission and i-Active AWD.

2024 Mazda CX-5. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Trim Levels, Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 has eight trim levels: S Select, S Preferred, S Carbon Edition, S Premium, S Premium Plus, Carbon Turbo, Turbo Premium, and Turbo Signature. Below is a breakdown of each, along with the starting MSRP. The pricing info below includes the $1,375 destination fee.

CX-5 2.5 S Select

The base S Select starts at $30,675. Despite being the entry-level model, it has a generous list of features and creature comforts like heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, automatic leveling LED headlights, 17-inch gray metallic alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, front and rear USB ports, keyless entry, privacy glass, and automatic rain-sensing wipers, to name a few. Meanwhile, it has a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity to handle the in-cabin entertainment.

CX-5 2.5 S Preferred

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Preferred starts at $32,025. Apart from having all the standard goodies from the base model, it has more features like a power moonroof, a power liftgate, genuine black or brown leather seats, power-operated front seats, power lumbar support and memory settings for the driver’s seat, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

CX-5 2.5 S Carbon Edition

If you love Mazda’s Polymetal Gray paint, the CX-5 Carbon Edition is the one to choose. It starts at $33,325 and includes the groovy gray paint color, black or red leather upholstery, 19-inch alloy rims, gloss black interior accents, a 10-speaker Bose premium audio system, and dual USB-C charge ports.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S Premium starts at $35,275. It gets the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) system that features Normal, Off-Road, and Sport driving modes. Meanwhile, the features list includes custom 19-inch alloy rims, adaptive front lighting, heated side mirrors, paddle shifters, a seven-inch LCD meter display, and LED daytime running lights.

CX-5 2.5 S Premium Plus

The Mazda CX-5 Premium Plus starts at $37,875. It adds a full-color heads-up-display (HUD), ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power-folding wing mirrors, and a windshield wiper de-icer. New for the 2024 model year is wireless smartphone connectivity and wireless smartphone charging.

CX-5 2.5 Carbon Turbo

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 Carbon Turbo starts at $38,375. It gets a turbocharged engine, bespoke 19-inch black metallic alloy wheels, Terracotta leather seats, a black headliner, and Zircon Sand Metallic or Rhodium White paint with black exterior accents.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium

The Mazda CX-5 2.5 Turbo Premium starts at $39,175. It receives all the content from the 2.5 S Premium and gets more goodies like a leather tiller, contrasting red interior stitching, a gloss black front grille, an active driving display, and traffic jam assist.

CX-5 2.5 Turbo Signature

The range-topping 2024 Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature has a $41,975 starting price. The features include silver 19-inch alloy wheels, a gunmetal front grille, Nappa leather seats, genuine woodgrain interior trim, ambient foot illumination, and LED interior lighting. Moreover, it has standard navigation, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 360-degree monitor, and parking sensors for the front and rear.

Mazda i-Activesense

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 is standard with i-Activesense, a package of advanced driving aids that includes blind-spot warnings, lane departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning, to name a few.

Mazda Warranty

Every 2024 Mazda CX-5 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Other factory warranties include a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion warranty and three years/36,000 miles worth of complimentary roadside assistance. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Mazda vehicle, including the CX-5.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.

