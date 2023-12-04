2024 Mazda CX-30: New 2.5 Carbon Turbo Grade, Updated Infotainment, More Safety Tech, Starting MSRP & More

Changes are in store for the 2024 Mazda CX-30, fresh from its nomination to our best small SUVs and crossovers list for 2023. The CX-30 got a standard i-Activ AWD upgrade for the 2023 model year, but Mazda’s shaking things up to make it more competitive among its Kona, Crosstrek, and HR-V peers. The CX-30 is a solid choice in the small SUV segment, but its higher base price makes it a premium option.

2024 Mazda CX-30: What’s New?

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 debuts the new 2.5 Carbon Turbo trim, which includes a more immersive 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity for Apple and Android devices.

All CX-30 models have rear seat alerts, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alerts. At the same time, the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus has available cruising and traffic support technologies derived from the CX-90 three-row flagship.

Premium paint colors include Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Gray Metallic, Polymetal Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Ceramic Metallic. The premium paint options run an additional $450 to $600.

Mazda CX-30 Powertrain Lineup

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has two engine variants. The entry-level S model has a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder gas engine that generates 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. However, our money is on the CX-30 Turbo models with a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine with up to 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on a steady diet of 93 octane gas.

All engines mate to a six-speed automatic that drives all four wheels using Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drivetrain. The turbo engine delivers on the promise of speed and can go from zero to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds.

2024 Mazda CX-30. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

2024 Mazda CX-30 Starting MSRP

The 2024 CX-30 is available to order in five trim levels with the non-turbo engine and three with the turbocharged mill. Below is a breakdown of each model and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,375 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

CX-30 2.5 S

The base Mazda CX-30 2.5 S starts at $26,370. It has a non-turbo engine with all-wheel drive, G-vectoring torque control, and off-road traction assist.

The standard equipment includes dual USB-C ports, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system with Mazda Harmonic Acoustic speakers, remote keyless entry, black cloth upholstery, climate control, push-button start, and a rearview monitor.

In addition, the entry-level CX-30 has 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights (with automatic on/off), LED taillamps, a matte front grille, and a black roof spoiler.

CX-30 2.5 S Select Sport

The 2.5 S Select Sport has a $27,875 base price. It has 18-inch wheels, ceramic metallic paint, aluminum roof rails, a leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear A/C vents, rear privacy glass, and heated side mirrors with black mirror caps.

CX-30 2.5 S Preferred

The 2.5 S Preferred starts at $30,165. It adds heated front seats, a power driver’s seat, a power-sliding glass moonroof, black or greige leatherette upholstery, a glossy black front grille, silver 19-inch wheels, and body-color wing mirrors to its equipment list.

CX-30 2.5 S Carbon Edition

The S Carbon Edition starts at $31,165. For the price, it has an exclusive Polymetal Gray paint, black 18-inch wheels, heated wing mirrors, an eight-speaker stereo with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, and red leather upholstery.

CX-30 2.5 S Premium

The 2.5 S Premium begins at $33,365. The standard features include adaptive LED headlights, paddle shifters for the six-speed gearbox, off-road navigation, 18-inch wheels, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, black or white cowhide upholstery, and a power liftgate.

CX-30 2.5 Carbon Turbo

The new-for-2024 Mazda CX-30 Carbon Turbo includes the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine, starting at $34,165.

The equipment list includes custom 18-inch alloy wheels, black mirror caps, Terracotta leatherette seats with suede trim, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and an eight-speaker audio system. In addition, Zircon Sand paint is exclusive to the Carbon Turbo.

CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium

The CX-30 2.5 Turbo Premium has a $36,365 base price. The package includes a power liftgate, a heated tiller, paddle shifters, black/white cowhide seats, adaptive LED headlamps, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, navigation, custom 18-inch wheels, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 Turbo Premium Plus starts at $38,175. It has a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and cruising and traffic support that offers SAE Level 2 driving assistance.

Mazda CX-30 Safety Ratings & Equipment

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA, while the 2023 model was an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

All CX-30s have i-Activesense driving assistance technology. The standard package includes radar-guided cruise control, smart brake support, high beam control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, rear seat alert, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Mazda Warranty

The 2024 Mazda CX-30 has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, and 24/7 roadside assistance for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). There are options to extend the warranty on any new Mazda vehicle, including the CX-30.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.