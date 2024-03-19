2024 Lincoln Nautilus: New Hybrid Powertrain, 48-inch Panoramic Display, Premium Interior Themes & Starting MSRP

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Summary Points

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is an all-new, five-seat luxury crossover SUV underpinned by Ford’s modular C2 platform, a similar architecture utilized by the Maverick and Bronco Sport.

Powering the 2024 Nautilus is a carryover 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder from the outgoing model, but there’s a more potent and economical hybrid powertrain that comes optional across all trim models.

The interior features the Lincoln Digital Experience, comprising an end-to-end panoramic display and an 11.1-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Google apps and software.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus: What’s New?

The second-generation Lincoln Nautilus is all-new for the 2024 model year. It features a redesigned exterior with a bolder grille design, slimmer LED headlights, animated LED taillights, a signature front lightbar, and an available illuminated Lincoln Star badge.

“The 2024 Nautilus elevates our portfolio and offers our global clients an all-new, compelling SUV with connected experiences and features that make it just as fun to drive as it is to relax in,” said Dianne Craig, President of Lincoln Motor Company.

Exterior Colors & Interior Themes

Complimenting the new exterior colors (Red Carpet, Diamond Red, Chroma Caviar, and Blue Panther) are three new interior color themes: Black Onyx with Medium Light Space Gray, Smoked Truffle, and Black Onyx with Allura Blue, the latter offered as a Reserve model theme.

Exclusive to the 2024 Nautilus Black Label is the Redwood interior theme, which takes its inspiration from the redwood forest.

The Jet Appearance Package, available for every 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, includes two-tone paint, upgraded wheels (20- or 22-inch, depending on the trim level), and anodized black exterior elements. Meanwhile, the Black Onyx interior, available on Premiere and Reserve models, features a Copper Code aluminum applique and Dusted Copper accent stitching.

Lincoln Digital Experience

Most of the hype surrounding the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus involves the Lincoln Digital Experience, an immersive infotainment system running native Google apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps. The all-new Nautilus is the first Lincoln production vehicle to get the Lincoln Digital Experience.

The system comprises a wide-spanning 48-inch panoramic display that covers the entire dashboard. The giant screen features customizable and personalized menus that drivers can reconfigure according to their tastes.

Moreover, the system displays a welcome lighting animation when entering the vehicle, while a flat-top steering wheel enables the driver to “see over, not through the wheel,” Lincoln said. The system includes an 11.1-inch infotainment touchscreen in the center that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Alexa.

Designed to prioritize voice commands for in-vehicle controls, the Lincoln Digital Experience allows drivers to select Google Assistant or Alexa to set the cabin temperature, search for information, find a destination, request a specific satellite radio station, and more. Google Maps provides real-time traffic, road conditions, dynamic and eco-friendly routes, and points of interest. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Entertainment Menus

The Lincoln Digital Experience enables occupants to stream music, listen to podcasts, or download their favorite apps from the Google Play Store. The system includes pre-installed versions of Spotify, iHeartRadio, Audible, SiriusXM with 360L, and Amazon Music, allowing users to enjoy the apps even without a connected smartphone.

Nautilus occupants can browse the internet (Vivaldi Browser and Chrome Beta), watch videos (YouTube and Amazon Prime Video), or make phone calls using voice commands. The Lincoln Premium Connectivity plan includes 5G wireless technology to unlock new apps and services via over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Lincoln Digital Scent

The Lincoln Digital Scent dispenses curated fragrances throughout the cabin. This unique feature is standard for the range-topping Black Label and optional in the Premiere and Reserve.

The system includes three scent cartridges that rest neatly in a compartment in the center armrest. The aromas include Violet Cashmere, Mystic Forest, and Ozonic Azure, but other fragrances like Sunlight Retreat, Twilight Embers, Serene Seashore, and Cloud Balsam are available.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus w/ Digital Scent. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Turbocharged Powertrain

Under the hood of every 2024 Lincoln Nautilus is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder inherited from the prior Nautilus. It produces 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque, which routes to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

A hybridized 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine with a 100 kW electric motor is available across all trim levels. It produces a total system output of 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. All-wheel drive is standard. To minimize fuel consumption, the hybrid Nautilus has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Fuel Economy

The gasoline Nautilus achieves an EPA-estimated 21 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 24 combined. Meanwhile, the Nautilus hybrid returns an EPA-estimated 30/31 city/highway and 30 combined.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has a roomy five-seat cabin with up to 43.5 inches of legroom in the front and 43.1 inches in the second row, giving the driver and passengers more leeway to stretch their legs.

Moreover, the Nautilus offers up to 36.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which expands to 71.3 cubic feet with the second-row seat folded. That’s more than what you get in a comparable 2024 Lexus RX.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label w/ Redwood theme. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 Vision 2.2

Standard for every 2024 Nautilus is Lincoln Co-Pilot360 Vision 2.2. It includes advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control, a blind spot information system, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, active park assist, and more.

BlueCruise

The Nautilus will receive BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist technology for the 2024 model year. As described by Lincoln, BlueCruise assists with braking, acceleration, and steering on applicable roads across the United States and Canada.

BlueCruise capabilities include Lane Change Assist and In-lane Repositioning. Lane Change Assist allows drivers to switch lanes hands-free by activating the turn signal when the path is clear. In-Lane Repositioning provides more space by subtly shifting away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

BlueCruise requires a Connected Services Plan, LincolnWay App, and modem activation. Buyers who purchase a 2024 Lincoln Nautilus will receive a complimentary trial period of BlueCrusie. Ford originally debuted the technology in 2021.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

2024 Lincoln Nautilus Starting MSRP

The all-new Lincoln Nautilus is available in Premiere, Reserve, and Black Label trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,595 destination fee.

Nautilus Premiere

The Premiere starts at $52,010. The standard features include a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel with memory settings, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a piano key shifter, acoustic-laminated front door and windshield glass, active noise control, wireless smartphone charging, and a 10-speaker stereo.

Nautilus Reserve

The Reserve starts at $56,345. It includes power front seats with memory, heated and ventilated front seats, an illuminated glove box, and a cargo management system.

Nautilus Black Label

The top-of-the-line Lincoln Black Label Nautilus starts at $75,845. It has massaging front seats, a panoramic roof, premium carpeting, leather upholstery, and a Revel Ultima 3D stereo with 28 speakers.

Lincoln Nautilus Warranty

The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus has a four-year/50,000-mile warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Lincoln hybrids also receive an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

Lincoln offers four extended service plans with coverage terms of up to eight years or 150,000 miles. This comprehensive guide goes through each extended service plan, along with some generalized yearly repair costs for Lincoln vehicles.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.