2024 Lexus TX: Powertrain Lineup, Standard Tech & Safety Features, Trim Levels & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Lexus TX answers the needs of luxury SUV buyers desiring three-row adult seating, available hybrid or plug-in hybrid performance, and all the fancy features expected from the brand. We knew something was brewing at Lexus HQ when parent company Toyota unveiled the Grand Highlander, a seven-seat crossover based on a TNGA-K platform shared with the all-new Lexus TX.

The Lexus TX debuted in mid-2023. During the reveal, Lexus focused on the TX’s three powertrain options (including a plug-in hybrid), six or seven-seat cabin, and digital cockpit. However, as of October 2023, Lexus has unveiled more about the TX, including the trim variants, starting MSRP, and the available features.

2024 Lexus TX Trim Models

The all-new Lexus TX has five trim variants: Standard, Premium, Luxury, F Sport Performance Premium, and F Sport Performance Luxury. Below is a breakdown of each model’s powertrain, standard features, and starting MSRP, inclusive of the $1,350 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

TX 350

The Lexus TX 350 is available in Standard ($55,050), Premium ($58,450), and Luxury ($60,950) grades. Front-wheel drive is standard fare, while all-wheel drive is a $1,600 option. The TX 350 has a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque, which sends power to the front or all four wheels using an eight-speed close-ratio automatic gearbox.

The standard features include 20-inch wheels, NuLuxe synthetic leather upholstery, interior ambient lighting, heated front seats, a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, a seven-inch multi-information display, wireless smartphone connectivity, and more.

TX 500h

The midtier TX 500h is available in F Sport Performance Premium ($69,350) and F Sport Performance Luxury ($72,650). It has an exclusive hybridized all-wheel drivetrain and a six-speed automatic transmission. Under the hood is a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-banger and a 64 kW electric motor that draws juice from a nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) battery under the second-row seats. The total system output is 366 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque.

Moreover, it has an additional 76 kW rear electric motor to deliver DIRECT4 all-wheel grip, while dynamic rear steering is standard fare. The DIRECT 4 AWD system could alter the torque distribution from 100:0 to 20:80 between the front and rear axles in milliseconds, said Lexus.

It has standard features like 22-inch wheels, black roof rails, faux leather seats, and an optional adaptive suspension. Meanwhile, the F Sport Performance Luxury has semi-aniline leather upholstery.

2024 Lexus TX 500h+ in Nightfall Mica. Photo: Lexus.

TX 550h+

The range-topping TX 550h+ will arrive at dealerships in early 2024 in a single Luxury trim model. It’s the first Lexus PHEV manufactured in North America. It has a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine and two electric motors to produce a healthy 404 horsepower.

The electric motors draw power from a high-capacity lithium-ion battery to deliver up to 33 miles of zero-emissions range. When the batteries run dry, the TX 550h+ has a Level 1 charger (with a J1772 socket) and a seven kWh onboard charger for 240V Level 2 recharging in about three hours.

In addition, the TX 550h+ has a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and an available Mark Levinson audio system with 21 speakers. Lexus has yet to reveal the MSRP information for the TX 500h+ PHEV, but we reckon a sub-$80,000 base price is in the cards.

2024 Lexus TX Safety Features

Every 2024 Lexus TX has a collection of advanced driving aids the automaker calls the Lexus Safety System +3.0. The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and proactive driving assist. Other similar safety features include advanced park assist, safe exit assist, and traffic jam assist.

Lexus TX Warranty

The 2024 Lexuz TX leaves the factory with the LexusCare suite of warranties and maintenance services. The package includes a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a six-year corrosion and perforation warranty with unlimited miles. In addition, LexusCare includes 24-hour roadside assistance and complimentary maintenance for the first 5,000 and 10,000 miles, respectively.

Meanwhile, all TX hybrids and PHEVs get an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty to cover the battery, control modules, converter, and inverter.

If the factory coverage is not enough for any reason, options are available to extend the warranty on any Lexus vehicle. Here is a more extensive look at the Lexus factory warranty and whether or not you need additional coverage.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.