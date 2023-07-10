2024 Lexus ES: F Sport Models, Powertrain Options, New Technology Package & More

The 2024 Lexus ES remains a solid luxury car, offering superb refinement and upscale comfort at a relatively affordable price. The Lexus ES is not as sophisticated nor as performance-oriented as its German peers, but it’s the bestselling Lexus in the lineup for its honest-to-goodness road manners. Still part of the seventh-gen variant that debuted in 2019, the 2024 Lexus ES offers plenty of choices for luxury car buyers, including an available hybrid powertrain.

2024 Lexus ES: F Sport Models & Powertrains

There won’t be too many changes for the 2024 Lexus ES, considering the technology updates the ES received for the 2022 and 2023 models (touchpad-less infotainment system and wireless smartphone connectivity). For the 2024 model year, Lexus added new Vapor Chrome 18-inch wheels for the Ultra Luxury trim and two new F Sport Models: F Sport Handling and F Sport Design. The former is available for the ES 350 and ES 300h, while the latter is available for any powertrain.

Speaking of which, the Lexus ES has three powertrain choices. The ES 250 has a 203-horsepower four-banger with a standard all-wheel drivetrain. Meanwhile, the ES 350 has a 302-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic. You read it right: the base Lexus ES has all-wheel drive, and the most potent ES 350 is strictly front-wheel driven.

Finally, the ES 300h has an Atkinson cycle four-cylinder, an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery, and a hybrid transaxle that produces 215 horsepower. The hybrid ES is front-wheel drive only and has a CVT gearbox. As expected, the ES 300h is the fuel miser of the bunch and delivers an EPA-estimated 43 in the city, 44 on the highway, and 44 combined.

2024 Lexus ES 250, AWD Luxury trim level. Photo: Lexus.

F Sport Design & F Sport Handling

New for 2024 is the F Sport Design package that applies to all three powertrains of the Lexus ES. It features bespoke 19-inch alloy wheels, custom F Sport exterior embellishments, parking assist, a panoramic roof, open-pore walnut interior trim, and more. Optional features include triple-beam LED headlights, a Mark Levinson audio system, and a power-operated trunk with a kick sensor.

Meanwhile, the F Sport Handling package is available for the ES 350 and ES 300h. It includes agility-enhancing hardware like an adaptive variable suspension, updated drive modes, a heated F Sport tiller, a black headliner, red or white upholstery, and aluminum pedals.

Moreover, Lexus added a new Technology Package for all 2024 ES trim variants. The package includes a card key, a heads-up display, and a 12.3-inch Lexus Interface infotainment touchscreen with voice controls and over-the-air updates (OTA). Previously exclusive to the range-topping ES Ultra Luxury trim, the Lexus Interface has cloud navigation, destination assist, and a variety of connected services.

2024 Lexus ES Safety Features

All 2024 ES models have the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, a comprehensive package of advanced driving aids. It includes dynamic radar cruise control, pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, and road sign assist, among others.

2024 Lexus ES interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Warranty

The Lexus ES leaves the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and a six-year perforation warranty with no mileage limits. The ES 300h hybrid has a few more guarantees, like an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. We have a comprehensive overview of Lexus extended warranties that could prove helpful for high-mileage drivers.

2024 Lexus ES Starting MSRP

Depending on the trim level, the 2024 Lexus ES has a starting MSRP range between $44,340 and $52,035 when factoring in the destination fee of $1,150. Our free and easy search tools* will help narrow down dealer inventory in your area so you know what to expect for pricing. The auto loan comparison tool below will also help you see which lenders have the most competitive rates.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.

Photos & Source: Lexus.