2024 Kia EV6: Updated Trim Levels, Increased Driving Range, New Charge Port Lighting, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Kia EV6 will enter its third model year with a few changes beneath its “Opposites United” crossover body style. Kia has proven it has the wares to compete with the world’s best in the burgeoning electric vehicle segment and has since ticked all the boxes after the EV6 was originally announced.

2024 Kia EV6: What’s New?

The 2024 EV6 has a single or dual electric motor with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), up to 310 miles of EPA-estimated range, a roomy and hi-tech cabin, efficient fast-charging, and pricing that won’t make your blood pressure spike.

The base Kia EV6 Light returns in 2024 with RWD or AWD and in standard and long-range configurations. Moreover, Kia touts that its range-topping EV6 GT can now achieve an EPA-estimated 218 miles of range, 12 more miles than before.

Finally, all EV6 models get standard charge port lighting and charge door markings for easier accessibility.

2024 Kia EV6 GT with charge port lighting. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia EV6: Battery & Driving Range

The 2024 Kia EV6 has a standard 58.0 kWh battery and a long-range 77.4 kWh power unit. The base EV6 Light RWD has a 167-horsepower rear electric motor that delivers an EPA-estimated range of 232 miles. Only the EV6 Light RWD has a 58.0 kWh battery for 2024, as all the remaining EV6 trim models come with the burlier 77.4 kWh battery.

Meanwhile, the Light Long Range RWD, Wind RWD, and GT-Line RWD combine a single electric motor and the larger 77.4 kWh battery to produce 225 horsepower and 310 miles of range.

On the other hand, dual-motor AWD variants like the Light e-AWD, Wind e-AWD, and GT-Line e-AWD get the 77.4 kWh battery to produce 320 horsepower and 282 miles of total driving range (252 miles for the GT-Line eAWD).

The range-topping Kia EV6 GT has two electric motors and a 77.4 kWh battery to produce 576 horsepower, 545 lb-ft. of torque, and 218 miles of range. All EV6 variants have an 800-volt electrical architecture that supports DC fast-charging up to 350 kW. Likewise, all EV6 models come with up to 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging from Electrify America.

Passenger Space & Cargo Capacity

The Kia EV6 shares its E-GMP underpinnings with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and offers plenty of room for five adult passengers and cargo. Measuring up to 184.8 inches long and with a 114.2-inch wheelbase, the EV6 delivers 103 cubic feet of interior room and 24.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear chairs. Folding the second-row seats reveals 50.2 cubic feet of storage space.

2024 Kia EV6 Starting MSRP

Buyers can get the 2024 Kia EV6 in Light, Wind, GT-Line, and GT models. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,325 destination fee. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Light

The base EV6 Light starts at $43,925 (RWD), $47,275 (Long Range RWD), and $51,175 (e-AWD). The standard features include dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument panel, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, keyless entry, a power driver’s seat, and heated front seats.

Wind

The EV6 Wind starts at $50,025 (RWD) and $53,925 (e-AWD). It includes 19-inch alloys, a hands-free liftgate, faux leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, smartphone connectivity, and wireless smartphone charging.

GT-Line

The Kia EV6 GT Line starts at $54,225 (RWD) and $58,925 (e-AWD). It adds a sunroof, retractable door handles, 20-inch wheels, and synthetic leather or suede upholstery.

EV6 GT

The top-of-the-line 2024 Kia EV6 GT starts at $62,925. It has standard 21-inch wheels, sporty suspension with adaptive dampers, and synthetic leather seats.

2024 Kia EV6 GT. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2024 Kia EV6: Safety Ratings & Features

As of October 2023, the Kia EV6 has yet to receive any safety ratings from NHTSA.

Every EV6 comes standard with blind-spot warnings, driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist, high beam assist, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, safe exit assist, and a rear occupant alert.

Kia EV6 Warranty

Like all new Kia vehicles, the EV6 leaves the factory with one of the industry’s best warranty plans. The EV6 has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, including the EV battery. There are options to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle if the factory coverage is not enough for any reason.

