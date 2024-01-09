2024 Chevy Silverado 1500: Trim Level Overview, Engine Lineup, Max Towing & Payload, Starting MSRP

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Summary Points

The 2024 Silverado 1500 is available in multiple trim levels, from the more basic to the more luxurious and off-road focused.

Crew cab models are available with a 5.8-foot box or a “long box” with a 6.6-foot bed. A regular cab with an eight-foot bed is also available.

New TurboMax four-cylinder produces more torque than the venerable 5.3-liter V8.

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500: What’s New?

Chevy’s TurboMax 2.7-liter high-output four-cylinder engine appears with V8-like power and torque figures. Moreover, the 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel (an inline-six) is now available for the Silverado ZR2.

Other mindful updates include new paint colors (Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic), active exhaust for the 6.2-liter V8, the Blackout Appearance Package (for Custom, Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Boss, and ZR2 grades), a rear seat belt indicator, and wireless smartphone connectivity (standard across the lineup).

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Bed Configurations

Typical of American trucks, the 2024 Silverado 1500 is available in different body and bed configurations. The lineup includes an extended cab (or “double cab” in Chevy parlance) with four doors, a crew cab with four full-size doors, or a two-door regular cab.

The regular cab can have an eight-foot or a 6.6-foot bed, while the double cab has only a 6.6-foot bed. Crew cab models are available with a 5.8-foot box or a “long box” with a 6.6-foot bed.

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Engine Choices

There are four available powertrains for the 2024 Chevy Silverado. A rear-wheel drivetrain is standard (2WD), while 4WD is optional.

There’s the evergreen 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 with 355 and 420 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. and 460 lb-ft. of torque, respectively. Both engines mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the new TurboMax 2.7-liter four-banger generates 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to an eight-speed automatic to deliver more torque to the pavement than the 5.3-liter V8.

Finally, the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 has an optional 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel inline-six with 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. of torque. The Duramax has the highest torque output in the 2024 Silverado lineup, matching the burly 6.2-liter V8 in pulling power when properly equipped.

Towing & Payload Capacity

The max trailering and payload numbers depend on the engine, 2WD or 4WD, and cab configuration. Here is a quick look at the max towing and payload by engine when properly equipped.

Engine & Drivetrain Max Towing Max Payload Duramax Turbo-Diesel I-6 13,300 lbs. (2WD & 4WD) 1,970 lbs. (2WD)

1,960 lbs. (4WD) 6.2 V8 4WD (2WD not available) 13,300 lbs. 1,980 lbs. 5.3 V8 11,300 lbs. (2WD)

11,000 lbs. (4WD) 2,180 lbs. (2WD)

2,110 lbs. (4WD) 2.7 TurboMax I-4 9,500 lbs. (2WD)

9,300 lbs. (4WD) 2,260 lbs. (2WD)

2,140 lbs. (2WD)

Trailering Package

The trailering package, standard on Custom and above and optional on the WT, includes a two-inch receiver hitch with four-pin and seven-pin connectors. Also included is a seven-wire electrical harness and a seven-pin sealed connector for connecting the trailer’s lights and brakes to the truck.

Fuel Economy

Similar to the max towing and payload capacities, fuel economy for the 2024 Chevy Silverado will depend on the engine, 2WD or 4WD, and trim level. The chart below includes a general EPA-estimated fuel economy overview for the 2024 Chevy Silverado.

Engine EPA-est. City EPA-est. Highway Duramax Turbo-Diesel I-6 24 (2WD)

22 (4WD) 29 (2WD)

27 (4WD) 6.2 V8 4WD (2WD not available) 16

14 (Trail Boss & ZR2) 20

18 (Trail Boss)

17 (ZR2) 5.3 V8 17 (2WD)

16 (4WD) 21 (2WD)

20 (4WD) 2.7 TurboMax I-4 19 (2WD)

18 (4WD) 22 (2WD)

21 (4WD)

2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Starting MSRP

The 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 has nine trim grades: WT, Custom, LT, RST, Custom Trail Boss, LTZ, LT Trail Boss, High Country, and ZR2. Below is a breakdown of each and the starting MSRP in a 2WD configuration.

WT

The base WT starts at $44,495 and is standard with the TurboMax four-cylinder engine, although the 5.3-liter is optional.

WT standard equipment includes air-conditioning, vinyl seats (specifically, a 40/20/40 split-bench front seat with under-seat storage), power amenities, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, and wireless smartphone connectivity, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Custom

The Chevy Silverado 1500 Custom starts at $47,895. It comes standard with the TurboMax and includes a power driver’s seat with lumbar support, cloth upholstery, remote start, LED bed lighting, the trailering package with hitch guidance, and 120-volt power outlets (one in the cab and one in the box).

Other standard features for the Custom include 20-inch wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, remote start, front USB ports, and cargo bed LED lighting.

LT

The LT offers a strong value for the dollar, starting at $52,395. It’s available with the TurboMax, 5.3-liter V8, or the Duramax diesel mill. Front bucket seats are available for LT trucks with the 5.3 and Duramax (gives you a flow-through center console versus a bench seat).

LT Silverado models include a 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel with audio and phone controls, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Other standard features include a 13.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster, remote start, LED bed lighting, and the trailering package with hitch guidance.

RST

The Chevy Silverado 1500 RST starts at $53,395 and is available with the 6.2-liter V8. It has all the standard features of the LT plus exterior add-ons to make the truck look sportier.

Custom Trail Boss

The Custom Trail Boss starts $53,795 and is available with either the 5.3-liter V8 or Duramax diesel. It’s standard with a Z71 suspension with Rancho monotube shocks and a two-inch factory lift to improve approach and departure angles.

Other standard features include a lift-assisted tailgate, remote start, and 18-inch gloss black wheels.

LTZ

The LTZ starts at $59,195. It’s available with the 5.3-liter V8, 6.2-liter V8, or the Duramax Turbo-Diesel. The standard equipment includes power front bucket seats with driver memory settings, perforated leather, heated steering wheel with audio and phone controls, and heated and ventilated front seats.

All LTZ models are standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose seven-speaker sound system, a power tailgate, and 20-inch wheels.

If you like chrome on your trucks, the LTZ is the trim level for you! Every LTZ has chrome bumpers, mirror caps, and door handles.

LT Trail Boss

The LT Trail Boss will start at or above $60,000. It’s available with any of the four engine options and includes most of the standard features from the LT.

High Country

The luxurious High Country starts at $64,695 and has most of the standard features of the LTZ and other trim levels. Other features of the High Country that stand out are the 20-inch wheels, premium leather and woodgrain, universal remote for garage doors, adaptive cruise control, and dual 120-volt power outlets (one on the instrument panel and the other in the bed).

The High Country can be optioned with either the 5.3 V8 or the Duramax.

ZR2

The Silverado ZR2 starts at $71,895. It’s available with the Duramax diesel or 6.2-liter V8 engine with 4WD only.

The ZR2 has bespoke features to reflect its off-road character, like a lifted suspension with Multimatic DSSV dampers, hill descent control, two-speed transfer case, locking front and rear differentials, reinforced skid plates, and chunkier 33-inch all-terrain tires. The Silverado ZR2 Bison offers even more off-road capability.

2024 Chevy Silverado Safety Features

Every 2024 Silverado is standard with Chevy Safety Assist. The package includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with departure warnings, following distance indicators, and forward collision alerts.

Chevy Silverado Warranty

The 2024 Chevy Silverado has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Chevy vehicle, including the Silverado 1500.

2024 Chevy Silverado Conclusion

The 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 delivers on all aspects of power, towing, off-road capability, and luxury. It remains a solid competitor against the Ford F-150, Toyota Tundra, and Ram 1500.

