2023 Volvo Lineup Consists of Only Hybrid, PHEV or Electric Vehicles

Swedish automaker Volvo is solidifying its commitment to sustainability by electrifying its entire 2023 vehicle portfolio. The popular XC90 Recharge PHEV has been on sale since 2015, while the new V60 Cross Country is arriving at dealerships with a standard mild-hybrid engine. Meanwhile, the XC40 crossover received an all-electric powertrain in 2020 (XC40 Recharge), while the gas variants now also have a standard mild-hybrid system.

2023 Volvo Lineup

Electrifying its entire vehicle lineup is Volvo’s first step in realizing a pure-electric future by 2030 and total carbon neutrality by 2040. By offering a range of electrified vehicles instead of a typical fossil-fuel lineup, buyers can sooner explore the next generation of cleaner or zero-emissions vehicles. Here is a look at what Volvo is offering globally for 2023.

XC90

The XC90 Recharge is powered by Volvo’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers 455 horsepower, plentiful for a larger family-sized SUV. Powered by a 107kW motor, the XC90 Recharge provides up to 45 miles (WLTP combined) of pure electric range. One Pedal Drive allows for both accelerating and braking (press for acceleration and lift for braking).

The 2023 Volvo XC90 gets a standard air purifier system that prevents 95 percent of PM 2.5 particles from infiltrating the cabin. Recharge variants also gain an exclusive Tailored Wool Blend upholstery, an optional crystal gear shift, and a variety of sustainable, leather-free materials.

XC60

Volvo made significant changes to the XC60 in 2022. The T5 and T6 gave way for mild-hybrid B5 and B6 variants with 247 and 295 horsepower from an electrified 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. These changes will most likely continue for 2023.

The crème of the crop is the XC60 Recharge in T6 or T8 plug-in hybrid variants. The Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 has 253 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine, a 107 kW electric motor, and an 18.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Meanwhile, the XC60 Recharge T8 has 455 horsepower. The T6 and T8 can cover up to 48 miles (WLTP combined) of all-electric driving.

XC40

The 2023 Volvo XC40 receives a styling update with reshaped bumpers, new pixel headlights with 84 LEDs, new wheel designs, and updated interior options. The Google-powered infotainment system remains standard, while mild-hybrid XC40 variants can receive larger over-the-air updates for its software and operating systems.

European-spec XC40 models have Volvo’s first-ever three-cylinder engine with a 60 kW electric motor and a 10.7 kWh battery, pumping out 211 (T4) and 262 (T5) horsepower. Meanwhile, the all-electric XC40 Recharge is equipped with two electric motors and a 75.0 kWh battery pumping out 402 horsepower and about 223 miles of range. Volvo adds that XC40 mild-hybrid variants can achieve 28 miles (WLTP combined) of all-electric range.

V90 & V60 Estate



Volvo V90 (left) and V60 Estate.

The 2023 V90 is arriving with Volvo’s latest plug-in hybrid powertrain in T6 (350 horsepower) and T8 (455 horsepower) variants. Both feature an 18.8 kWh battery and a 107 kW electric motor to deliver 55 miles (WLTP combined) of zero-emissions driving.

Meanwhile, only the Volvo V60 Recharge was available for 2022, and this trend will most likely continue for 2023. Equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and standard all-wheel drive, the V60 Recharge has 415 horsepower, 494 lb-ft. of torque, and up to 56 miles (WLTP combined) of all-electric range.

V90 & V60 Cross Country



Volvo V90 (left) and V60 Cross Country.

Volvo debuted an updated 295-horsepower four-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid system in the V90 Cross Country, while the V60 Cross Country only received a turbo four-cylinder for 2022. But for 2023, expect the V60 Cross Country to arrive at dealerships with an updated mild-hybrid powertrain and standard AWD.

The new V90 Cross Country has a 2.36-inch higher ride height, rear air suspension, and optional leather-free interior materials. On the other hand, the V60 Cross Country has a new air purifier system and updated styling.

S90

Volvo’s flagship S90 luxury sedan debuted a new 316-horsepower mild-hybrid powertrain for 2022. In addition, the S60 R-Design and Inscription models received a plug-in hybrid Recharge variant with 400 horsepower, 472 lb-ft. of torque, and about 21 miles of all-electric range.

For 2023, S60 Recharge variants have Tailored Wool Blend upholstery, comprehensive over-the-air updates, and a new air purifier system.

S60

The 2023 Volvo S60 has received a few styling updates, a new Google-powered infotainment system, and a new air purifier. The base 2.0-liter four-cylinder mild-hybrid powertrain generates 247 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. The plug-in hybrid S60 Recharge T8 has a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder with a PHEV powertrain that pumps out 455 horsepower and 58 miles (WLTP combined) of pure electric range.

C40 Recharge

You can think of the Volvo C40 Recharge as an XC40 Recharge with coupe-like styling. The 2022 C40 Recharge has two electric motors that deliver 402 horsepower and a 78 kWh battery for an EPA-estimated 226 miles of driving range. For 2023, the C40 Recharge is getting a single motor version with a 69 kWh battery and an EPA-estimated 242 miles of range.

Also new in the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge is an updated wool upholstery blend, an advanced air purifier system, and pixel-technology LED headlights.

