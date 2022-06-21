2023 Range Rover Sport Overview: Electrified Powertrains, Luxury Features, Pricing & More

The 2023 Range Rover Sport is the third variation since Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Sport in 2005. It’s hard to tell at first glance, but the new Range Rover Sport has grown slightly more than the outgoing variant. It’s about 2.64 inches (67 mm) longer and 1.6-inches (40 mm) taller with a 2.91-inch (74 mm) longer wheelbase. Land Rover is bringing back the plug-in-hybrid powertrain it refused to offer before, but what’s more exciting is the all-electric Range Rover Sport the automaker promises will join the lineup by 2024.

“The exceptional new Range Rover Sport sets new standards as the ultimate sporting luxury SUV, building on 17 years of unique customer appeal,” said Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover. “It is the latest embodiment of our vision to create the world’s most desirable modern luxury vehicles, effortlessly blending new levels of sustainability with the signature qualities that have made Range Rover Sport so popular.”

2023 Range Rover Sport: What’s New?

The Range Rover Sport debuts with updated styling cues, impressive powertrain options, and breathtaking luxury accouterments. Available in SE, SE Dynamic, Autobiography, and First Edition, the latter is exclusively available with a twin-turbocharged V8 with 523 horsepower. The base P360 SE trim comes standard with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that pumps out 355 horsepower, while the P400 SE Dynamic has a more potent 395-horsepower version of the same hybrid powertrain.

Meanwhile, the P440e is a plug-in hybrid with a turbocharged inline-six gas engine, a 105 kW electric motor, and a 31.8 kWh battery, collectively outputting 434 horsepower and about 48 miles of all-electric driving range. The Range Rover Sport P440e goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds, while the turbo V8-powered First Edition completes the run in 4.3 seconds. All Range Rover Sport variants get a standard eight-speed automatic gearbox, all-wheel-drive with Terrain Response, and dynamic air suspension.

2023 Ranger Rover Sport. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Sporty Handling, Posh Ride

It may sound implausible, but the 2023 Range Rover Sport combines the best of both worlds: Sportier handling with luxurious ride comfort. It starts with Land Rover’s MLA-Flex architecture, which is 35 percent stiffer than before. It has an air suspension with eHorizon technology (to scan the road and pre-set each active twin-valve damper to respond accordingly) and adaptive dynamics technology (to monitor all external forces up to 500 times per second) to maintain a steady, unruffled ride.

Furthermore, the First Edition model has Dynamic Response Pro, a handling package that includes switchable-volume air springs. Moreover, the newest Range Rover Sport has all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, and an active electronic differential to keep the sunny side up.

“Land Rover’s pioneering flexible MLA architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the highest levels of dynamism we’ve ever seen on Range Rover Sport,” said Nick Collins, Executive Director of Vehicle Programs, Jaguar Land Rover. “The result is the most engaging and thrilling Range Rover Sport ever.”

Luxurious Detailing

It would be too dramatic to call the 2023 Range Rover Sport an “iron fist in a velvet glove,” but it aptly describes the new Sport. It has muscular proportions, short overhangs, and clean lines combined with slimmer headlights and flush door handles, giving an impression the vehicle is from a single mold of metal, rubber, and glass. It also has a gently sloping, laser-welded roof that helps deliver a 0.29 drag coefficient.

“Our 2023 Range Rover Sport embraces our modernist approach to vehicle design while amplifying its unquestionable sporting and confident character,” said Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover.

Also new are bespoke front and rear bumpers, distinctive body-color lower claddings, updated alloy wheel designs, and fancy burnished copper exterior trim. Inside, the Sport is a champion of fine materials like soft semi-aniline or Windsor leather, sustainable Ultrafabric premium textiles, and Moonlight Chrome trim.

2023 Ranger Rover Sport interior layout. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0)

The long-gone days of Lucas electronics gave vintage Rangeys the “Prince of Darkness” nickname, but Range Rover’s EVA 2.0 places the new Sport at the cutting edge of innovation.

It has over-the-air (OTA) updates for up to 63 built-in electronic modules and the Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen and a 13.7-inch instrument display. The standard features list includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa connectivity, wireless charging, and a Meridian premium audio system with up to 29 speakers (including four headrest speakers), a subwoofer, and a 1,430-watt amplifier.

Standard Safety Features

On the safety front, the 2023 Range Rover Sport is standard with lane-keeping assist, cruise control, emergency braking, adaptive off-road cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. Other safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a 3D surround camera, wade sensing, and a ClearSight Ground View system.

2023 Range Rover Sport: Pricing & Availability

Base prices start at about $84,350 for the Range Rover Sport SE, $91,350 for the SE Dynamic, and $105,550 for the P440e Autobiography PHEV. The range-topping First Edition with V8 power is at $122,850. The 2023 Range Rover Sport is available to order now.

With new vehicles, like the 2023 Range Rover Sport, it’s easy for the starting MSRP to quickly jump as you move up through the different trim levels. Our free and easy search tools* will help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover.

