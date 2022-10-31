2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: Performance Specs, Manual Gearbox, Sport Chrono Package & More

Porsche has added the newly-released Carrera T variant of its much-loved 911 sports car for 2023. The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T (or Touring) slots between the base Carrera and Carrera S and features a mishmash of standard kits that are either found or unavailable between the two.

The first Porsche 911 to wear the Touring badge debuted in 1968 and was in production until 1973. It made a brief comeback in 2017 for the 991-series Porsche 911. The newest 992-series 911 Carrera T is also the latest member of Porsche’s Touring portfolio, including the Macan T and the 718 Cayman/Boxster T.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: What’s New?

We recently christened the 911 Sport Classic as the purest essence of the 992-series Porsche 911, but we might have a change of heart with the 2023 Carrera 911 T. For starters, it inherits the twin-turbo Boxer-six of the base 911 Carrera with 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft. of torque. All that power and torque goes exclusively to the rear wheels using a standard seven-speed manual. It’s enough power to stir the loins but (presumably) not enough to attract the ire of law enforcement, which is nice.

Porsche will ditch the manual for an eight-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic at no extra cost. Likewise, the Carrera T is a two-seat sports car in its standard configuration, but Porsche will happily give back the rear seats without charging a dime.

Porsche claims the Carrera T with a manual is about 100 lbs. lighter than the base 911 Carrera with the PDK gearbox, and that’s good news in the performance aspect. It has less sound-deadening material, thinner glass, and a compact battery to reduce weight.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

How Fast Is The Porsche 911 Carrera T?

A manual Carrera T can rush to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds. Choose the PDK automatic, and the numbers improve to 3.8 seconds, a hair quicker than the base 911 Carrera. Moreover, it has a 181 mph top speed regardless of the transmission. Part of its speedy disposition is a mechanical limited-slip differential (LSD) with Porsche Torque Vectoring inherited from the Carrera S.

Active Suspension & Sport Chrono Package

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T comes standard with PASM or Porsche Active Suspension Management. It’s an optional feature in the Carrera S and is inaccessible in the base Carrera trim. Also standard is the Sport Chrono Package to unlock several driving modes. By selecting the optional rear-axle steering package (not available in the base 911 Carrera), better high-speed handling and low-speed maneuverability are possible.

Bespoke Exterior & Interior Appointments

The 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T is available in many paint colors, including black, white, yellow, Python Green, Shark Blue, and Guards Red. Porsche’s new “Paint to Sample” program allows clients to choose from more than 100 paint colors. Agate Gray exterior trim for the wing mirrors and badging sets the Carrera T apart from its siblings. Meanwhile, the exhaust has high-gloss tips to add a touch of bling.

Inside, the 911 Carrera T has adjustable seats (18-way adaptive sport seats or full bucket seats in carbon fiber are optional), matte black trim, and glossy black inlays. The Carrera T Interior Package adds genuine cowhide upholstery, a leather dashboard, contrast stitching, and gray or green seatbelts.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T Pricing

The Porsche 911 Carrera T should arrive at U.S. dealerships in the spring of 2023. Prepare to spend around $118,000 (including the $1,450 destination fee) to relish the privilege of owning one.

