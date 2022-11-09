2023 Lexus NX: F Sport Package, Hybrid Trim Levels, Fuel Economy, Pricing & More

The 2023 Lexus NX has a few changes under its belt after debuting in 2022 as the second-gen variant of the brand’s premiere compact-luxury SUV. Lexus has given the NX a boatload of new tech features to keep up with the Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, and Audi Q3. However, the NX remains unique with its slew of available powertrains, including a hybrid and plug-in hybrid that promise to deliver exhilarating performance despite greener credentials.

2023 Lexus NX: What’s New?

For 2023, the NX is highlighting its Lexus Interface multimedia system. It features a 9.8-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, over-the-air updates, and a Human Machine Interface (HMI) that allows drivers to interact with the vehicle using sight, touch, or voice commands. Meanwhile, higher trim variants get a larger 12-inch infotainment touchscreen with a three-year trial of Lexus Drive Connect. The package includes cloud-based navigation, a destination assistant, and an intelligent assistant.

Lexus NX 250 & NX 350

The base Lexus NX 250 has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque. The engine sends power to the front wheels (all-wheel drive remains optional) via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Lexus claims the NX 250 reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 8.2 seconds (FWD) and 8.6 seconds (AWD), respectively. Equipped with an engine start-stop system, the most affordable Lexus NX delivers an EPA-estimated 28 mpg in the combined cycle.

If you need more than 200 horsepower, the NX 350 will satisfy your whims. It has a more potent 2.4-liter turbocharged gas engine with 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft. of torque. It has the same eight-speed automatic gearbox connected to a standard all-wheel drivetrain. The NX 350 goes from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, half a second quicker than the outgoing variant.

Lexus said the lower center of gravity and reconfigured suspension were responsible for the vehicle’s newfound agility, a hallmark of the Lexus Driving Signature. Moreover, the NX 350 achieves an EPA-estimated 25 combined mpg.

2023 Lexus NX. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus NX 350h

The 2023 Lexus NX 350h will soldier on with its direct-injected 2.5-liter D4-S four-cylinder gas engine. It also has an electric motor in the front to add more oomph, while an independent electric motor in the rear provides all-wheel grip. The hybrid-electric powertrain pumps out 239 horsepower while achieving a combined 39 mpg, stellar numbers for a hybrid luxury crossover.

And while hybrids are not really about having the fastest zero-to-sixty time, the NX 350h is no slouch: Lexus claims a zero-to-60 time of 7.2 seconds, a full 1.5 seconds quicker than the outgoing model.

Lexus NX 450h+

The 2023 Lexus NX 450h+ combines the 2.5-liter four-banger with two electric motors and a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery pack to churn out a thrilling 304 horsepower. Lexus claims zero to 60 mph in six seconds flat, but you don’t buy a plug-in-hybrid to brag about drag times. Instead, the NX 450h+ can travel for about 37 miles without burning a drop of gas.

The NX 450h+ has a standard 3.3 kW onboard charger to recharge the batteries in 4.5 hours. An optional 6.6 kW charger replenishes the juice in 2.5 hours using a maximum 240V charging current. When the battery runs out of juice, the hybrid powertrain is suitable for an EPA-estimated 36 combined mpg.

F Sport Handling Package

The new Lexus NX 350 is available with the F Sport Handling Package. The package includes performance shock absorbers, active variable suspension, 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels, and bolstered sport seats. Also included are dark graphite aluminum trim, black or red perforated leather upholstery, aluminum pedals, an F Sport front grille, and body-color over-fenders.

Moreover, the NX 350 and NX 450h+ are available with the F Sport Handling and Luxury Package. That adds a massive 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, bespoke LED headlights, and interior ambient lighting.

2023 Lexus NX interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

The 2023 NX comes standard with an updated driver assistance package called the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. The package includes road sign assist, pre-collision alerts, lane departure warnings, dynamic radar cruise control, and intelligent high beams. New features include risk avoidance emergency steer assist, right and left turn oncoming vehicle detection and braking, and curve speed management.

Lexus Warranty

The new NX leaves the factory with a four-year, 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a six-year, 70,000-mile powertrain warranty, and one year or 10,000 miles of complimentary servicing. Moreover, NX hybrids have an eight-year, 100,000-mile hybrid warranty.

An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. Before you decide, see this helpful guide on Lexus extended warranties.

2023 Lexus NX: Pricing & Availability

Base prices start at $39,775 for the NX 250 FWD, $41,335 for the NX 350 AWD, and $43,515 for the NX 350. Meanwhile, the NX 350h and NX 450h+ start at $43,105 and $57,705. All price figures include the $1,150 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will show which dealerships have the best deals on the NX.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

