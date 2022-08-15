2023 Lexus GX 460 Arrives With New Tech Features, Standard AWD & Black Line Special Edition

If you still mourn the loss of a standard V8 engine in the new Toyota Land Cruiser or Lexus LX, the 2023 GX 460 is the next best thing. It has a muscular 4.6-liter V8 on top of a body-on-frame architecture, which means it has the heart and bones of a true-blue SUV. The cumbersome V8 and dated ladder-frame architecture bring handling and fuel economy demerits. Still, the 2023 Lexus GX 460 is a $65,000 luxury SUV, which means those penalties may not matter to the GX’s deep-pocketed clientele.

2023 Lexus GX 460: What’s New?

The new Lexus GX is still riding on the second-gen platform that debuted in 2010, but Lexus has kept it updated over the years to please the needs of modern-day consumers. For 2023, the GX has a new 10.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity, four USB ports, and a new Black Line Special Edition package first introduced in 2021. It has several bespoke features like custom 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a black roof spoiler, shark fin antenna, clear taillights, and a panoramic view monitor.

The Black Line SE is available on the range-topping Lexus GX Premium trim and is limited to just 3,000 units for North American buyers. The available paint colors include Eminent White Pearl (new for 2023), Obsidian, and Nori Green Pearl (exclusive to Black Line SE). Meanwhile, the Lexus GX Luxury trim has a standard Mark Levinson premium audio system and a new key.

2023 Lexus GX 460 Black Line Special Edition. Photo: Lexus.

Standard V8 Engine & All-Wheel Drive

The GX 460’s pièce de résistance is its 4.6-liter gasoline V8 with 301 horsepower and 329 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using a six-speed automatic gearbox and a full-time, automatic all-wheel drivetrain. It has a Torsen torque-sensing limited-slip differential that feeds 40 percent of the engine’s power to the front and 60 percent to the back wheels under most driving scenarios while varying the torque feed as needed.

In addition, the driveline has low-range gearing, a two-speed transfer case, and an electronic locking center differential when the going gets tough. Furthermore, the Lexus GX makes good use of chassis tech like downhill assist, hill start assist, active traction control, and stability control to take you home no matter the terrain.

Lexus GX Towing Capacity

The 2023 Lexus GX 460 can tow up to 6,500 lbs, good enough to haul Powersports toys, a small camper, or a boat. It comes with a trailer sway control system that works with the standard vehicle stability control system for safer towing.

Lexus GX Off-Road Package

The new GX may be a Lexus, but it has the genes of Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado, making it a formidable machine when the pavement ends. Further heightening its off-road credentials is the Off-Road Package available in the top-of-the-line Luxury trim. The package includes a bevy of trail-proven accessories and technology like a multi-terrain monitor, underbody skid plates, crawl control, and Multi-Terrain Select driving modes to make mincemeat of muddy, sandy, or rocky terrain.

2023 Lexus GX 460 interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Standard Safety Features

The 2023 Lexus GX 460 comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+, a collection of advanced driving aids that includes intelligent high beams, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning, pre-collision warning, and intuitive parking assist.

Lexus Warranty

Every new Lexus vehicle has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Lexus extended warranties.

2023 Lexus GX 460: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Lexus GX 460 will arrive at U.S. dealerships by fall 2022. Starting MSRP is $57,575 for the base GX 460 and $58,910 for the GX 460 Premium trim. The new GX Black Line SE starts at $62,310, while the GX 460 Luxury is $68,230. All MSRP figures are inclusive of the destination fees.

Photos & Source: Lexus.

