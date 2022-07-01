2023 Kia Soul Quick Facts: New Trim Levels, Safety Features, Pricing & More

It’s cute, quirky, and affordable! That is a good summary of the 2023 Kia Soul. The 2023 Soul arrives with some nice updates but keeps the same wonderful boxy goodness of years past. “The Soul defined a whole new segment of small cars when it first entered the Kia lineup,” said Steve Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “The new 2023 Soul is set to continue that trend with its refreshed design inside and out, advanced technology, and feature-packed trims.”

2023 Kia Soul: What’s New

The 2023 Soul lineup consists of LX, S, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Tech trim levels. While the X-Line and Turbo were available for the 2022 Soul, they will be discontinued for 2023.

Exterior Design

The 2023 Kia Soul has a new front and rear fascia, a new grille, and redesigned Daytime Running Lamps, turn signals, taillights, and fog lights. LED headlights and taillights are available along with 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels. Solid and two-tone exterior paint schemes are available, including two new ones: Clear White and Surf Blue with a Fusion Black roof.

Advanced Safety Features

Standard safety features include Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Occupant Alert.

Technology Packages

The new LX Technology Package includes Blind Spot Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The GT-Line Technology Package is the most comprehensive, adding an electronic parking brake, power driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-level cargo floor with a cover, and other advanced safety features like navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and Highway Drive Assist.

The GT-Line Technology Package also includes a real serious stereo, a Harman/Kardon setup with a 10.25-inch color touchscreen, external amplifier, subwoofer, and door-mounted tweeters.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Under the hood of every Kia Soul is a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with 147 horsepower (6,200 rpm) and 132 lb-ft. of torque (4,500 rpm). Kia’s Intelligent Variable Transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. The Kia Soul is not offered in all-wheel drive.

Depending on the wheel size, EPA-estimated fuel economy for the 2023 Kia Soul is as high as 31 combined.

2023 Kia Soul. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Factory Warranty

Kia’s bumper-to-bumper warranty is five years/60,000 miles with a 10-year/100,000-mile coverage period on the powertrain. Our full review of Kia’s warranty will give you a better understanding of what is and isn’t covered. According to RepairPal, the annual maintenance cost of a typical Kia is $474.

2023 Kia Soul: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Soul starts at $21,085 for the entry-level LX. The S and GT-Line begin at $23,585 and $24,685, respectively. Starting MSRP for the EX is $25,385. Each figure already includes the $1,295 destination charge.

Our free and easy search tools* will show you inventory for the Kia dealers in your area. Although the Soul is an affordable vehicle, those search tools will help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

