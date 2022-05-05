2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Will Arrive Later This Year & It’s Fancy!

As if the Denali wasn’t already the ultimate trim level! The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is kicking things up a notch when it comes to luxury, technology, and performance. The Yukon Denali Ultimate will arrive this fall. Here is a quick look at this lavish land yacht.

Exterior Design & Interior Treatments

The Denali Ultimate is decked out with bright chrome along the window and door panels, 22-inch wheels, and unique Vader Chrome accents. Inside, drivers and passengers are treated to an Alpine Umber interior with full-grain leather for all three rows. The Paldao woodgrain even includes a laser-etched topographical map of Mount Denali.

The 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate comes with a 10.2-inch infotainment system with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto, wireless phone charging, and an 18-speaker Bose audio system with speakers in the upper head restraints. Amazon Alexa and a Wi-Fi hot spot are available.

Powertrain & Driver Assist Features

Standard is GM’s evergreen 6.2-liter V8, while the Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel is optional. Both engines are paired to a 10-speed automatic. GM’s Magnetic Ride Control and Air Ride Adaptive Suspension are standard to ensure the Yukon Denali Ultimate is smooth as butter. The standard Active Response 4WD system includes an electronic limited-slip differential and two-speed transfer case.

Super Cruise is optional for the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. The feature can automatically steer, brake, and keep the Yukon positioned on the highway in certain optimal conditions. Super Cruise permits hands-free operation with an attentive driver under the proper conditions.

2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Pricing

As of this writing, GMC has not announced the starting MSRP for the 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. We expect the starting MSRP to be at least $80,000, likely higher.

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealerships in your area offer the best pricing on GMC SUVs. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Photos & Source: GMC

