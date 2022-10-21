2023 Acura RDX Quick Facts: Pricing, Engine Specs, Safety Features & Interior Tech

The 2023 Acura RDX is relatively unchanged compared to the 2022 model year. While the styling cues and engine specs carry over from 2022, there are a host of new connected services via AcuraLink for 2023. Acura is offering the sporty A-Spec designation again in 2023 for the RDX. The A-Spec trim level is popular among buyers in their early 40s, lending a certain “refined but youthful” appeal to the RDX.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 272 horsepower (6,500 rpm) and 280 lb-ft. of torque (1,600 to 4,500 rpm). The engine is connected to a 10-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Acura’s SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) with torque vectoring is optional. Drive modes include Normal, Comfort, Sport, and Snow.

EPA-estimated fuel economy varies slightly by trim level and drivetrain, but the city mpg will float around 21 and 22, while highway numbers will range between 26 and 28 mpg. Combined numbers, on average, will land between 23 and 24 mpg.

The 2023 RDX is standard with a sport-tuned suspension and 19-inch wheels, although an adaptive damper system with three different profiles and 20-inch wheels are available.

2023 Acura RDX. Photo: Acura.

Interior Treatments

Inside, the RDX comes with a 10.2-inch HD center touch display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Optional features are many and include things like open-pore wood, Milano leather, wireless phone charging, and a 16-Speaker, 710-watt ELS STUDIO 3D audio system for all your favorite Tom Petty songs.

2023 Acura RDX Safety Features

The RDX is standard with Blind Spot Information, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Rear Traffic Monitor.

This laundry list of active safety features will be listed under “AcuraWatch” on the window sticker.

Acura Factory Warranty

The 2023 Acura RDX has a four-year/50,000-mile warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Acura vehicles are generally as reliable as Hondas, but if you are considering an extended warranty, see this helpful guide first.

2023 Acura RDX interior layout. Photo: Acura.

2023 Acura RDX: Packages & Pricing

The RDX is offered as a single base model with different packages. For example, the Technology Package adds wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting, a rear camera washer, and 19-inch wheels with Pewter Gray accents. Meanwhile, the Advance Package includes power-folding side mirrors, an adaptive suspension, open-pore wood trim, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats.

Starting MSRP for the entry-level RDX with front-wheel drive is $42,545. Adding the Technology Package increases the MSRP to $45,195. The sporty A-Spec designation starts at $48,195.

The entry-level all-wheel drive RDX starts at $44,745. The Technology Package ups that to $47,395, while the A-Spec designation pushes the all-wheel drive RDX to just above $50,000. At the top of the hill is the RDX A-Spec with the Advance Package with a starting MSRP of $54,545.

These MSRP figures reflect the $1,195 destination fee.

