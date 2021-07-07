2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Video Tutorial Hosted by a VW Executive

In this video, Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Strategy for Volkswagen of America, Inc. walks us through the 2022 Tiguan. Schafer goes over the exterior changes, engine specs, and different interior technologies. If you are in the market for a new Tiguan, this free and easy search tool* will help you compare prices and see which VW dealers closest to you offer the best discounts and incentives.

*Although free for you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you use this link.