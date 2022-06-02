This Fun Animation Video Explains How Your AC System Works

This animation video from Vintage Air breaks down how the air conditioning system works in your vehicle. Believe it or not, the AC in your car is more than just a cold air blower with different fan speeds. In fact, your AC system works to remove heat from the interior to help cool it down.

For the DIY crowd, familiarizing yourself with an AC system is the first step to getting any restomod cooled and comfortable to drive in the summer. You can find more info when it comes to troubleshooting your AC system with this helpful guide from Vintage Air University.

