2022 Kia Carnival Overview: This Next-Gen Minivan is Ready to Rumble!

The 2022 Kia Carnival, previously known as the Sedona, is the first Kia vehicle in America to wear the brand’s bold, new logo. The 2022 Carnival is also the most eye-catching minivan we’ve seen in a long while. The SUV-like design language is not only meant to entice, but it will seriously give proper SUVs a run for their money. “The Kia Carnival is here to disrupt a staid segment and proves once again what is possible when conventions are shattered,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America.

Kia Carnival: Good Looks Run In The Family

Have you laid eyes on Kia’s vehicle offerings lately? If you find parent company Hyundai’s design idiom a bit too futuristic and complicated, new Kia vehicles are forging a different motif. The Kia Telluride is one of the best-looking seven-seat SUVs for the money, and we feel the same way for the Seltos crossover and K5 midsize sedan.

And now, we’re adding the 2022 Kia Carnival to our wish list. We also like the fact that the Carnival is making no pretensions about being an SUV, crossover, or some other mishmash of genres. It may now have a bigger and bolder tiger-nose front grille, bulbous wheel arches, and a tailgate-spanning lightbar in the rear. But it still has two sliding doors, a lower ground clearance, and flexible seating arrangements – qualities that some SUVs can only dream about.

But then again, the 2022 Carnival is not merely a glammed-up Sedona. Now riding on Hyundai-Kia’s new midsize platform, the Carnival has a 1.2 inch longer wheelbase, extending it 1.6 inches farther than the outgoing Sedona. And since minivans or MPVs (Multi-Purpose Vehicles) are all about practicality, the Carnival’s mild growth spurt translates to some extra legroom for passengers.

2022 Kia Carnival interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Flexible Interior With Lots of Cargo Space

The 2022 Kia Carnival is available with seven or eight seats. The former is available with heated and ventilated second-row power captain’s chairs with leg extensions. On the other hand, the eight-seater version has a unique “Side-Flex” second-row center seat that can move forward or back to allow for easier access to the third row. When not in use, the Side-Flex seat converts into a table.

The third-row seats fold flat to the floor if you need to carry bulky items, while the second-row seats are removable (except in the SX-Prestige trim). With the second and third-row seats out of the way, the 2022 Carnival offers 145.1 cubic feet of total cargo space. That’s a good deal more than the current Toyota Sienna (101 cubic feet) and Chrysler Pacifica (140.5 cubic feet). Although certain trim levels of the Honda Odyssey will offer more total cargo space than the Carnival, it’s still one of the top-selling points here for Kia.

Modern Amenities & Safety Features

As expected from a modern vehicle, the 2022 Kia Carnival is brimming with high-tech features. It has a standard eight-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-Bluetooth connectivity, UVO Link vehicle telematics, up to nine USB ports across all three rows, a pair of 110-volt power inverters, hands-free power sliding doors, rear occupant alert, a rear passenger camera system with zoom and night vision, and a nifty intercom system.

The latest Kia Carnival is also home to a comprehensive list of advanced safety features and driving aids. It has forward collision avoidance, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, high beam assist, and rear parking sonar. Other available gadgets include a blind-spot monitor, navigation-based smart cruise control, and a surround-view monitor, to name a few.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2022 Kia Carnival is a 3.5-liter V6 engine with direct injection. It pumps out 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque, more power than the outgoing Sedona’s 3.3-liter V6 mill. But similar to the outgoing model, the new Carnival has an eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels. At the moment, you cannot buy a Carnival with all-wheel drive, nor is Kia planning a hybrid version like the Toyota Sienna. Despite this, it’s good to know the Carnival has a 3,500 lbs. towing capacity.

Warranty & Maintenance

All Kia vehicles come with a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, and a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty for added peace of mind. Our full review of Kia’s warranty coverage will help you better understand what is and isn’t covered.

2022 Kia Carnival: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Kia Carnival is available in four trim levels. The figures below include the $1,175 for destination and handling.

Carnival LX: $33,275

$33,275 Carnival EX: $38,775

$38,775 Carnival SX: $42,275

$42,275 Carnival SX-Prestige: $47,275

The Kia Carnival is available to order now. This free and easy search tool* will help you get the best deals on a 2022 Kia Carnival when they arrive on dealer lots. It will show you which Kia dealerships in your area have Carnivals in stock and what they are listing them for.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

