2022 Jaguar I-Pace: More Intelligent Features for Jag’s Tomcat EV

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is arriving with an array of new features and faster charging. Unveiled in 2018 as the first electric SUV from a premium European automaker, it won the 2019 World Car of the Year award after only a year in production. And it’s not hard to see why Jaguar’s futuristic-looking electric crossover is gathering praise.

However, the Jaguar I-Pace has a lot going against it, especially in a market where automakers are outranking each other with every new EV offering. In response, the 2022 I-Pace is only available in the range-topping HSE trim. What’s surprising is it now costs $11,000 less than last year’s HSE model.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace: What’s New?

The price cut is worth mentioning, but it doesn’t mean you’re getting a lesser vehicle. Au contraire, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace HSE comes with a comprehensive array of luxury treatments and active safety features.

It has 16-way heated and cooled power seats wrapped in premium Windsor leather, LED headlights and LED daytime running lights, and auto high beam assist. The new I-Pace also gets bespoke 20-inch dark grey wheels with a contrasting diamond-turned finish (which looks spectacular), and a Meridian 3D Surround Sound System with 16 speakers (and a subwoofer).

Safety-wise, the 2022 I-Pace has adaptive cruise control, steering assist with stop and go, emergency braking, blind-spot assist, lane-keeping assist, adaptive speed limiter, traffic sign recognition, clear exit monitor, and a nifty heads-up display.

The 2022 I-Pace is available in just one trim level, the well-equipped HSE. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Charging & Range

New for the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is an updated 11.0 kW on-board charger replacing the ancient 7.0 kW unit of the previous model. Now, it only takes 8.6 hours to recharge the 96.0 kWh battery pack, a marked (and no doubt welcome) improvement from the outgoing model’s 13-hour charging time.

The latest Jaguar I-Pace has an EPA-rated driving range of 253 miles. Admittedly, the Tesla Model X can take you farther, but the I-Pace edges out the Audi e-tron Sportback (218 miles) and Polestar 2 (240 miles). If you can find a 100-kW DC fast charger, you will receive 63 miles of range per 15 minutes of charging.

Powertrain Specs

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace has two electric motors pumping out 394 horsepower and 512 lb-ft. of torque. Those two electric motors also provide all-wheel traction for better grip and sportier handling. With a lightweight aluminum construction and lower center of gravity, the I-Pace rushes to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, pretty quick for a five-seat crossover.

Infotainment & Connectivity Features

Inside, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace has an updated Pivi Pro infotainment system with a more simplified menu structure, allowing users to access 90 percent of their most common tasks and commands in two taps or less. The Pivi Pro system can now automatically add charging stations to your route via the navigation system. It can even select optimum chargers to minimize your driving time. And with standard over-the-air (OTA) software updates, updating the maps in real-time is a cinch.

The new I-Pace is standard with a 10-inch touchscreen display and a smaller 5.5-inch display for the HVAC system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a Wi-Fi hotspot are also standard. Other available features include a 3D surround camera and a ClearSight digital rearview mirror. The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace also has a new PM2.5 filter with cabin air ionization. This system not only ensures the driver and passengers are inhaling clean air, but it can filter the cabin air before you get inside the vehicle.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace interior layout. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Jaguar Warranty

The 2022 I-Pace comes with a Jaguar EliteCare warranty that includes an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty, five-years/60,000-miles worth of complimentary maintenance, and five-years/60,000-miles worth of 24/7 roadside assistance. If you have questions about extending your Jaguar’s warranty, this comprehensive guide has all the answers.

2022 Jaguar I-Pace: Pricing & Availability

The Jaguar I-Pace has base prices at $71,000 (including the $1,100 destination fee), around $11,000 less than before. The order books are now open, but the first customer deliveries won’t arrive until August. Nevertheless, we trust Rydeshopper in finding the best deals on a new Jaguar I-Pace. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

